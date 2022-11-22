Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Matt Canada responds to Bengals LB saying Steelers ‘do the same plays over and over’
Matt Canada has known Germaine Pratt since Canada was on the N.C. State coaching staff during Pratt’s recruitment to the Wolfpack. That’s a fact that Canada alluded to Thursday when asked about Pratt’s comments to CBS Sports after Sunday’s Cincinnati Bengals victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Pratt, a Bengals linebacker, was asked about adjustments Cincinnati made after the Steelers’ 20-point first half that quickly devolved into the Steelers — with Canada calling their plays as the coordinator — not getting a first down in the third quarter.
Yardbarker
Bengals The Latest on Ja'Marr Chase, Joe Mixon and Trey Hendrickson
Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase was back at practice on Wednesday afternoon. The 22-year-old jogged, went through individual drills and stretched with the team during the portion of practice that was open to the media. Chase was officially limited on the Bengals' practice report. La'el Collins, Trey Hendrickson, Joe Mixon...
Tennessee Titans vs. Cincinnati Bengals: Our scouting report, score prediction
Ten months later, the long-awaited rematch between the Tennessee Titans and Cincinnati Bengals is here. The Titans (7-3) host the Bengals (6-4) from Nissan Stadium on Sunday (noon, CBS) for the first time since last season's 19-16 AFC Divisional Round loss that eliminated the top-seeded Titans from the postseason. As expected, both teams are back in the playoff hunt this year, having battled through crucial injuries and leaned into what they do best to rank among the AFC teams with the best records.
NFL world reacts to massive Bengals news
In just his second season in the NFL, former LSU Tigers star Ja’Marr Chase has emerged as one of the most dominant receivers in the league with the Cincinnati Bengals. Unfortunately, the team got some bad news last month when the star receiver was sidelined for several weeks with a very concerning injury. But it Read more... The post NFL world reacts to massive Bengals news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
atozsports.com
How Bengals QB Joe Burrow gave everyone an all-time classic ‘Joe Burrow moment’ this week
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is only 25 years old, but he’s already had a lifetime of iconic moments. From the photo of him smoking a cigar after LSU’s win against Clemson in the National Championship game in early 2020 to his “you can’t zero me” mic’d up quote against the Baltimore Ravens last season, there’s no shortage of great Burrow moments.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
New Signing: Colts Bring Back Hopeful Special Teams Ace
The Indianapolis Colts announced this week that they have re-signed safety and special teamer Trevor Denbow to the practice squad. From the outside looking in, special teams often gets overlooked as a critical component of a football team, but the Colts put a premium on it. Led by coordinator Bubba Ventrone, the Colts' special teams units have been considered among the best in the NFL for several years now.
What Tennessee Titans expect to see from Cincinnati Bengals with RB Joe Mixon out
For once, the Tennessee Titans are preparing for an opponent with a key player out instead of the other way around. The Titans (7-3) host the Cincinnati Bengals (6-4) from Nissan Stadium on Sunday (noon, CBS). Titans coach Mike Vrabel said defensive lineman Denico Autry is the only player the Titans expect to be out Sunday, which is certainly a major loss. But the Bengals have announced running back Joe Mixon will not play as he continues to recover from a concussion.
Titans vs. Bengals predictions: NFL experts make Week 12 picks
In what is a rematch of a divisional round contest from last season’s playoffs, the Tennessee Titans will host the Cincinnati Bengals at Nissan Stadium in Nashville on Sunday in Week 12. While nobody has forgotten the results of last year’s playoff matchup, the Titans have done the best...
UC Football Loses Fourth Commitment In 2023 Class
Cincinnati still has the best recruiting class in program history.
TRANSCRIPT: What Louisville coach Kenny Payne said after a loss to Cincinnati
The University of Louisville gave up 50 second-half points and it was another loss for the Cardinals in the Maui Invitational. The Cardinals were outscored 50-32 in the second half and lost to Cincinnati 81-62 in the seventh-place game of the Maui Jim Maui Invitational on Wednesday night. The first half saw 16 lead changes and the Cardinals trailing just 31-30 after a last-second banked-in three-pointer by David DeJulius.
