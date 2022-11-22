Country Music Television set to become another hot tourist weekend, promoting economic benefit for Austin

, , , With the Christmas season just around the corner, local lodging and event centers are preparing to celebrate. In line with this, Camp Lucy, a luxury resort in Dripping Springs, will soon host its second annual Christmas Chili Cook-Off. The event is scheduled to take place on Sunday, Dec. 4, from 3 to 6 p.m. The familyfriendly event will bring the holiday season to the Texas Hill Country’s fullscale luxury resort in the form of a culinary competition between skilled chefs and chili enthusiasts, who will all be cooking for a good cause. Attendees can expect a sampling of chili...

