Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
sumnernewscow.com
Sunday feature: Brad Ewing has made us dance for over 45 years… now the dance is over
By Tracy McCue, Sumner Newscow — When Brad Ewing started as a disc jockey, Jimmy Carter was elected President, the U.S. celebrated its Bicentennial, and people were doing “The Hustle” on the dance floor. If you were lucky enough, the new D.J. in town was playing that...
KAKE TV
'No one was hungry': Wichita volunteers run into best possible problem giving Thanksgiving meals to homeless
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Every year during holidays, volunteers in Wichita step up in major ways to make sure those less fortunate aren't forgotten. But this year, someone who's been feeding the homeless on Thanksgiving for years says he ran into the best kind of problem. "We're getting our bellies...
KWCH.com
Does It Work? Amazing Rake
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Fall leaves are a beautiful sight for many this time of year, but the raking that comes along with them can be a hassle. The makers of the Amazing Rake promise their product can eliminate the back pain that comes with the work of clearing fallen leaves from your yard.
KS WWII vet who survived Nazi prison camps to celebrate milestone 100th birthday this week
“He’s tough. He doesn’t give up,” his son says.
KAKE TV
One dead in Saturday evening accident along Kellogg in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - One person is dead after an accident near Kellogg and I-135. Sedgwick County dispatch has confirmed to KAKE News that an accident at the intersection of N I-135 and W. Kellogg has claimed the life of one person. The accident happened at approximately 8:15 p.m.
sumnernewscow.com
Playing at the Wellington Regent: Strange World
Playing at Wellington Regent: Strange World. Schedule: Friday at 7 p.m. Saturday – Sunday, 2 and 7 p.m.
KAKE TV
Respiratory illnesses spreading before Thanksgiving, uptick expected post-holiday
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) -Doctors in Wichita are continuing to see an influx in respiratory illnesses and said another uptick after Thanksgiving is likely. Dr. Jody Elson said cases of RSV, influenza, and strep throat are most common right now. She is a family physician and volunteer at Guadalupe Clinic. “It's...
kfdi.com
Scheels to Set-up Shop in Wichita, Creating 500 Job Openings
Employee-owned sports retailer Scheels is opening its second Kansas store in Wichita and plans to hire at least 500 associates by July. The company is looking for employee-owners to join the team, share their passions, and advance their careers, and offers the best benefits in retail. With 230,000 square feet...
kmuw.org
Meet Joe Sullivan, Wichita’s new chief of police
After more than 25 years with the Philadelphia Police Department and at a public safety technology company, Joe Sullivan will become the new chief of the Wichita Police Department next month. KMUW’s Kylie Cameron sat down with Sullivan before his tenure begins to get to know him more as a...
KWCH.com
Wichita dancer to perform in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Millions of people are expected to line the streets of New York City Thursday for the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Millions more across the U.S. will watch the celebration on T.V. Among the floats and performances, you’ll find a Wichita native. Stevie Mack...
Ponca City News
Abducted child found near Tonkawa
Body On Mon., Nov. 20, at approximately 7:40 pm Oklahoma City Comm Center put out a BOLO for a gold SUV. Benjamin Brady abducted a 6-year-old girl from Wichita, Kansas in a carjacking attempt. Brady was last seen southbound on Interstate 35 in Wichita at roughly 6:49 pm. Officer Langston...
KWCH.com
Chilly, rainy Saturday afternoon
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Get ready for a soggy afternoon across Central and Eastern Kansas. This weather system will be fast moving and not cold enough for snow- just a chilly rain through the afternoon and into the overnight hours. Rainfall amounts will generally range fro 0.10-0.75″ with locally heavier amounts, especially east of the Flint Hills. The rain should begin in south-central Kansas after the Noon hour and heaviest between 5pm and 10pm, before diminishing after midnight.
KSN.com
New Scheels store reportedly brings 500 jobs to Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Scheels, a sporting goods store that is opening its second location in Kansas, said the company plans to hire 500 associates in the next eight months. The company is opening a storefront in the Towne East Square and is reportedly renovating the old Sears location. Scheels says the new store will feature 230,000 square feet of space.
Woman was ‘negligently’ shot Thanksgiving night in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A 19-year-old Wichita woman was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after being shot Thanksgiving night. It happened around 9:50 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 700 block of West MacArthur. The Wichita Police Department says the woman was in an apartment with others when a 20-year-old man “negligently […]
Kansas man among victims of Washington state plane crash
SNOHOMISH, Wash. (AP) — The names of four people killed in a small plane crash northeast of Seattle last week were released by medical examiners on Wednesday. The Snohomish County Medical Examiner said the victims included three men from Washington state: Nathan Precup, 33, of Seattle; Nate Lachendro, 49, of Gig Harbor, and Scott Brenneman, 52, of Roy; as well as David Newton, 67, of Wichita, Kansas.
KWCH.com
Caught on camera: Van overturns on I-135, no one seriously hurt
The program allows entrepreneurs to pitch business ideas to a panel of judges with an award of up to $50,000 for the winning idea. Via Christi St. Francis nurses union tackling safety first. Updated: 9 hours ago. The request to determine the hospital system's security policy comes after a shot...
Woman shot in south Wichita
Wichita Police responded to the scene around 10 p.m. Thursday night at the MacArthur’s Lake Apartments in the 700 block of west MacArthur. Police say the woman suffered a gunshot wound to the chest.
Multiple fire units respond to fire in Sedgwick
SEDGWICK, Kan. (KSNW) — Firefighters were called to a building fire in the town of Sedgwick, north of Wichita, over the noon hour Wednesday. The fire was in the 300 block of North Lincoln. Fire crews say the building was fully involved when they arrived. Sedgwick County dispatchers say that some Sedgwick County firefighters were […]
KOCO
Body cam video shows moments OHP troopers rescue abducted girl from Kansas
OKLAHOMA CITY — New body camera video showed the moments Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers rescued a little girl who had been abducted from Kansas. The 6-year-old was inside of a car that had just been stolen by the suspect in Wichita. The scary ordeal lasted about an hour on Sunday before troopers rescued the little girl at a gas station just over the Oklahoma, Kansas state line.
wichitabyeb.com
Downtown restaurant that opened in 2014 is now closed
Sources have told me that District Taqueria is now officially closed. The taco restaurant that served upscale street tacos, urban street tacos, gourmet street tacos, whatever you want to call it, originally opened in 2014. They were located at 917 E. Douglas and had a very strong run in their...
Comments / 0