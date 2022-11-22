Read full article on original website
World Screen News
ITVX Stocks Up on U.S. Comedies, Dramas
Series such as Arrow, The Vampire Diaries and Two and a Half Men are coming to ITVX thanks to a newly signed deal with Warner Bros. Discovery International Television Distribution. ITV clinched a deal with Warner Bros. Discovery International Television Distribution to bring a raft of popular American series to...
World Screen News
Viaplay Teams with Author Emelie Schepp
Viaplay has partnered with Swedish crime author Emelie Schepp for a six-part adaptation of her novel Jana—Marked for Life. The series centers on public prosecutor and former child soldier Jana Berzelius, who is investigating the murder of a high-ranking official at the Swedish Migration Agency. When the main suspect is also found dead, Jana immediately recognizes something on the body.
World Screen News
C.J. Tudor’s The Drift Getting TV Treatment
Buccaneer and Halcyon Studios have secured the rights to adapt The Drift, the forthcoming novel from best-selling author C.J. Tudor, for television. The Drift tells the story of three different groups of frightened teens who find themselves thrown into the terrifying reality of a frozen postapocalyptic world. As each group battles for survival, lurking in their shadows is an even greater danger—one that threatens to consume all of humanity.
World Screen News
Momolu & Friends to Debut on Wizz & ITVX
Momolu & Friends, from Finnish animation studio Ferly, is set to premiere on the English-language kids’ YouTube channel Wizz and on ITVX in the U.K. The series helps children learn to problem-solve through art and design, manage challenges and work together. Ferly has tapped Little Dot Studios to manage the brand’s presence on YouTube.
World Screen News
Ampere: Combined Disney+ & Hulu Would Own Most Hit Titles in the U.S.
According to a recent study by Ampere Analysis, a combined offering of Disney+ and Hulu would comprise the largest share of the 100 most popular titles of any U.S. SVOD service. At approximately 30 percent, the combined player would enjoy a comprehensive lead on Netflix’s 23 percent. Among these titles...
