Country Music Television set to become another hot tourist weekend, promoting economic benefit for Austin

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cowboys Down Pirates In GeorgetownHardin-Simmons UniversityGeorgetown, TX
FBI Offers $100,000 Reward For Help Solving DisappearanceStill UnsolvedGeorgetown, TX
Surprising 5.4 Earthquake Rattles West TexasTexas State
Austin is Giving Residents $1,000 a Month in Guaranteed IncomeTom HandyAustin, TX
Were workers exploited constructing Tesla's factory in Austin?Ash JurbergAustin, TX
Related
luxury-houses.net
Listing for $3.9 Million, This French Influenced Home in Austin Texas showcases Exceptional Old World Craftsmanship Accompanied by Modern Features
208 Bella Riva Drive Home in Austin, Texas for Sale. 208 Bella Riva Drive, Austin, Texas seated on a well-manicured acre lot with complete privacy and lake views in the coveted gated community of Costa Bella on Lake Travis boasting timeless, high-quality craftsmanship abounds in every corner. This Home in Austin offers 7 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 10,300 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 208 Bella Riva Drive, please contact Amber Hart (Phone: 512-415-9023) & Eric Copper (Phone: ) at Keller Williams for full support and perfect service.
atomic-ranch.com
An Architect’s Austin Home is Stunning and Creative Inside and Out
A talented Austin architect’s home meets challenges such as a protected cedar elm sitting in the backyard with creativity and modern charm. An architect’s own Austin home works around the limitations of the home’s lot to create stunning results, inside and out. After creating countless homes for clients, the time came for Jed Duhon, architect and principal of Studio Steinbomer, to design one for himself and his family. The Austin, Texas, resident had several goals in mind while searching for the right property.
KSAT 12
UT band bids farewell to 100-year-old bass drum ‘Big Bertha’
AUSTIN – It is one of the most iconic sounds in all of college football: Big Bertha. If you have ever seen a Longhorns football game or listened to it on the radio, you’ll know that every time the team scores a touchdown or field goal or puts any points on the board, the Bertha crew strikes the drum, however many times equals the points on the board.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Visiting The Texas Chainsaw Massacre House
The house was built in the early 1900s. It has a Queen Anne-style structure. It has six bedrooms and a dining room. It also has a bar and a breakfast and lunch restaurant. The restaurant does not take reservations. The house originally belonged to the family of Leonard Frisk. He...
Actor James Van Der Beek praises move to Texas from Los Angeles
He's loving the nature surrounding Texas.
Things to do in the Austin area this weekend: Zilker tree lighting, festive markets
AUSTIN, Texas — The weekend is here and, as always, there are a ton of things going on in the Austin area! From the Zilker tree being lit to supporting small businesses, there's no shortage of things to do around town. Here’s a breakdown of just some of the...
myfoxzone.com
Amberlyn is a 14-year-old girl that loves music and needs a Forever Family
AUSTIN, Texas — Amberlyn is a 14-year-old girl with a big dream. She wants to be able to perform someday for anyone who will listen. "I want to be a musician and play really anywhere, it doesn't have to be anything famous, I just want to be able to play," said Amberlyn.
austin.com
The Hallmark Channel Is Coming To Austin With A Crochet Christmas
To celebrate the Countdown to Christmas, Hallmark Channel is bringing something special to the streets of Austin. On Sunday, December 4, keep an eye out for festive Hallmark Channel cars decked out in custom crochet sweaters. Just five cities were chosen for this stunt and Austin is one of them!
fox7austin.com
Sinaloa native Gabriela Bucio dominating Central Texas restaurant, bar scene
AUSTIN, Texas - Small Business Saturday is essential for many locally owned businesses and thanks to the community Gabriela Bucio has created, Central Texas is always supporting her latest venture. "This is my office at a home in downtown," Bucio says showing us the headquarters of Gabriela’s Group, the company...
These Texas Cities Are Among The Best Places In The World For Gen Zers & They Beat NYC By Far
When we think of urban cities that attract younger residents, we might picture places like Los Angeles or New York City. However, a recent survey proves that the newest generations have different interests that can make these metropolitan areas less ideal for their needs. According to a study by Peek...
Round Rock restaurant Waffle Love serves Belgian breakfast item for every meal of the day
The Chicken Avocado Tartine ($13.50) features a croissant waffle topped with seasoned grilled chicken, provolone, tomato, avocado, fried egg and Sammy sauce. (Courtesy Waffle Love) Originally from Utah, Katie Burton started working at Waffle Love in 2016 after finishing college. The original Waffle Love opened in 2013 in Utah as...
5 now open, coming soon places to get a healthy bite in Central Austin
Deep Purpl, an acai bowl and smoothie bar, uses acai berries as the base for items on the menu to create healthy treats and protein meals. (Courtesy Deep Purpl) These recently opened and coming soon Austin restaurants have fresh-pressed juices, plant-based fare and dishes made from scratch on the menu.
How this ‘small town girl’ turned Austin influencer defines success
Jane Ko was an influencer in Austin even before the term was coined. If you’ve searched for anything food or entertainment in Central Texas, then you’ve probably seen her videos.
Taylor Tension continues: protesters crash pride group’s movie night, dueling parades still planned next weekend
KXAN has reached out to representatives of TAMA and has yet to receive a response, confirming or denying if protesters are affiliated with the group.
The Gault Site in Central Texas Reveals New Details About the Oldest North Americans
Heading west from Georgetown, away from the crowded Interstate 35 corridor, the countryside turns green with meadows and woodlands along State Highway 195. A water tower looms into view, announcing a town with unusually deep roots: “Florence: Est. 18,000 B.C.”. A few miles away, near Williamson County’s northern border,...
Camp Lucy to host second Christmas Chili Cook-Off
, , , With the Christmas season just around the corner, local lodging and event centers are preparing to celebrate. In line with this, Camp Lucy, a luxury resort in Dripping Springs, will soon host its second annual Christmas Chili Cook-Off. The event is scheduled to take place on Sunday, Dec. 4, from 3 to 6 p.m. The familyfriendly event will bring the holiday season to the Texas Hill Country’s fullscale luxury resort in the form of a culinary competition between skilled chefs and chili enthusiasts, who will all be cooking for a good cause. Attendees can expect a sampling of chili...
Who Are The Main International Buyers Of Homes In Austin?
According to a recent report from the Austin Board of Realtors, people of Indian origin represent the largest international buyers in Central Texas. These Indian international buyers represented 21% of the share of homes sold to foreign persons in this region of the state. Other groups that also hold an important percentage of the share are Mexicans, Chinese, and Canadians. 59% of Indian buyers were purchasing a primary residence.
Group in Austin to deliver giant Elon Musk sculpture to Tesla Gigafactory
AUSTIN, Texas — If you've been out and about in Austin this week, you may have come across a giant sculpture depicting Elon Musk around. The sculpture depicts Musk's head on the body of a goat, all on top of a rocket. It's supposed to symbolize that Musk is the GOAT, an acronym for "greatest of all time," according to KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman.
toofab.com
James Van Der Beek Says His Family's Move To Austin Was 'Centering' and 'Grounding' For Six Kids
"I feel like for the kids, it's been… a different kind of education that we never could have offered them in a classroom" James Van Der Beek says his family's latest adventures in Austin, Texas have left a positive impact on his children. In an interview with PEOPLE, the...
New Braunfels radio crew kept out of press box during football playoffs
The station didn't have an issue when the two teams played in 2021.
Comments / 0