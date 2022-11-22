Read full article on original website
todaynftnews.com
OpenSea Sticking with NFT Creator Royalties
Devin Finzer, the co- founder and CEO of OpenSea, told Decrypt about the marketing analysis and data before the company’s announcement schedule. OpenSeas on November 5th announced that it was weighing its options and would continue to consult with the NFT community. It further launched a tool that would...
todaynftnews.com
The Sandbox joins Modhaus, the Web3 startup of K-pop
The Sandbox has announced its partnership with Modhaus for a collaboration that will benefit both. Owing to the partnership, a proper and acceptable social platform will be developed to provide benefits to all fans. Also, fans will be able to be a part of any event that takes place in the virtual world.
