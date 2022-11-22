Read full article on original website
Related
The Farr Side: Beyonce tops Grammy nominations, but is it warranted?
Nominations for the 65th annual Grammy Awards were announced last week. Beyonce leads the pack of this year’s nominees, scoring nine, thanks to her latest album, “Renaissance.” Kendrick Lamar was right behind with eight nominations. Adele and Brandi Carlile garnered seven noms each. ...
92.9 NIN
Wichita Falls, TX
5K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
92.9 KNIN plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0