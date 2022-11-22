ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
myzeo.com

What Is Medicare and What Important Facts Should One Know About This Health Insurance

US adults aged 65 and above and younger people with certain disabilities or illnesses have federal health insurance coverage known as Medicare. This health insurance program covers medical costs for these people as they age. This health insurance program is divided into four divisions, Part A, Part B, Part C, and Part D, each offering specific medical coverage with varying costs.
Evan Crosby

What's the Difference Between Original Medicare and Medicare Advantage Plans?

Image by Hush Naidoo Jade Photography from Unsplash. With just a little more than a month of Medicare open enrollment for 2023 remaining before the December 7th deadline, millions of seniors 65 and over are evaluating their current healthcare options. That includes the big decision of whether to choose Original Medicare or go with one of many Medicare Advantage Plans.
Motley Fool

Here's the Maximum Social Security Benefit in 2023

Social Security is getting an 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment next year. This will boost all seniors' checks, including the maximum benefit available. There are only three things you must do to claim the maximum benefit, but few people can actually pull it off. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
Fortune

Does the age of a car affect your auto insurance coverage?

Newer cars may benefit from policy add-ons to protect their value, and older cars may not require as much coverage. Photo illustration by Fortune; Original photos by Getty Images. Selecting which type of car insurance coverage is right for you is an important decision and may need to be reviewed...
Motley Fool

Here's How to Earn the $4,194 Social Security Monthly Max

Earn at least the Social Security maximum taxable wage base. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
CBS News

5 costly mistakes to avoid with Medicare open enrollment

Millions of retirees are in the thick of Medicare open enrollment, which runs from October 15 to December 7, but many find the process challenging. Some don't understand the difference between Original Medicare and Medicare Advantage; many are overwhelmed by Medicare advertising and only 4 in 10 people review their plan options each year, according to a July 2022 report from health care consulting firm Sage Growth Partners.
FLORIDA STATE
R.A. Heim

More people want monthly payments from government

money rolled upPhoto byPhoto by Pixabay (Creative Commons. As you know, the cost of housing and living expenses are going up more everyday due to inflation. In the state of New Jersey inflation is costing households approximately $445 more every month.
Rocky Mount Telegram

Many changes ahead in tax laws, Social Security, Medicare

You may have already heard the news about the cost-of-living adjustment of 8.7 percent for Social Security benefits in 2023. The base Medicare Part B premiums for 2023 will decrease to $164.90 per month (2022 rate is $170.10 per month). The highest Medicare Part B premium for 2023 is $560.50 per month (2022 rate is $578.30).
travelawaits.com

3 Reasons You Need Life Insurance In Retirement — Plus Why It’s Easier To Apply Now

Want To Connect With Retirees? Join Our Facebook Group. Though life insurance is typically thought of as a product for young families, the fact is that for retirees, this product can be important and an extra sense of security, especially when you travel. Cash at death is not just needed to pay taxes, but also to assure a surviving spouse’s well-being, leave a legacy for your family or charity, and achieve related estate planning goals. And with the recent pandemic, it’s no surprise sales of life insurance have been up in the last two years.
morningbrew.com

Why the Fed wants you to lose your job

Digging into money maneuvers that feel sus. Hard or soft? No, it's not what your gutter mind is thinking—it’s what economists are debating in regard to what kind of landing we’ll face as the Fed handles inflation. The latest inflation numbers are looking a bit better than...
nationalmortgageprofessional.com

HUD OKs Private Flood Insurance Options For Homeowners

FHA to allow private flood insurance policies on insured single-family mortgages in special flood hazard areas. National organizations for both Realtors and mortgage bankers on Monday praised a decision by the federal government to allow homeowners with Federal Housing Administration-insured mortgage financing to buy flood insurance policies from private insurers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy