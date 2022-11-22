Read full article on original website
Related
bowienewsonline.com
Small Town Christmas, Nocona Style planned for Dec. 3
Santa and his elves are planning a fun time in Nocona, as Small Town Christmas, Nocona Style rides into town at 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 3 at Mary Beckham Davis Park. Back by popular demand is the Christmas parade. Show off your sled by parading down Clay Street, starting at the U.S. Post Office and ending at the Mary Beckman Davis Park. There is no fee to enter the parade.
bowienewsonline.com
Animal shelter volunteers selected as parade grand marshals
Bowie Community Development Board announces the 31st Annual Fantasy of Lights Christmas Parade Grand Marshals as the Friends of the Bowie Animal Shelter – Joellen Stark, Valerie Evans, Valerie Wise, Chesney Bullard and Melodye Massey along with Shelter HEARTS Julie O’Neal and Holly Bullock, Animal Control Officer Willy Conway and Police Commander Lynetta Slaton.
bowienewsonline.com
Sip & Stroll once more draws record participation
Warm up to the Fantasy of Lights Christmas Festival with the popular preview night featuring “Winter Lights Sip and Stroll With Me” on Dec. 2. Participating businesses are encouraged to decorate with holiday lights. Prizes will be given to first, second and third-place winners. Once more Sip and...
bowienewsonline.com
Nocona girls win Bowie tournament
The Nocona Lady Indians won the Bowie hosted Gayno Shelton Hoopin’ into the Holidays tournament on Tuesday. The Lady Indians won all four of their games to finish first overall. Nocona made it look easy with one-sided wins against Ponder (66-34), Burkburnett (71-25) and Childress (61-40) to reach the...
bowienewsonline.com
Lady Rabbits finish third at hosted tournament
The Bowie Lady Rabbits went 2-2 and finished third at their hosted Gayno Shelton Hoopin’ into the Holidays tournament on Tuesday. It did not start off well on Monday. The Lady Rabbits fell to Childress 40-28, with the team wearing down from the Lady Cats full court press in the second half. Maddie Mandela and Ziba Robbins combined to score 22 points for the team.
bowienewsonline.com
Closed session set for jail administrator’s job
Members of the Montague County Commissioner’s Court will meet for a public hearing on a road issue at 8:45 a.m. and then for its regular session at 9 a.m. both on Nov. 28. The hearing is for precinct four to consider vacating a 45-foot X 230-foot alley in the Clay Street area in Spanish Fort. Commissioner Bob Langford previously stated he was petitioned for the change on a section of county road that has not been used to his knowledge and in the past has been fenced. This action will clarify the property lines for the owner. Any action would be taken in the regular meeting.
bowienewsonline.com
DEA issues new alert about fentanyl/laced fake prescription pills
The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration is alerting the public of a sharp nationwide increase in the lethality of fentanyl-laced fake prescription pills. The DEA Laboratory has found that, of the fentanyl-laced fake prescription pills analyzed in 2022, six out of 10 now contain a potentially lethal dose of fentanyl. This is an increase from DEA’s previous announcement in 2021 that four out of 10 fentanyl-laced fake prescription pills were found to contain a potentially lethal dose.
Comments / 0