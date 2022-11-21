Read full article on original website
Related
At World Cup, US soccer scrubs Islamic emblem from Iran flag
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The U.S. soccer federation is displaying Iran’s national flag on social media without the emblem of the Islamic Republic, saying it supports protesters in Iran ahead of the two nations’ World Cup match Tuesday. The federation said in a statement Sunday that it...
USA show Iran flag without emblem of Islamic republic before World Cup clash
The USA men’s football team (USMNT) has begun displaying Iran’s national flag on social media without the emblem of the Islamic republic as nationwide protests challenging Tehran’s theocratic government continue. The Twitter account of the USMNT on Sunday displayed a banner with the squad’s matches in the...
LIVE: Japan, Costa Rica Resume Group E Play at World Cup
Japan enters after a famous win over Germany, while Costa Rica comes in following an infamous 7–0 defeat to Spain. Follow along here.
‘Insane’ talent to be found in south London cages – Ebere Eze
Crystal Palace midfielder Ebere Eze believes scouts not looking at south London’s famous football cages could be missing out on the next generation of top talent.Palace youth system graduate Gareth Southgate opened the club’s state-of-the-art, £20m academy just over one year ago, a step toward part-owner and chairman Steve Parish’s ambitions to attract and retain players from the area with ultimate aspirations of seeing another homegrown Eagle play for England.Parish has even gone so far as to suggest south London is among “the top two or three footballing hotbeds in the world”. It is a notion Greenwich-born Eze did not...
At World Cup, US soccer scrubs Islamic emblem from Iran flag
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The U.S. soccer federation is displaying Iran’s national flag on social media without the emblem of the Islamic Republic, saying it supports protesters in Iran ahead of the two nations’ World Cup match Tuesday. The federation said in a statement Sunday that it decided to forego the official flag on social media accounts to show “support for the women in Iran fighting for basic human rights.” The move comes as nationwide protests challenging Tehran’s theocratic government continue in Iran. The Twitter account of the U.S. men’s team displayed a banner with the squad’s matches in the group stage, with the Iranian flag only bearing its green, white and red colors. The same could be seen in a post on its Facebook and Instagram accounts laying out the point totals so far in its group.
Europe's ban on Russian oil cargoes is just weeks away. Here's what's happening – and how it will bedevil Moscow's exports elsewhere.
The forthcoming EU ban on Russian oil shipments will impact Moscow's energy exports in several ways, including changes in buyers and shipping logistics.
Comments / 0