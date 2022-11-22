ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS San Francisco

Hazardous beach warning issued for Thanksgiving along Bay Area coast

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16fyO3_0jKIkdBD00

Tuesday morning First Alert weather forecast with Jessica Burch 01:27

SAN FRANCISCO -- If your Thanksgiving plans this year include a visit to one of the beaches along the Bay Area's Pacific coastline, the National Weather Service forecasters have a warning for you.

A northwest swell is expected to build up along the coast from Mendocino to Big Sur, churning up the Pacific and triggering a hazardous beach warning from National Weather Service for Thanksgiving.

"Increased risk of sneaker waves and strong rip currents expected, especially for northwest facing beaches," forecasters said of the conditions. "Large, unexpected waves can run-up far onto the beach without warning, sweeping people into the sea from rocks, jetties and beaches. These waves can also move large objects such as logs, crushing anyone caught underneath."

When it comes to dangerous hidden conditions, sneaker waves live up to their name.

"Don`t be fooled by an ocean that looks calm," the forecasters said. "There can be 30 minutes of small waves before a sneaker wave strikes. Avoid rocks and jetties. Avoid steep beaches. Stay much farther back from the water and never turn your back on the ocean. Do not let pets or children unattended near the water."

Weather conditions away from the coast could be enticing for a beach visit.

"The Thanksgiving holiday and Friday after should be sunny with highs around 5-10 degrees above normal while dry weather continues this entire week," the forecasters predicted.

And the waters have already been deadly this month.

A man drowned in the churning waters off Pacifica's Linda Mar Beach and a second person was rescued on Nov. 6 as a potent storm front approached the Bay Area.

Pacifica police said officers and personnel from the North County Fire Authority responded to the beach on the report of a subject in the water and in distress at approximately 2:48 p.m .

Arriving crews discovered a desperate rescue attempt by Good Samaritan beachgoers underway as they tried to help two men caught in the turbulent waters.

"A beachgoer and his son were able to rescue one male subject from the water and render aid along with other beachgoers until police and medical personnel arrived," police said in a news release. "This same beachgoer re-entered the surf and assisted a second male subject in distress to the shore where he also received medical aid."

Officials said despite exhaustive lifesaving efforts by paramedics, they were unable to revive one of the patients. The second man rescued from the water was transported to a local hospital for further medical attention and was later released.

Comments / 1

Related
CBS San Francisco

Sunny, Warm Thanksgiving weekend brings winter's first Spare the Air Alert

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) – As sunny and warm temperatures approach the San Francisco Bay Area this holiday weekend, local air officials issued a Spare the Air alert – the first of winter.The Bay Area Air Quality Management District (BAAQMD) issued a Spare the Air Alert for Friday, calling for people to abstain from burning wood, manufactured fire logs or any other solid fuel in fireplaces or outdoors. The alert comes as KPIX's chief meteorologist Paul Heggen forecasted a warm Thanksgiving, with temperatures reaching mid 60s along the coast and low to mid 70s inland."Passing clouds Friday, Saturday and Sunday, but...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Secret SF

40 Spectacular Activities For A Wonderful Winter In The Bay Area

Winter in and around San Francisco is a time for getting cozy and leaning into the holiday spirit. Here are some of our favorite cold-weather activities to enjoy during the winter season in the Bay Area, but be sure to see our 2022 holiday roundup for even more festive options. Stay warm and have a great time all the way into February! A homey, roaring fire is a hot commodity during winter (and basically any other season) in SF’s characteristic foggy weather. We’ve rounded up some of our favorite fireplaces in San Francisco, ranging from outdoor patios to neighborhood bars to fine dining restaurants. Discover more of our favorite fireplaces around San Francisco. If you’re looking for an even more immersive holiday experience in the bay, these winter wonderland escapes will make your heart grow three sizes (no roast beast required). Here we’ve rounded up everything from magical train journeys to SF pop-up holiday bars in the spirit of staycation.
WOODSIDE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Water issue in San Francisco prompts warning to avoid Geary at Blake

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) – The city of San Francisco issued an advisory alert urging the public to avoid the intersection of Geary Boulevard and Blake Street in the city's Laurel Heights neighborhood just north of University of San Francisco.The advisory cites "water department activity" and that crews are on the scene. Traffic delays and detours are expected.For live traffic information visit 511.org.This is a developing story and more details will be shared when they become available.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Update: All eastbound lanes of Bay Bridge reopen after multi-vehicle injury crash

