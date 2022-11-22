Read full article on original website
mountainjackpot.com
What’s News In Local Development Bronco Billy’s Hotel Expansion Granted Another Expansion
Cripple Creek’s most ambitious hotel project in recent history, the Chamonix resort, has been granted another completion extension. The Cripple Creek City Council last week swiftly approved a request to extend the permit deadline for Full House Resorts, the owner of Bronco Billy’s, allowing the developers more time to complete a $250 million, 300-room, four-star hotel project that has commanded main stage attention. Bronco Billy’s celebrated the development in late September, with a traditional topping-off ceremony, part of a good luck gesture for grandiose developments, with historic ties dating back for centuries. That’s when civic leaders and members of the public got a sneak preview of the hotel and its massive meeting and convention hub and tower setup.
Daily Record
Marine Corps League – Royal Gorge Detachment officially kicks off ninth annual Toys for Tots campaign
With Christmas less than one month away, the Marine Corps League – Royal Gorge Detachment officially has kicked off its ninth annual Toys for Tots campaign. Toys for Tots is accepting new, unwrapped toys for children and youth ages newborn to 16 at several locations across Fremont County through Christmas Eve.
Colorado Springs City Council overrides mayor’s veto of goat moratorium after recent passage
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City Council and Mayor John Suthers are taking opposite stands on a five-month pause on enforcing the city’s ordinance regarding the ownership of goats and other hoofed animals. KRDO The Council, in a measure presented by members Randy Helms and Nancy Henjum, recently approved a moratorium for the ordinance The post Colorado Springs City Council overrides mayor’s veto of goat moratorium after recent passage appeared first on KRDO.
Cram-the-Cruiser for CASA of Pueblo
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Colorado State Patrol’s (CSP) Pueblo Troop 2D partnered with Pueblo’s Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) for the second annual Cram-the-Cruiser event. Throughout the day Friday, Nov. 25 until 5 p.m. CSP will have cruisers at three Walmarts around Pueblo to “collect new, unwrapped toys, gift cards, or monetary donations for children ages […]
mountainjackpot.com
Marijuana Emergency Declared! Cripple Creek Imposes Six-Month Moratorium on Considering Any Cannabis Licenses
City Bombarded with Requests for Pot Shops, Following Pro-Reefer Vote. Even with an overwhelming endorsement of legal weed in Teller County’s gaming community, city leaders now want a lengthy time-out period so they can establish proper regulations and get a better handle on the pending marijuana situation. The pro-pot...
$969,000 of illegal weed seized in grow operation bust
(PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) seized more than 950 marijuana plants and approximately 10 pounds of dried marijuana product worth an estimated $969,000 Wednesday afternoon on Nov. 23. Lazaro Piloto-Gomez, 57, from Florida was arrested following a search that uncovered an illegal marijuana grow operation in rural southwest Pueblo County. […]
KRDO
Colorado Springs-based vendor takes over control of North Shore Marina at Lake Pueblo
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife is turning over operations at North Share Marina at Lake State Pueblo to a Colorado Springs vendor. Tuesday, CPW said the department agreed to turn over operations at the marina to the O'Neil Group Co. The company agreed to operate it on a nine-month contract, giving the two sides time to negotiate and sign a formal, long-term contract.
KRDO
Pueblo Parade of Lights returns this weekend
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Parade of Lights returns to the Steel City this weekend. For more than 30 years, Pueblo's Parade of Lights has been a tradition and one of the largest Christmas parades in Colorado. The parade happens each year on the Saturday after Thanksgiving and features...
FOX21News.com
Speed considered factor in deadly Pueblo crash
Community steps up to support Atrevida Beer Co. Community steps up to support Atrevida Beer Co. A local organization is helping people find hope through community and sport. Colorado Springs Fire Department Station 1 celebrating thanksgiving with each other and loved ones. Colorado Springs Turkey Trot. IED found at home...
KRDO
Police presence at an apartment complex in northeast Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is responding to an incident at the Ridgeview Place Apartments near Palmer Park. It is unclear what the incident is at this time. KRDO has a crew on the scene where an individual has been detained. This is a...
KKTV
Colorado Springs postmaster in jail, investigation underway
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs postmaster was in jail on Wednesday, according to online records. Stevenson Begay was sworn in as the 26th postmaster for Colorado Springs on June 16. “Since the matter is a criminal investigation, we are unable to comment on any specifics,” part of...
Colorado Springs dubbed 'city of hate' after passing Amendment 2 in the 90s
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs was once known as the ‘city of hate’ after a movement was born there to block LGBTQ+ rights in the early 1990s. LGBTQ+ advocates said the city has come a long way since then, but the shooting at Club Q shows there’s still a lot of work left to do.
Heavy police presence in Belmont neighborhood in Pueblo
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is reporting heavy police presence in a neighborhood on the northeast side of Pueblo on Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 23. According to a post on PPD’s Facebook, police presence is heavy in the area of Bonforte Boulevard and Liberty Lane, north of Highway 50. No word on what […]
Nov. 25 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals. Denise Mares, 35, is a Hispanic female, 5’02”, 110 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Mares has a no-bond warrant for a Probation Violation which includes Dangerous Drugs. Danny Sisneros, 26, is a Hispanic male, 5’08”, […]
Daily Record
Focus on the Family’s Colorado Springs headquarters sign vandalized days after Club Q mass shooting
The sign of the Colorado Springs headquarters of the evangelical Christian ministry Focus on the Family was defaced days after a gunman attacked the city’s sole LGBTQ+ nightclub. “Their blood is on your hands” and “five lives taken” were spray-painted onto the sign following Saturday night’s mass shooting in...
mountainjackpot.com
Community Residents Still Shocked Over Double-Homicide in Florissant Area
Young Children Witness Crime; Report Fatal Shooting to Authorities. Teller County was once again in the regional and state headlines, following a rare double-homicide that struck the Florissant area. The report has sparked a barrage of comments on social media, especially due to the fact that young children witnessed the...
Help police identify 3 suspects of frequent burglaries
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying three suspects who have been regularly stealing from a business. Three men pictured above have been frequently stealing cases of beer from a business near the corner of West Abriendo Avenue and Van Buren Street, according to PPD. If […]
Crews battle several overnight structure fires in Pueblo
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Firefighters were busy putting out several structure fires in Pueblo Monday night. Tuesday, the Pueblo Professional Firefighters tweeted a video of crews battling the flames. Crews said one of the fires was located on Hudson Avenue in Pueblo. "Our members are hard at work keeping the citizens of Pueblo safe," The post Crews battle several overnight structure fires in Pueblo appeared first on KRDO.
Visible smoke in Pueblo on Monday result of debris fire
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) said the smoke that may have been visible from Pueblo and Pueblo West on Monday, Nov. 21 was the result of a debris fire. PCSO said the debris fire started after a controlled burn of brush and weeds in an area north of the Nature and […]
Focus on the Family sign vandalized, Colorado Springs police say
A sign on the property of Focus on the Family in Colorado Springs was vandalized Thursday, police confirmed. "We went out there to investigate if there was a crime that took place," police Sgt. Jason Ledbetter said of the overnight incident. "There is no suspect information at this time." "Their...
