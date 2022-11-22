ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Black Friday Deals Are Ideal for Any Beauty Lover

By Grace Riley
 3 days ago
It's a beauty lover's favorite time of the year! It’s almost Black Friday, and this new crop of deals is extra dreamy. It's hard to narrow down what's actually crucial shopping, but lucky for you, Shop With Us selected six products well worth your time.

Keep scrolling to check out everything from anti-aging serums to red light face masks.

This Retinol Regimen Set

This serum is formulated to fight against fine lines and revive your youthful look. The set includes a face and eye serum, along with a day and night moisturizer.

There’s a reason it boasts all five-star reviews! One customer rated it an “A+,” and wrote that the product is “not too thick and easy to apply.” They also confirmed they're “very happy so far.” Another added that their eyes are “definitely less puffy,” while one more noted that it “leaves your skin feeling smooth and healthy.”

Not quite what you're looking for? Shop more Skin Chemist products here !

Get the Youth Series Retinol Regime Set today for $99 !

This Red Light Face Mask

This rejuvenating face mask uses red light to give you a natural glow, boost your mood and warm your skin. It also comes with a short cord, so you can walk freely around the house or even work out without having to be attached to a wall outlet.

Not quite what you're looking for? Shop more HigherDose products here !

Get the HigherDose Red Light Face Mask today for $299 !

This Anti-Aging Serum

The freeze-dried hyaluronic acid is made to hydrate your skin for 72 hours. Because the serum is freeze-dried, it removes the water from the formula and leaves it in its most “concentrated form.” The tablet is the equivalent to over six bottles of the leading hyaluronic acid serum.

If you need any more convincing, check out these customer reviews:

One said this “product not only matches my expectations, but exceeds them notoriously.” Another added, “I am impressed with this product so far. Been using for a few weeks, and I have definitely noticed a positive improvement in my skin,” while another wrote “I noticed the fine wrinkles around my mouth and on my neck were much less visible within the first few days of application!”

Not quite what you're looking for? Shop more Saro de Rúe products here !

Get the Saro de Rúe Anti-Aging System today for $65 !

This Luminous Splendor

Elevate your skin with this set! It comes with a splendor and an elixir, which are both sure to make your skin glow. The formula is designed to improve your skin’s texture and any discoloration.

Not quite what you're looking for? Shop more Nude Sugar products here !

Get the Nude Sugar Luminous Splendor today for $69 !

This Moisturizing Balm

Seal the deal and get this balm ! You can seriously use this product anywhere on your body — from your nails and cuticles, to chapped lips and scars. It’s healing and moisturizing, and will find its way into your heart (and handbag).

Not quite what you're looking for? Shop more Gryph &IvyRose products here !

Get the Gryph & IvyRose Seal the Deal Balm today for $50 !

These Pearls

This starter duo comes with both Onyx Ginseng and Vegan Full Moon pearls. The pearls can be put in water or tea to help boost energy levels and immunity, improve brain function and skin health. It can also combat stress.

Not quite what you're looking for? Shop more Qi Alchemy products here !

Get the Qi Alchemy Starter Duo today for $17 !

