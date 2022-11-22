ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

realitytitbit.com

Chantel's ex-fiance Pedro's glow up now after more than 90 day Instagram hiatus

Since his split from 90 Day Fiancé star Chantel Everett, Pedro Jimeno has kept a low online profile, but he has now returned to Instagram, with fans commenting on his glow up. The 31-year-old reality star debuted on season four of 90 Day Fiancé in 2016 and gained popularity...
TMZ.com

Ryan Seacrest Sells Beverly Hills Estate For $51 Million

Ryan Seacrest is bidding his final farewell to Los Angeles, because he just unloaded his last big property there ... selling the mansion he once acquired from Ellen DeGeneres. Real estate sources tell TMZ ... Ryan just closed on the sale of his sprawling Bev Hills estate for $51 million.
LOS ANGELES, CA
realitytitbit.com

Grayson Chrisley shows off his ripped physique on Instagram

Reality TV fans all over the world fell in love with the Chrisley family when they first appeared on their USA Network show, Chrisley Knows Best, in 2014. This time, we see 16-year-old Grayson Chrisley put some serious work into his physique on Instagram. The Chrisley family is going through...
todaynftnews.com

Polygon to celebrate freedom of expression in Miami at Art Basel

Art Basel, one of the most reputed art exhibitions will be hosting a generative art show powered by Tezos blockchain. Interactive live minting will take place enabling creators to claim generative Art NFT in real-time. Polygon NFT also heads to the Miami Art Basel exhibition 2022 to celebrate creators all...
MIAMI, FL

