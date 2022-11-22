Read full article on original website
What Is Medicare and What Important Facts Should One Know About This Health Insurance
US adults aged 65 and above and younger people with certain disabilities or illnesses have federal health insurance coverage known as Medicare. This health insurance program covers medical costs for these people as they age. This health insurance program is divided into four divisions, Part A, Part B, Part C, and Part D, each offering specific medical coverage with varying costs.
Stimulus Update: As Many As 10 Million People Are Owed COVID Relief – Are You One?
Government stimulus packages enacted during the COVID-19 pandemic provided financial relief to about 165 million Americans, but many still haven't received their payments -- and time is running out to...
What's the Difference Between Original Medicare and Medicare Advantage Plans?
Image by Hush Naidoo Jade Photography from Unsplash. With just a little more than a month of Medicare open enrollment for 2023 remaining before the December 7th deadline, millions of seniors 65 and over are evaluating their current healthcare options. That includes the big decision of whether to choose Original Medicare or go with one of many Medicare Advantage Plans.
Here's the Maximum Social Security Benefit in 2023
Social Security is getting an 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment next year. This will boost all seniors' checks, including the maximum benefit available. There are only three things you must do to claim the maximum benefit, but few people can actually pull it off. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
Biden on Social Security Cuts: ‘I Will Not Do That’ — What Are His Options?
While election officials sort through the results of the 2022 midterms to determine which party will control Congress, President Joe Biden reached out an olive branch to Republicans this week --...
Does the age of a car affect your auto insurance coverage?
Newer cars may benefit from policy add-ons to protect their value, and older cars may not require as much coverage. Photo illustration by Fortune; Original photos by Getty Images. Selecting which type of car insurance coverage is right for you is an important decision and may need to be reviewed...
Here's How to Earn the $4,194 Social Security Monthly Max
Earn at least the Social Security maximum taxable wage base. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
5 costly mistakes to avoid with Medicare open enrollment
Millions of retirees are in the thick of Medicare open enrollment, which runs from October 15 to December 7, but many find the process challenging. Some don't understand the difference between Original Medicare and Medicare Advantage; many are overwhelmed by Medicare advertising and only 4 in 10 people review their plan options each year, according to a July 2022 report from health care consulting firm Sage Growth Partners.
Should I make withdrawals from my 401(k) and postpone claiming Social Security benefits? The opinions of the experts
Should I draw from from my 401(k):(Tara Winstead/Pexels) The advantages of delaying Social Security benefits until you reach full retirement age are compelling: When you wait long enough, the maximum reward comes to you.
Social Security: What’s the First Thing You Should Do With Your Check?
Whether you're 20 years old or 10 years away from retirement, it's important to plan how you're going to supplement your income and spend your money during your golden years. For many soon-to-be...
How Food Stamps and TANF Differ — And Can You Qualify for Both?
There is a popular misconception many Americans have about assistance programs -- that because an individual or family qualifies for one, they are ineligible for another. That error results in many...
2023 Social Security: 6 Numbers You Need to Know
If you are wondering about Social Security earnings limits, what is full retirement age, and average Social Security benefits, here are six numbers you should know. Social Security: Women Get $354 Per...
Will Social Security Exist When I Retire? Answers to Your Top Social Security Questions
This story is part of So Money, an online community dedicated to financial empowerment and advice, led by CNET Editor at Large and So Money podcast host Farnoosh Torabi. Social Security has been a hot topic in the news lately. Recently, a significant cost-of-living increase to benefits was announced to...
More people want monthly payments from government
money rolled upPhoto byPhoto by Pixabay (Creative Commons. As you know, the cost of housing and living expenses are going up more everyday due to inflation. In the state of New Jersey inflation is costing households approximately $445 more every month.
Many changes ahead in tax laws, Social Security, Medicare
You may have already heard the news about the cost-of-living adjustment of 8.7 percent for Social Security benefits in 2023. The base Medicare Part B premiums for 2023 will decrease to $164.90 per month (2022 rate is $170.10 per month). The highest Medicare Part B premium for 2023 is $560.50 per month (2022 rate is $578.30).
Talkin’ Turkey: Medigap or Medicare Advantage Plans?
As families and friends gather around the table for Thanksgiving, conversations can get quite lively. There are football rivalries, family stories, and fashion trends to discuss. And look out for anyone getting close to age 65 or already on Medicare. They may bring up the scintillating topic of Medicare plans.
Common Retirement Questions: What Are My Sources of Income and Financial Assets?
Retirement Daily’s Robert Powell sits down with Dana Anspach from Sensible Money to tackle the 10 most common questions in retirement. In today’s episode, Anspach discusses the common retirement question: What are my sources of income and what financial assets should I draw on first during retirement?. Anspach...
3 Reasons You Need Life Insurance In Retirement — Plus Why It’s Easier To Apply Now
Want To Connect With Retirees? Join Our Facebook Group. Though life insurance is typically thought of as a product for young families, the fact is that for retirees, this product can be important and an extra sense of security, especially when you travel. Cash at death is not just needed to pay taxes, but also to assure a surviving spouse’s well-being, leave a legacy for your family or charity, and achieve related estate planning goals. And with the recent pandemic, it’s no surprise sales of life insurance have been up in the last two years.
Why the Fed wants you to lose your job
Digging into money maneuvers that feel sus. Hard or soft? No, it's not what your gutter mind is thinking—it’s what economists are debating in regard to what kind of landing we’ll face as the Fed handles inflation. The latest inflation numbers are looking a bit better than...
HUD OKs Private Flood Insurance Options For Homeowners
FHA to allow private flood insurance policies on insured single-family mortgages in special flood hazard areas. National organizations for both Realtors and mortgage bankers on Monday praised a decision by the federal government to allow homeowners with Federal Housing Administration-insured mortgage financing to buy flood insurance policies from private insurers.
