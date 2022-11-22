Read full article on original website
Eagle Pass casino’s slot machine spits out over $1M for lucky player
EAGLE PASS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A lucky guest at a Texas casino hotel has plenty to be thankful for after recently triggering a slot machine and hitting a jackpot in a big way. A really big way. The Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino Hotel guest won more than $1 million playing a popular slot machine, Dancing […]
