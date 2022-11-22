Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Town Meeting Approves Overshadowed Articles
The Special Town Meeting on Nov. 14 was a record-breaker in attendance and length in response to intense public interest in the proposed Minuteman Bikeway extension and, to a lesser degree, petitioner articles challenging the site for a new firehouse. Voters also approved several other articles on the warrant that...
Mass DEP Awards Recycling Grant to Bedford
~ Submitted by Liz Antanavica, Bedford Refuse & Recycling Administrator. Bedford has been awarded $7,200 as part of the 2022 Sustainable Materials Recovery Program (SMRP), a grant program administered by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection and created under the Green Communities Act. The Baker-Polito Administration recently announced the award...
Superintendent Search about to Reach for Community Input
The search for a new superintendent of Bedford schools will soon involve residents. Bedford School Committee Chair Brad Morrison said on Friday that the search subcommittee will distribute an online survey, probably before Dec. 1, “to try to gain input from the community and help shape the selection process.”
Consultants Report They Found Zoning Bylaw Structure ‘Confusing’
The consultants engaged by the Bedford Planning Board to assess whether to reorganize the zoning bylaw told the board at a meeting last week that they found the current bylaw structure “confusing.”. Founder Judi Barrett and Robert Mitchell, Barrett Planning Group, Hingham, said the formatting causes particular problems. Barrett...
Superintendent’s Update – November 18
Superintendent Conrad’s weekly message for November 18, 2022, focuses on remembering Dorry O’Malley; Annual Bedford Fired Department Toy Collection; Native American Heritage Month; Davis Literary Event; Native American Heritage Month; ALICE in BPS and at BHS; COVID-19; Test kits for Holidays. Sad News. We learned this week that...
From Bedford Student to Teacher to Principal to Community Volunteer, Ralph Hammond Is Driven to Serve
If you ask Ralph Hammond a simple question – like, “What’s up?” – be prepared for an answer that may warrant an intermission. It’s not so much that Hammond is verbose, though he certainly is effusive. It’s more about the resume, replete with commitments to Bedford and the world.
Voters Reject Efforts to Reopen Fire Station Siting Process
Voters at the Special Town Meeting on Monday night rejected efforts by petitioners to suspend preparation for construction of a fire station at 139 The Great Road and send the site selection process back to square one. Articles to halt expenditures for the project and to establish an ad hoc...
Board of Health Offers Tips for Preparing Turkey Safely
Whether you are preparing food for a crowd or yourself, remember to make food safety part of your holiday. Raw meats, such as turkey, can be contaminated with germs that can make you and your family sick. Raw turkey can contain Salmonella, Clostridium perfringens, Campylobacter, and other germs. Follow the tips below to avoid illness and prepare your turkey safely:
Voters Deny Bikeway Acquisitions, Culminating Intense Months of Discord
The proposed extension of the Minuteman Bikeway, which after 17 years of quiet planning erupted into a local issue of unprecedented intensity, was interred by a Special Town Meeting vote late Monday night – a vote that was not close. The 537-537 tally was well short of the two-thirds...
What Do They Do There Anyway – MITRE
MITRE, if there ever was a well-known company in Bedford, it’s MITRE. Everyone knows someone who works there or who knows someone who worked there. There are currently around 2,000 people who work at the Bedford facility, second only to Hanscom in terms of local employment. If you ask...
Board of Health Issues Statement Supporting Bikeway Extension
The Bedford Board of Health last week approved by a 4-1 vote a 400-word statement in support of the proposed Minuteman Bikeway extension. The board’s rationale was that the project conforms to its core mission, which includes promoting physical activity, improving options for underserved residents, and enhancing safety. Member...
Chief Uses Chimney Fire as a Teaching Moment
Bedford firefighters extinguished a chimney fire in a residence on Appletree Lane late Thursday, and Fire Chief David Grunes used the incident to send a message to the community. “Cold weather is coming, so this is the time to not only have your chimney cleaned but also inspected,” the chief...
Special Town Meeting Finance Committee Recommendations
The following was submitted by the Bedford Finance Committee:. The Finance Committee has a responsibility to create the budget for the Town as well as to provide recommendations on articles in the Town Meeting Warrant. The committee reviews each article on the warrant, thoughtfully considering presented information and discussion, and then votes a recommendation. While the recommendations are printed in the warrant, the committee is presenting additional information here, in advance of Town Meeting, with the hope that it will be of benefit to residents and voters.
Board of Health Schedules Moderna COVID-19 bivalent Booster Clinic-Ages 6+ Nov. 21
The Bedford Health Department will be hosting a Moderna COVID-19 Bivalent Booster Clinic. Only the Moderna Bivalent boosters will be available at this clinic. Bedford residents and employees are eligible for a bivalent booster if you are the minimum age and it has been two months since you completed primary vaccination or have received the most recent booster dose with any authorized or approved monovalent COVID-19 vaccine.
Health Department tips to Prevent the Spread of COVID-19 During the Holidays
~ Submitted by Heidi Porter, Health and Human Services Director. Prevent the Spread of COVID-19 During the Holidays. Pick up a free COVID-19 rapid test kit. At-home rapid tests are an important strategy to protect you, your friends and family from getting exposed to COVID-19. Help us stop the spread of COVID-19 in Bedford. Test kits are currently available for Bedford residents at the following locations:
Time to Light up Your Home for the Holidays with Luminaria
With the dark early winter days upon us, now’s the time to get your Luminaria kit to brighten your walkway throughout the holidays. The Bedford Minuteman Memorial Scholarship Trust is once again supporting Bedford Public Schools through the annual sale of Christmas Luminaria. The kits can be purchased at Chip-in Farm for $15 and the proceeds will benefit the American Studies programs at each of the elementary school libraries.
Bedford Shows Its Generosity at Annual John Dodge Coat Drive
The 37th annual John Dodge Coat Drive to “Help the Homeless” held on Nov. 12 was a big success – no doubt, one of the most successful. The event was the highlight of John’s year and the family he inherited when he married Connie Donovan promised him it would continue. John Dodge cared deeply for people he spoke of as “down on their luck” and when he died in 2016, the Franciscan priest who founded St. Francis House – the largest day shelter in Boston – in the early 1980s, flew up from North Carolina to deliver his eulogy.
Letter to the Editor: Environmental Justice Committee of First Parish Bedford, Supports Bikeway Extension
~ Submitted by Corinne Doud, Chair Environmental Justice Committee of First Parish Bedford. Note: The views expressed here belong to the members of the Environmental Justice Committee of First Parish in Bedford, and do not reflect the views of the entire congregation. The Environmental Justice Committee of the First Parish...
Preservationist Dates Building at Fire Station Site to Circa 1916
Patterns on wood from a saw. Spacing of wall studs. Types of nails. Clues such as these help Ryan Hayward identify the age of a building. So do maps, documents, and photographs. Hayward, president of the Preservation Collaborative, was engaged by the town to research the building at 139 The...
Chair Says Volunteer Committee Running on All Cylinders
Jennifer Kelley, chair of the Bedford Volunteer Coordinating Committee, is energized by her role. “It has been gratifying to feel like you’re making a difference,” Kelley said in a recent interview. She pointed out that the VCC is “the entry point for all other committees. So, we want to be easy for people to talk to and willing to communicate with residents.”