Cardinals’ Kliff Kingsbury Warns Team About Off-Field Misconduct
The Arizona coach addressed the recent firing of assistant coach Sean Kugler on this week’s episode of “Hard Knocks.”
NFL Analysis Network
1 Huge Number For Bengals QB Joe Burrow From Week 11
The Cincinnati Bengals came out of their bye week and picked up an impressive victory over their AFC North rivals, the Pittsburgh Steelers, on the road. That is two wins in a row for the Bengals, who have bounced back nicely following an embarrassing defeat at the hands of the Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football in Week 8.
Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase injury update spurs hope for fantasy managers in smash spot vs. Titans
Fresh off a Week 11 win over their AFC North rival Pittsburgh Steelers, the Cincinnati Bengals are hoping to ride the momentum and extend their winning streak to three games against the Tennessee Titans. The Week 12 showdown will see the Bengals’ offense without running back Joe Mixon, as he has been ruled out for Sunday’s contest with a concussion. However, quarterback Joe Burrow may have another crucial weapon coming back into the fold. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, superstar wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase will be a game-time decision for the Bengals ahead of kickoff.
lastwordonsports.com
2022 Week 12 Heisman Rankings
It’s the final week of the regular season before Championship Saturday commences. There was a big shakeup in the top five this week as unfortunately, injuries played a big role in this past weekend’s games. Who is set up to make the most out of their opportunities? We’ll dive into that and more as we break down the contenders in our 2022 Week 12 Heisman rankings.
Joe Mixon ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Titans with a concussion
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals won’t have Joe Mixon on Sunday against the Titans. The veteran running back suffered a concussion at the end of the first half in a 37-30 win over the Steelers last week. Bengals coach Zac Taylor ruled him out after Friday’s practice.
atozsports.com
Titans get a big break with latest Bengals injury update
The Cincinnati Bengals will be without one of their top players on Sunday when they travel to Nashville to take on the Tennessee Titans. Bengals head coach Zac Taylor told reporters on Friday that running back Joe Mixon likely won’t make the trip to Tennessee and he’s been ruled out for the game.
KVIA
Former UTEP head coach fired by the Arizona Cardinals after allegedly groping a woman
PHOENIX, Arizona -- Former UTEP head coach Sean Kugler was fired by the Arizona Cardinals after he allegedly groped a woman in Mexico City Sunday night. Mexican authorities were notified of the alleged groping, who then informed the Cardinals. Kugler was an offensive line coach for the Cardinals. He has...
Jets Wednesday injury report: Corey Davis returns to practice, Sauce Gardner limited but should be good for Sunday
Two players returned to practice this week for the Jets as they prepare for the Chicago Bears in Week 12 on Sunday. Wide receiver Corey Davis (knee) was a full participant in practice, his first practice since suffering the knee injury in Week 7 against the Denver Broncos. Offensive lineman George Fant (knee) is also back. The Jets opened up his 21-day window to return from injured reserve. Fant has been out since injuring his knee in Week 3 against the Cincinnati Bengals.
saturdaytradition.com
Breeon Ishmail, 3-star LB from 2023 class, makes B1G commitment
Breeon Ishmail, a 3-star linebacker from the class of 2023, announced his commitment to Michigan Friday morning. Ishmail, a Cincinnati, Ohio, native, is the No. 71 linebacker in the nation and the No. 25 player in Ohio per the 247Sports Composite. He also received offers from Cincinnati, Akron, Bowling Green and Colorado State before landing at Michigan.
CBS Sports
Cincinnati vs. Tulane: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
Get ready for an American Athletic battle as the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Tulane Green Wave will face off at noon ET on Friday at Nippert Stadium. Last year, Cincinnati and Tulane were perfect equals, playing to nothing to nothing and nothing to nothing draws. You can't lose the contest...
