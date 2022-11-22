Read full article on original website
Related
World Screen News
PBS KIDS Promotes for Brand Engagement
Maria Whelan has been promoted to VP of marketing and brand engagement at PBS KIDS. In her new post, Whelan will oversee the marketing of PBS KIDS across all user touchpoints, with a strategy to engage new and existing audiences with the brand’s mission, values, content and distribution platforms.
IFFI: International Cinema Looks to Nature in Environmental Crisis Anthology ‘Interactions’
Noted filmmakers from around the globe have contributed short films to anthology project “Interactions,” which is showcased at the ongoing International Film Festival of India, Goa. The project, an Art For The World Production, was set up with the aim of 12 international filmmakers creating connections between humans and animals through biodiversity, climate change, environment and water risks. This resulted in original short films questioning biodiversity, conservation of nature, deforestation, ecosystem, environment, health, marine life, species extinction, water and more. The participating filmmakers were selected from all over the world, including Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia, Latin America and the U.S.,...
Black Friday gaming deals 2022: Best discounts on PS5, Xbox, Switch, laptops and more
Black Friday has arrived and it’s undoubtedly the biggest sales event of the year, with huge savings on products ranging from the latest TVs to essential home appliances. Chances are, if there’s something on your Christmas wish list, the sale is a great opportunity to buy it.One particular area that has seen some decent bargains is gaming, with the latest games on PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch receiving a decent discount from Amazon, Currys and more.. Accessories such as gaming laptops, monitors and keyboards can be found with a significant price decrease as well, and we’ve even managed to spot...
Comments / 0