hawaiinewsnow.com
With inauguration weeks away, Green announces all-women team in first staff selections
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov.-elect Josh Green announced Tuesday his first staff selections — and they’re all women. “I am assembling a team that will help me drive an ambitious agenda for Hawaii during the next four years,” Green said. “It is a group of dedicated, qualified professionals...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Newly elected state senator hires big-wave surfer Makua Rothman, others to team
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Newly elected state Sen. Brenton Awa has named four people to join his staff, including big-wave surfer Makua Rothman. Awa, a former news anchor, announced on Thursday his team members who will serve District 23 residents from the North Shore to East Oahu. Makua Rothman lost his...
newsfromthestates.com
Hawaii Sent At Least 10 Foster Children To An Abusive Home At The Center Of A Drug Ring
Child Welfare Services, part of the state Department of Human Services, placed at least 10 foster children in a home that turned out to be abusive. Cory Lum/Civil Beat/2019. At least a decade ago, Hawaii Child Welfare Services starting sending foster children to live in the Hilo home of Yvonne and Paul Caitano. The Caitanos eventually adopted five of them, which allowed them to take in five more foster children, according to one of the adopted kids.
hawaiinewsnow.com
With a long local waitlist, ‘portability’ of Section 8 vouchers from other states draws concern
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Philadelphia woman recently bypassed the waitlist for public housing on Oahu and landed herself an apartment in Mililani. Timekia Palmer chose to “port” to Hawaii under the federal housing voucher program. It’s a feature under the Section 8 program called portability, allowing voucher holders...
BEAT OF HAWAII
Black Friday Hawaii Travel Deals Ranked | $91 Airfares
Today, Black Friday, is Day 2 of Cyber Week. It prominently features deals on flights to Hawaii, among other Hawaii travel deals. Two airlines have Hawaii airfare deals that start at just $91 each way, including all taxes and fees. Those are great deals and offer substantial savings. Cyber Week...
hawaiinewsnow.com
In a Maui tradition, volunteers serve up a Thanksgiving meal with a side of aloha
KIHEI (HawaiiNewsNow) - While several people enjoyed Thanksgiving indoors with family, not everyone had that opportunity. That is why a South Maui church makes it its mission to serve as many meals as possible. Hale Kau Kau at St. Theresa’s Church in Kihei has been serving meals to the needy...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Healthier Hawaii: How whooping cough differs from other respiratory illnesses
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Whooping cough or pertussis can be dangerous for babies especially in the first six months of life. The respiratory illness can cause serious life threatening conditions. Dr. Dena Towner is a maternal fetal medicine specialist with Hawaii Pacific Health. She explains symptoms and the importance of pregnant...
RSV continues circulating in Hawaii as holidays hit
Many are returning to a normal holiday season this year with travel and gatherings, but a trio of viruses are still circulating in our community with RSV hitting Keiki especially hard.
Road, business closures: Hawaii hit with high surf
Waves crashed onto roads on Hawaii Island and a popular attraction was forced to shut down for the day on Oahu.
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘Outrageous’: Hawaii man files suit over alleged wrongful eviction during pandemic
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Honolulu man is alleging that he and his 2-year-old daughter were wrongfully evicted from their North Shore apartment in November 2020. Ali London was removed from the one-bedroom vacation rental at the Turtle Bay resort during the eviction moratorium. said lawyer Andrew Daisuke Stewart. Stewart added...
Hawaii reports 1,169 COVID cases, 10 deaths
The Department of Health reports 1,169 COVID cases and 10 deaths in the last week.
hawaiinewsnow.com
'I can': Despite life-changing an aneurysm, this Hawaii veteran turns his pain into purpose
lonelyplanet.com
Maui vs Oʻahu: which is the better Hawaiian island to visit?
So you’re made the decision to head to Hawaii. Lucky you. Now comes the hard part: choosing which idyllic island to visit. Among the larger destinations, two finalists will quickly emerge: Oʻahu and Maui. Which of these two stars should you choose for your time in paradise? We’ve...
World’s largest active volcano continues to rumble in Hawaii
Mauna Loa remains in a yellow advisory with dozens of small daily earthquakes, a sign that the large volcano could be headed toward eruption.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii reports 10 COVID deaths, over 1,100 cases in past week
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Wednesday reported 10 additional coronavirus deaths and 1,169 new cases in the past seven days. The latest number brings the statewide total since the start of the pandemic to 366,340. The state’s COVID figures don’t include positives from at-home tests, so the real number is...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Adopt-a-Family: Mom of 4 is a domestic violence survivor looking for a forever home
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - This Thanksgiving, Valerie Anderson is thankful to have her children. In 2016, she said she lost custody of them in a domestic violence case. “I vowed I would never let it happen again,” said Anderson. Valerie said she’s now out of that harmful situation and has...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii businessman sentenced after using COVID relief funds to buy cars, homes
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hilo businessman has been sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison for defrauding COVID-19 relief programs, officials said. Prosecutors said 47-year-old Carey Mills stole nearly $1 million in COVID relief funds. He then used the money to buy eight cars and two homes. According to court...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Warning-level surf closes beaches across state, washes over roadways
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Warning-level surf closed beaches on Hawaii Island, with some of the swell washing rocks and debris on some east shores exposed to an extra large north-northwest swell. On Hawaii Island, officials have closed off Keokea Beach Park in North Kohala and Coconut Island and Onekahakaha Beach Park...
The Best Place To Live In Hawaii
Hawaii is consistently ranked as one of the best states in which to live. We're narrowing it down to the one city that beats out all of the rest.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Preparing to move into governor’s mansion, Green doesn’t regret any decision he’s made as LG
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In less than two weeks, Hawaii will have a new governor. Josh Green’s inauguration will be held Dec. 5. In a recent interview, he reflected on his past four years serving as lieutenant governor. Green says when he was elected to the office that people told...
