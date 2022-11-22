That Wildcat is a dog and on her way to being a Terp. From the Cape sidelines, Maci of Delmar was often referred to as "That No. 4.” She was a career stone-cold stealth assassin. Just a tremendous competitor with a great high school career. Maci had three goals in the state semifinal win over Wilmington Friends, then two goals and three assists in the state final game against Archmere. She finished the season with 49 goals and 18 assists. Maci is a five-year starter for Delmar, a two-time Delaware Player of the Year, four-time all-state first-team selection, Regional All-American and National All-American. She is currently a member of the U.S. U18 National Team. Maci will be headed to the University of Maryland next fall to play field hockey for the Terps with plans to major in education. Her sister Morgan is currently a sophomore on the field hockey team at the University of Delaware. Jodi (aunt) and Juli (mom) both played at Delaware too.

LEWES, DE ・ 2 DAYS AGO