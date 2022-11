SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Gabe Madsen scored 15 points and led five teammates into double-figure scoring as Utah cruised past St. Thomas-Minnesota, 95-66 on Saturday night. The Utes took a 12-point lead at the break, then out-scored the Tommies 59-42 over the final 20 minutes as 12 of the 14 players who saw action for Utah scored by shooting 59% from the field (36 of 61), including 10 of 16 from beyond the arc.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO