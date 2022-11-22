Read full article on original website
MHz Choice has added two new Chilean series to its lineup, including the political thriller Berko from Global Screen. Slated to hit the streamer on December 13, Berko follows a journalist as he connects the dots between the former Chilean government and a corrupt connection to international drugs and arms dealers. When a fellow journalist is found dead, he enlists help to access the secretive global arms business.
Authorities in Qatar have confirmed that a fire broke out on Saturday at an under-construction building in a newly-built city where a World Cup match is scheduled to be played later in the evening. Qatar’s Interior Ministry said the fire started just after noon local time on an island that’s...
Noted filmmakers from around the globe have contributed short films to anthology project “Interactions,” which is showcased at the ongoing International Film Festival of India, Goa. The project, an Art For The World Production, was set up with the aim of 12 international filmmakers creating connections between humans and animals through biodiversity, climate change, environment and water risks. This resulted in original short films questioning biodiversity, conservation of nature, deforestation, ecosystem, environment, health, marine life, species extinction, water and more. The participating filmmakers were selected from all over the world, including Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia, Latin America and the U.S.,...
Poland face Saudi Arabia in Group D of the World Cup.Saudi Arabia produced the result of the World Cup so far, and one of the biggest shocks in the history of the tournament, as they beat Argentina 2-1 in their opening match.After a 0-0 draw with Mexico, which saw Robert Lewandowski miss a second-half penalty, Poland missed the chance to take advantage and hit ground running in Qatar.It means Saudi Arabia can qualify for the last 16 with a victory over Poland - who will know how costly dropped points could be ahead of their final match against Argentina.Here’s...
Ross Byrne’s late penalty settled a tight match in Ireland’s favour in Dublin after Bundee Aki came off the bench to score a try
France meet Denmark in a World Cup clash in Group D.The defending champions got off to a winning start despite falling behind against Australia, eventually running out as 4-1 winners.Denmark were held to a frustrating 0-0 draw by Tunisia and the Euro 2020 semi-finalists will need to improve if they are to progress.Denmark beat France in Paris during the recent Nations League campaign but Les Bleus looked to be in form as Olivier Giroud and Kylian Mbappe starred in the win over Australia.Here’s everything you need to know.When is France vs Denmark?The match will kick off at 4pm GMT...
Argentina are looking to get their World Cup back on track after an embarrasing opening defeat as they host Mexico on Saturday night in Group C.Lionel Messi scored Argentina’s opener against Saudi Arabia before they were embarrased by losing 2-1 to the Asian side, while Mexico earned a point after a goalless draw against Poland in their first game of the tournament.Lionel Scaloni’s side now need to get points on the board in Qatar and get his attack firing, while Mexico are targeting their first goal of the tournament and could turn to Wolves’ Raul Jimenez in attack. This...
Warner Bros. Discovery, in collaboration with Pau Jar Charity Foundation, is presenting After COVID-19, about how the pandemic urged Taiwan to accelerate its advancements in telemedicine and architecture. Set to debut on Discovery Channel in Southeast Asia on November 30, After COVID-19 showcases an in-depth perspective of how Taiwan saw...