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – All Eastbound lanes of the Bay Bridge have been cleared following a major multi-vehicle injury accident that hospitalized several victims Thursday afternoon, according to authorities.The San Francisco Fire Department (SFFD) first tweeted about the accident around 1:08 p.m., noting there was multiple injuries and that drivers should avoid the eastbound side of the Bay Bridge.At first the injury count from the SFFD was six people, but by 1:34 p.m. the department tweeted at 18 people were injured and four ambulances were called to transfer as many victims to nearby hospitals.None of the injuries were serious, according to SFFD.At 1:54 p.m., SFFD tweeted that the accident was secured. Crews treated a total of 16 people on scene -- eight adults and eight juveniles. Only two victims needed to be transported to a the hospital.Authorities reported that all eastbound lanes in the Yerba Buena Island tunnel had been cleared by around 2 p.m. The incident lasted just under an hour. Travelers were advised to anticipate some residual delays.https://twitter.com/511SFBay/status/1595899826733842433
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

3.0 quake near Mount Hamilton shakes South Bay

SAN JOSE -- A small earthquake measuring 3.0 magnitude rattled the South Bay Wednesday afternoon, hitting in the same area where a 5.1 magnitude quake struck last month.Preliminary data from the U.S. Geological Survey said the quake hit at 2:34 p.m. about three miles south of Mount Hamilton and about 13 miles southeast of San Jose.On October 25, a 5.1 magnitude earthquake struck in the same area along the Calaveras Fault and shook the region, followed by a number of aftershocks.There were no reports of any damages or injuries in Wednesday's temblor.This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.
SAN JOSE, CA
TheSixFifty.com

The mysterious case of the SF Peninsula’s poop-polluted beaches

Some of the Bay Area’s most heralded coastline is infested with fecal bacteria. No one really knows why or what to do about it. It’s a foggy June morning in Pacifica and time is wasting for Noah Katz and his two colleagues, Nicole Schmidt and Cynthia Vazquez. The three water quality scientists point wearily to a sign, universally ignored, warning visitors not to swim at Pacifica’s surfer-friendly beach because of high bacteria levels. Then they get to work. Starting at the mouth of San Pedro Creek, between Soul Grind Coffee and Linda Mar Beach’s famous Taco Bell, the trio scoops a sample of creek water into a small vial and puts the vial into a cooler filled with ice, then moves on.
PACIFICA, CA
Mountain Democrat

Northern California Christmas trains offer festive trips

Revelers seeking a little holiday magic will feel like they’ve stepped into a Christmas storybook thanks to holiday trains within an easy drive of the Bay Area and greater Sacramento regions. Delightful rail adventures departing Willits, West Sacramento and Fort Bragg run through the month of December. All of...
FORT BRAGG, CA
KSBW.com

4 of the most expensive zip codes in the country found on the Central Coast

Calif. — According to a list fromProperty Shark, some of most expensive zip codes in the U.S. belong in California on the Central Coast. On the Central Coast, the rankings show four of the top 100 most expensive zip codes belong in Monterey County. Pebble Beach comes in at #26, with a median sales price of $3.28 million, followed by Carmel-by-the-Sea at #40, with a median sale of $2.7 million.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Health precautions still advised as Bay Area families gather for Thanksgiving

SANTA CLARA -- For many Bay Area families, this Thanksgiving celebration will mark the first big holiday gathering since the start of the pandemic, with some health experts advising caution.While doctors want to encourage loved ones to reconnect during holiday weekend, they say people should also keep in mind important guidelines to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and other infectious diseases.  Santa Clara resident Archita Mandal has family visiting her home for Thanksgiving. She said it's the first time she feels safe having everyone together. "The kids have grown up in the last two years and we haven't been able to...
iheart.com

The Most Expensive Denny's In California Is In The Bay Area

The Denny's located at 816 Market St. in San Francisco is the restaurant's most expensive location in California, according to SF Gate. For example, the Lumberjack Slam is the most expensive meal on the menu and goes for $19.99 in SF, but costs just below $14 in some places in California.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Thousands of travelers crowd local airports for Thanksgiving holiday flights

OAKLAND -- Melanie Smith was all smiles early Wednesday as she sat Oakland International Airport, awaiting her flight to Ontario and a family gathering on Thanksgiving.It will be the first time since before the COVID pandemic that three generations of her family have been able to get together to laugh, reminisce and share a holiday meal."I'm heading to Ontario airport to visit my cousins," she said. "We haven't seen each other in four years. It's going to be so cool for all of us to be at the table."Check your flight status: OAK | SFO | SJCSmith had plenty of...
OAKLAND, CA
losgatan.com

Ready for walk-through “Fantasy of Lights” at Vasona Lake? / Loma Prieta emergency planning (Local Scene)

Fantasy of Lights is set to open Dec. 3-4 for the Walk-thru event and Dec. 6-30 (closed Dec. 25) for the Drive-thru event at Vasona Lake County Park in Los Gatos. The Drive-thru allows guests to drive by large animated displays while listening to holiday music on their car radio. Light displays include an erupting volcano in the Dinosaur Den, Santa shooting hoops, a pen of penguins, pirate cannons and a tunnel of moving lights. Fantasy of Lights features 50 themed displays and a 90-foot twinkling tree.
LOS GATOS, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
100K+
Followers
27K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy