I have a problem in my life. I can't stop buying these damn boxes. I literally have a cabinet in my house that is just UTZ chips. Over the past several years, I have slowly seen UTZ invading Texas and this has put a big smile on my face. UTZ is THE chip company in my home state of Maryland. UTZ is made in Pennsylvania, but they show Maryland some love with their crab chips. Honestly, my favorite thing they do is their Christmas collection.

WICHITA FALLS, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO