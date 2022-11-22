Hazardous beach warning issued for Thanksgiving along Bay Area coast

Tuesday morning First Alert weather forecast with Jessica Burch 01:27

SAN FRANCISCO -- If your Thanksgiving plans this year include a visit to one of the beaches along the Bay Area's Pacific coastline, the National Weather Service forecasters have a warning for you.

A northwest swell is expected to build up along the coast from Mendocino to Big Sur, churning up the Pacific and triggering a hazardous beach warning from National Weather Service for Thanksgiving.

"Increased risk of sneaker waves and strong rip currents expected, especially for northwest facing beaches," forecasters said of the conditions. "Large, unexpected waves can run-up far onto the beach without warning, sweeping people into the sea from rocks, jetties and beaches. These waves can also move large objects such as logs, crushing anyone caught underneath."

When it comes to dangerous hidden conditions, sneaker waves live up to their name.

"Don`t be fooled by an ocean that looks calm," the forecasters said. "There can be 30 minutes of small waves before a sneaker wave strikes. Avoid rocks and jetties. Avoid steep beaches. Stay much farther back from the water and never turn your back on the ocean. Do not let pets or children unattended near the water."

Weather conditions away from the coast could be enticing for a beach visit.

"The Thanksgiving holiday and Friday after should be sunny with highs around 5-10 degrees above normal while dry weather continues this entire week," the forecasters predicted.

And the waters have already been deadly this month.

A man drowned in the churning waters off Pacifica's Linda Mar Beach and a second person was rescued on Nov. 6 as a potent storm front approached the Bay Area.

Pacifica police said officers and personnel from the North County Fire Authority responded to the beach on the report of a subject in the water and in distress at approximately 2:48 p.m .

Arriving crews discovered a desperate rescue attempt by Good Samaritan beachgoers underway as they tried to help two men caught in the turbulent waters.

"A beachgoer and his son were able to rescue one male subject from the water and render aid along with other beachgoers until police and medical personnel arrived," police said in a news release. "This same beachgoer re-entered the surf and assisted a second male subject in distress to the shore where he also received medical aid."

Officials said despite exhaustive lifesaving efforts by paramedics, they were unable to revive one of the patients. The second man rescued from the water was transported to a local hospital for further medical attention and was later released.