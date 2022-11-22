The following was submitted by the Bedford Finance Committee:. The Finance Committee has a responsibility to create the budget for the Town as well as to provide recommendations on articles in the Town Meeting Warrant. The committee reviews each article on the warrant, thoughtfully considering presented information and discussion, and then votes a recommendation. While the recommendations are printed in the warrant, the committee is presenting additional information here, in advance of Town Meeting, with the hope that it will be of benefit to residents and voters.

