Halawa, HI

Hawaii Sent At Least 10 Foster Children To An Abusive Home At The Center Of A Drug Ring

Child Welfare Services, part of the state Department of Human Services, placed at least 10 foster children in a home that turned out to be abusive. Cory Lum/Civil Beat/2019. At least a decade ago, Hawaii Child Welfare Services starting sending foster children to live in the Hilo home of Yvonne and Paul Caitano. The Caitanos eventually adopted five of them, which allowed them to take in five more foster children, according to one of the adopted kids.
Black Friday Hawaii Travel Deals Ranked | $91 Airfares

Today, Black Friday, is Day 2 of Cyber Week. It prominently features deals on flights to Hawaii, among other Hawaii travel deals. Two airlines have Hawaii airfare deals that start at just $91 each way, including all taxes and fees. Those are great deals and offer substantial savings. Cyber Week...
Healthier Hawaii: How whooping cough differs from other respiratory illnesses

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Whooping cough or pertussis can be dangerous for babies especially in the first six months of life. The respiratory illness can cause serious life threatening conditions. Dr. Dena Towner is a maternal fetal medicine specialist with Hawaii Pacific Health. She explains symptoms and the importance of pregnant...
Maui vs Oʻahu: which is the better Hawaiian island to visit?

So you’re made the decision to head to Hawaii. Lucky you. Now comes the hard part: choosing which idyllic island to visit. Among the larger destinations, two finalists will quickly emerge: Oʻahu and Maui. Which of these two stars should you choose for your time in paradise? We’ve...
Hawaii reports 10 COVID deaths, over 1,100 cases in past week

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Wednesday reported 10 additional coronavirus deaths and 1,169 new cases in the past seven days. The latest number brings the statewide total since the start of the pandemic to 366,340. The state’s COVID figures don’t include positives from at-home tests, so the real number is...
Hawaii businessman sentenced after using COVID relief funds to buy cars, homes

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hilo businessman has been sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison for defrauding COVID-19 relief programs, officials said. Prosecutors said 47-year-old Carey Mills stole nearly $1 million in COVID relief funds. He then used the money to buy eight cars and two homes. According to court...
Warning-level surf closes beaches across state, washes over roadways

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Warning-level surf closed beaches on Hawaii Island, with some of the swell washing rocks and debris on some east shores exposed to an extra large north-northwest swell. On Hawaii Island, officials have closed off Keokea Beach Park in North Kohala and Coconut Island and Onekahakaha Beach Park...
