Animoca Brands Portfolio Company Hex Trust Earn VARA License In Dubai
Recently, a Hong Kong-based company raised US $88 Million in series-based funding round B from Animoca Brands and Liberty City Ventures. Hex Trust secured a license from Dubai Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority in order to give institutional investors and clients NFT access in Emirati City. Hex Trust also opened an...
NFT project Chimpers announces partnership with TMNT and its parent company Paramount
NFT project Chimpers announces its partnership with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise and Paramount, its parent company. The Chimpers NFT project comes as a blend of two different NFT collections, and they are a 5,555-NFT generative PFP collection and a 100-NFT Genesis Chimpers set. The floor price for the...
Web3 industry opens the tourism space through Tourismverse
Web3 industry opens the tourism space through Tourismverse. Tourismverse will operate on The Sandbox platform. The Turismverse is a collaboration between the Sandbox, World Tourism Forum Institute and TourismX. With the world moving towards the metaverse, Tourismverse is bringing the tourism and travel industry to Web3. Tourismverse is the output...
Animoca Brand becomes co-investor in Binance’s Industry Recovery Initiative
Binance has launched a co-investment opportunity for organizations that are interested and eager to support the Web3 companies under its Industry Recovery Initiative. Binance has committed to providing USD $1 Billion to the investment-themed opportunities. Binance via Twitter has also announced that so far they have received about 150 applications...
InterContinental Hotels announces the launch of 10 exclusive NFTs with Claire Luxton
In a recent announcement, it has been revealed that InterContinental Hotels & Resorts has launched the first collection of NFTs with luxury travel benefits. The NFTs have been launched in an exclusive collaboration with Claire Luxton, a British contemporary artist. This marks the first-ever joint venture for both. It should...
Bizi Labs & Polygon Network enable metaverse access through a smartphone platform
Bizi labs, a Swiss-based mobile platform that apprehends easy access to the Web3 universe, recently announced its integration with Polygon Network via Twitter. The integration will be included in Bizi Labs’ flagship Web3 partner Smartphone brand ZMBIZI. ZMBIZI is the world’s first ever known smartphone that intends to combine Web3 features and rewards with multi-chain functionality.
