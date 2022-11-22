Read full article on original website
Related
Unboxing the UTZ Holiday Collection [VIDEO]
I have a problem in my life. I can't stop buying these damn boxes. I literally have a cabinet in my house that is just UTZ chips. Over the past several years, I have slowly seen UTZ invading Texas and this has put a big smile on my face. UTZ is THE chip company in my home state of Maryland. UTZ is made in Pennsylvania, but they show Maryland some love with their crab chips. Honestly, my favorite thing they do is their Christmas collection.
Two Texas Cities are Among the Worst for Breakfast Lovers
I feel sorry for the people in these Texas cities. I don’t know anyone who wouldn’t fall into the category of a “breakfast lover.” I’m sure there’s someone out there who doesn’t care for breakfast foods, but I haven’t met them. Even...
92.9 NIN
Wichita Falls, TX
5K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
92.9 KNIN plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0