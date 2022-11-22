Read full article on original website
Related
realitytitbit.com
Chantel's ex-fiance Pedro's glow up now after more than 90 day Instagram hiatus
Since his split from 90 Day Fiancé star Chantel Everett, Pedro Jimeno has kept a low online profile, but he has now returned to Instagram, with fans commenting on his glow up. The 31-year-old reality star debuted on season four of 90 Day Fiancé in 2016 and gained popularity...
‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Shares Rare Photo With Fiancée Jeremy Scheuch From the Hospital
If you are looking for Danielle Colby of American Pickers fame, then she’s going to still be in the hospital... The post ‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Shares Rare Photo With Fiancée Jeremy Scheuch From the Hospital appeared first on Outsider.
Ant Anstead Posts Adorable Halloween Photos of Son Hudson After Legal Battle With Christina Hall
Ant Anstead posted new Instagram photos of his son Hudson after a lengthy legal battle with ex-wife Christina Hall over the “exploitation” of the toddler.
BET
Blair Underwood Announces He’s Engaged To His Friend Of 41 Years: ‘She’s Had My Back Since Before I Even Became An Actor’
Blair Underwood is introducing the world to his new fiancée Josie Hart! The handsome actor took to Instagram on Tuesday (Nov. 22) with news of his engagement, along with a heartfelt message to his bride-to-be. “My personal highlight was walking the red carpet with my new fiancée Josie Hart,”...
BET
Momma Dee Posts A Family Photo On Instagram: ‘I Love My Children More Than Anything In This World’
Momma Dee wants the world to know how much she loves her adult children. The mom-of-two took to Instagram with a backstage photo posing with her daughter Jasmine Brown and son Darryl Richardson Jr., better known as the rapper Scrappy. “A Mothers Love for her child is like nothing else...
TMZ.com
Ryan Seacrest Sells Beverly Hills Estate For $51 Million
Ryan Seacrest is bidding his final farewell to Los Angeles, because he just unloaded his last big property there ... selling the mansion he once acquired from Ellen DeGeneres. Real estate sources tell TMZ ... Ryan just closed on the sale of his sprawling Bev Hills estate for $51 million.
People Who Grew Up Poor But Ended Up Dating Or Marrying Wealthy Are Sharing Their Most Eye-Opening Experiences
"I know their whole family is constantly thinking this about me. I notice it when I've forgotten hamburger buns or when I make a batch of spaghetti noodles with chili."
realitytitbit.com
Grayson Chrisley shows off his ripped physique on Instagram
Reality TV fans all over the world fell in love with the Chrisley family when they first appeared on their USA Network show, Chrisley Knows Best, in 2014. This time, we see 16-year-old Grayson Chrisley put some serious work into his physique on Instagram. The Chrisley family is going through...
35 Movies And TV Shows That Will Be Leaving Netflix In December 2022
Time to bid adieu to every Men in Black movie.
People Are Sharing The Child-Friendly Movies That Traumatized Them As Kids, And I Agree With Several Of Their Choices
"My mom desperately tried to convince me to stop watching The Land Before Time when I was little. I ended up being an absolute sobbing mess every time I watched it, but kept insisting that I wanted to watch it. My mom eventually just threw the tape away and told me it broke."
todaynftnews.com
Art Basel to host a generative art show powered by Tezos blockchain at Miami Beach
Art Basel, a world-renowned art festival is hosting a generative art show that is powered by blockchain Tezos. Now imagine the possibilities that can be accomplished when the technology behind the blockchain is used for creative purposes. Art Basel Miami Beach is a global platform for emerging and established artists...
todaynftnews.com
Polygon to celebrate freedom of expression in Miami at Art Basel
Art Basel, one of the most reputed art exhibitions will be hosting a generative art show powered by Tezos blockchain. Interactive live minting will take place enabling creators to claim generative Art NFT in real-time. Polygon NFT also heads to the Miami Art Basel exhibition 2022 to celebrate creators all...
todaynftnews.com
Nike & Reebok file NFT & metaverse trademarks, Ticketmaster & Playboy become registered trademarks
Trademark applications are raining! As the year is approaching its end, a considerable rise in trademark applications has been seen. On November 21, Ticketmaster became a registered trademark for NFTs and digital collectibles. Mike Kondoudis took to Twitter to share the update. The trademarks are filed for- Virtual media and...
Comments / 0