WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Get ready for a soggy afternoon across Central and Eastern Kansas. This weather system will be fast moving and not cold enough for snow- just a chilly rain through the afternoon and into the overnight hours. Rainfall amounts will generally range fro 0.10-0.75″ with locally heavier amounts, especially east of the Flint Hills. The rain should begin in south-central Kansas after the Noon hour and heaviest between 5pm and 10pm, before diminishing after midnight.

KANSAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO