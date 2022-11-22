Buccaneer and Halcyon Studios have secured the rights to adapt The Drift, the forthcoming novel from best-selling author C.J. Tudor, for television. The Drift tells the story of three different groups of frightened teens who find themselves thrown into the terrifying reality of a frozen postapocalyptic world. As each group battles for survival, lurking in their shadows is an even greater danger—one that threatens to consume all of humanity.

2 DAYS AGO