Fremont County, CO

mountainjackpot.com

What’s News In Local Development Bronco Billy’s Hotel Expansion Granted Another Expansion

Cripple Creek’s most ambitious hotel project in recent history, the Chamonix resort, has been granted another completion extension. The Cripple Creek City Council last week swiftly approved a request to extend the permit deadline for Full House Resorts, the owner of Bronco Billy’s, allowing the developers more time to complete a $250 million, 300-room, four-star hotel project that has commanded main stage attention. Bronco Billy’s celebrated the development in late September, with a traditional topping-off ceremony, part of a good luck gesture for grandiose developments, with historic ties dating back for centuries. That’s when civic leaders and members of the public got a sneak preview of the hotel and its massive meeting and convention hub and tower setup.
CRIPPLE CREEK, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs City Council overrides mayor’s veto of goat moratorium after recent passage

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City Council and Mayor John Suthers are taking opposite stands on a five-month pause on enforcing the city’s ordinance regarding the ownership of goats and other hoofed animals. KRDO The Council, in a measure presented by members Randy Helms and Nancy Henjum, recently approved a moratorium for the ordinance The post Colorado Springs City Council overrides mayor’s veto of goat moratorium after recent passage appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Cram-the-Cruiser for CASA of Pueblo

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Colorado State Patrol’s (CSP) Pueblo Troop 2D partnered with Pueblo’s Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) for the second annual Cram-the-Cruiser event. Throughout the day Friday, Nov. 25 until 5 p.m. CSP will have cruisers at three Walmarts around Pueblo to “collect new, unwrapped toys, gift cards, or monetary donations for children ages […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

$969,000 of illegal weed seized in grow operation bust

(PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) seized more than 950 marijuana plants and approximately 10 pounds of dried marijuana product worth an estimated $969,000 Wednesday afternoon on Nov. 23. Lazaro Piloto-Gomez, 57, from Florida was arrested following a search that uncovered an illegal marijuana grow operation in rural southwest Pueblo County. […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KRDO

Colorado Springs-based vendor takes over control of North Shore Marina at Lake Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife is turning over operations at North Share Marina at Lake State Pueblo to a Colorado Springs vendor. Tuesday, CPW said the department agreed to turn over operations at the marina to the O'Neil Group Co. The company agreed to operate it on a nine-month contract, giving the two sides time to negotiate and sign a formal, long-term contract.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO

Pueblo Parade of Lights returns this weekend

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Parade of Lights returns to the Steel City this weekend. For more than 30 years, Pueblo's Parade of Lights has been a tradition and one of the largest Christmas parades in Colorado. The parade happens each year on the Saturday after Thanksgiving and features...
PUEBLO, CO
FOX21News.com

Speed considered factor in deadly Pueblo crash

Community steps up to support Atrevida Beer Co. Community steps up to support Atrevida Beer Co. A local organization is helping people find hope through community and sport. Colorado Springs Fire Department Station 1 celebrating thanksgiving with each other and loved ones. Colorado Springs Turkey Trot. IED found at home...
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Colorado Springs postmaster in jail, investigation underway

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs postmaster was in jail on Wednesday, according to online records. Stevenson Begay was sworn in as the 26th postmaster for Colorado Springs on June 16. “Since the matter is a criminal investigation, we are unable to comment on any specifics,” part of...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Heavy police presence in Belmont neighborhood in Pueblo

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is reporting heavy police presence in a neighborhood on the northeast side of Pueblo on Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 23. According to a post on PPD’s Facebook, police presence is heavy in the area of Bonforte Boulevard and Liberty Lane, north of Highway 50. No word on what […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Nov. 25 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals. Denise Mares, 35, is a Hispanic female, 5’02”, 110 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Mares has a no-bond warrant for a Probation Violation which includes Dangerous Drugs. Danny Sisneros, 26, is a Hispanic male, 5’08”, […]
PUEBLO, CO
mountainjackpot.com

Community Residents Still Shocked Over Double-Homicide in Florissant Area

Young Children Witness Crime; Report Fatal Shooting to Authorities. Teller County was once again in the regional and state headlines, following a rare double-homicide that struck the Florissant area. The report has sparked a barrage of comments on social media, especially due to the fact that young children witnessed the...
FLORISSANT, CO
KXRM

Help police identify 3 suspects of frequent burglaries

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying three suspects who have been regularly stealing from a business. Three men pictured above have been frequently stealing cases of beer from a business near the corner of West Abriendo Avenue and Van Buren Street, according to PPD. If […]
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Crews battle several overnight structure fires in Pueblo

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Firefighters were busy putting out several structure fires in Pueblo Monday night. Tuesday, the Pueblo Professional Firefighters tweeted a video of crews battling the flames. Crews said one of the fires was located on Hudson Avenue in Pueblo. "Our members are hard at work keeping the citizens of Pueblo safe," The post Crews battle several overnight structure fires in Pueblo appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Visible smoke in Pueblo on Monday result of debris fire

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) said the smoke that may have been visible from Pueblo and Pueblo West on Monday, Nov. 21 was the result of a debris fire. PCSO said the debris fire started after a controlled burn of brush and weeds in an area north of the Nature and […]
PUEBLO, CO

