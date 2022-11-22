The usual image of the Underground Railroad is one of secrecy and invisibility. In Philadelphia, however, it operated in the open, so traces of one of its prime operators can be seen all over the city. The Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission has placed several historic markers around Philadelphia that track some of the “Father of the Underground Railroad” William Still’s activities. However, there are even more unheralded sites that were part of his very active life, although the original buildings may no longer be around.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 26 DAYS AGO