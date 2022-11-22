ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tribune-Review

Matt Canada responds to Bengals LB saying Steelers ‘do the same plays over and over’

Matt Canada has known Germaine Pratt since Canada was on the N.C. State coaching staff during Pratt’s recruitment to the Wolfpack. That’s a fact that Canada alluded to Thursday when asked about Pratt’s comments to CBS Sports after Sunday’s Cincinnati Bengals victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Pratt, a Bengals linebacker, was asked about adjustments Cincinnati made after the Steelers’ 20-point first half that quickly devolved into the Steelers — with Canada calling their plays as the coordinator — not getting a first down in the third quarter.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Bengals The Latest on Ja'Marr Chase, Joe Mixon and Trey Hendrickson

Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase was back at practice on Wednesday afternoon. The 22-year-old jogged, went through individual drills and stretched with the team during the portion of practice that was open to the media. Chase was officially limited on the Bengals' practice report. La'el Collins, Trey Hendrickson, Joe Mixon...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Tennessean

Tennessee Titans vs. Cincinnati Bengals: Our scouting report, score prediction

Ten months later, the long-awaited rematch between the Tennessee Titans and Cincinnati Bengals is here. The Titans (7-3) host the Bengals (6-4) from Nissan Stadium on Sunday (noon, CBS) for the first time since last season's 19-16 AFC Divisional Round loss that eliminated the top-seeded Titans from the postseason. As expected, both teams are back in the playoff hunt this year, having battled through crucial injuries and leaned into what they do best to rank among the AFC teams with the best records.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to massive Bengals news

In just his second season in the NFL, former LSU Tigers star Ja’Marr Chase has emerged as one of the most dominant receivers in the league with the Cincinnati Bengals. Unfortunately, the team got some bad news last month when the star receiver was sidelined for several weeks with a very concerning injury. But it Read more... The post NFL world reacts to massive Bengals news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
atozsports.com

How Bengals QB Joe Burrow gave everyone an all-time classic ‘Joe Burrow moment’ this week

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is only 25 years old, but he’s already had a lifetime of iconic moments. From the photo of him smoking a cigar after LSU’s win against Clemson in the National Championship game in early 2020 to his “you can’t zero me” mic’d up quote against the Baltimore Ravens last season, there’s no shortage of great Burrow moments.
CINCINNATI, OH
San Luis Obispo Tribune

New Signing: Colts Bring Back Hopeful Special Teams Ace

The Indianapolis Colts announced this week that they have re-signed safety and special teamer Trevor Denbow to the practice squad. From the outside looking in, special teams often gets overlooked as a critical component of a football team, but the Colts put a premium on it. Led by coordinator Bubba Ventrone, the Colts' special teams units have been considered among the best in the NFL for several years now.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Tennessean

What Tennessee Titans expect to see from Cincinnati Bengals with RB Joe Mixon out

For once, the Tennessee Titans are preparing for an opponent with a key player out instead of the other way around. The Titans (7-3) host the Cincinnati Bengals (6-4) from Nissan Stadium on Sunday (noon, CBS). Titans coach Mike Vrabel said defensive lineman Denico Autry is the only player the Titans expect to be out Sunday, which is certainly a major loss. But the Bengals have announced running back Joe Mixon will not play as he continues to recover from a concussion.
NASHVILLE, TN
247Sports

TRANSCRIPT: What Louisville coach Kenny Payne said after a loss to Cincinnati

The University of Louisville gave up 50 second-half points and it was another loss for the Cardinals in the Maui Invitational. The Cardinals were outscored 50-32 in the second half and lost to Cincinnati 81-62 in the seventh-place game of the Maui Jim Maui Invitational on Wednesday night. The first half saw 16 lead changes and the Cardinals trailing just 31-30 after a last-second banked-in three-pointer by David DeJulius.
LOUISVILLE, KY
NFL Analysis Network

1 Huge Number For Bengals QB Joe Burrow From Week 11

The Cincinnati Bengals came out of their bye week and picked up an impressive victory over their AFC North rivals, the Pittsburgh Steelers, on the road. That is two wins in a row for the Bengals, who have bounced back nicely following an embarrassing defeat at the hands of the Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football in Week 8.
CINCINNATI, OH
ClutchPoints

Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase injury update spurs hope for fantasy managers in smash spot vs. Titans

Fresh off a Week 11 win over their AFC North rival Pittsburgh Steelers, the Cincinnati Bengals are hoping to ride the momentum and extend their winning streak to three games against the Tennessee Titans. The Week 12 showdown will see the Bengals’ offense without running back Joe Mixon, as he has been ruled out for Sunday’s contest with a concussion. However, quarterback Joe Burrow may have another crucial weapon coming back into the fold. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, superstar wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase will be a game-time decision for the Bengals ahead of kickoff.
CINCINNATI, OH
lastwordonsports.com

2022 Week 12 Heisman Rankings

It’s the final week of the regular season before Championship Saturday commences. There was a big shakeup in the top five this week as unfortunately, injuries played a big role in this past weekend’s games. Who is set up to make the most out of their opportunities? We’ll dive into that and more as we break down the contenders in our 2022 Week 12 Heisman rankings.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
atozsports.com

Titans get a big break with latest Bengals injury update

The Cincinnati Bengals will be without one of their top players on Sunday when they travel to Nashville to take on the Tennessee Titans. Bengals head coach Zac Taylor told reporters on Friday that running back Joe Mixon likely won’t make the trip to Tennessee and he’s been ruled out for the game.
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jets Wednesday injury report: Corey Davis returns to practice, Sauce Gardner limited but should be good for Sunday

Two players returned to practice this week for the Jets as they prepare for the Chicago Bears in Week 12 on Sunday. Wide receiver Corey Davis (knee) was a full participant in practice, his first practice since suffering the knee injury in Week 7 against the Denver Broncos. Offensive lineman George Fant (knee) is also back. The Jets opened up his 21-day window to return from injured reserve. Fant has been out since injuring his knee in Week 3 against the Cincinnati Bengals.
saturdaytradition.com

Breeon Ishmail, 3-star LB from 2023 class, makes B1G commitment

Breeon Ishmail, a 3-star linebacker from the class of 2023, announced his commitment to Michigan Friday morning. Ishmail, a Cincinnati, Ohio, native, is the No. 71 linebacker in the nation and the No. 25 player in Ohio per the 247Sports Composite. He also received offers from Cincinnati, Akron, Bowling Green and Colorado State before landing at Michigan.
ANN ARBOR, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy