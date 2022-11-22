ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Girard, PA

Arming America and the Firepower of Henry Foxall

As Philadelphia approached its final years as the nation’s capital, so began the first term of President John Adams. During this time, the still-burgeoning Union continued to contend with the pirates of the Barbery States of the Ottoman Empire, which no longer received payments to ignore ships coming from what was once British North America. Other issues were political disputes with the French related to the Treaty of Alliance of 1778 that resulted in the XYZ Affair and the Quasi-War wth France.
Finding Freedom in the Footsteps of William Still

The usual image of the Underground Railroad is one of secrecy and invisibility. In Philadelphia, however, it operated in the open, so traces of one of its prime operators can be seen all over the city. The Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission has placed several historic markers around Philadelphia that track some of the “Father of the Underground Railroad” William Still’s activities. However, there are even more unheralded sites that were part of his very active life, although the original buildings may no longer be around.
