Members of the Montague County Commissioner’s Court will meet for a public hearing on a road issue at 8:45 a.m. and then for its regular session at 9 a.m. both on Nov. 28. The hearing is for precinct four to consider vacating a 45-foot X 230-foot alley in the Clay Street area in Spanish Fort. Commissioner Bob Langford previously stated he was petitioned for the change on a section of county road that has not been used to his knowledge and in the past has been fenced. This action will clarify the property lines for the owner. Any action would be taken in the regular meeting.

