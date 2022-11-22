Read full article on original website
Related
North Broad Street Church Revived with Community Impact Reuse Plan
There are an estimated 800 buildings in Philadelphia that were erected as houses of worship. The number of churches currently in use is far fewer, and each year a few succumb to the wrecking ball. Others get repurposed into homes, an attractive reuse of the striking stone, stained glass, and other architectural features that many contain.
Ghosts Signs of Philadelphia: Extinct Advertisements of 2022
The autumn reminds me of the cycle of the seasons. It is a time of immense beauty, where the changing colors capture everyone’s attention, but the reminder of the cold winter months lingers. This, too, is the life of a sign. They catch the eye of those passing by until it fades and are eventually lost forever.
Arming America and the Firepower of Henry Foxall
As Philadelphia approached its final years as the nation’s capital, so began the first term of President John Adams. During this time, the still-burgeoning Union continued to contend with the pirates of the Barbery States of the Ottoman Empire, which no longer received payments to ignore ships coming from what was once British North America. Other issues were political disputes with the French related to the Treaty of Alliance of 1778 that resulted in the XYZ Affair and the Quasi-War wth France.
Finding Freedom in the Footsteps of William Still
The usual image of the Underground Railroad is one of secrecy and invisibility. In Philadelphia, however, it operated in the open, so traces of one of its prime operators can be seen all over the city. The Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission has placed several historic markers around Philadelphia that track some of the “Father of the Underground Railroad” William Still’s activities. However, there are even more unheralded sites that were part of his very active life, although the original buildings may no longer be around.
Hidden City Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA
563
Followers
199
Post
31K+
Views
ABOUT
Hidden City Philadelphia of CultureTrust is dedicated to exploring Philadelphia’s urban landscape in all its complexity through journalism and public history.http://hiddencityphila.org/
Comments / 0