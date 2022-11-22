Read full article on original website
5 Restaurants to Get BBQ in Memphis, TennesseeJameson StewardMemphis, TN
A Man From Trenton, TN Claims the USPS in Memphis has 'Lost 38 Packages' & Mail Carrier 'Carjacked' in MemphisZack LoveMemphis, TN
Woman defends having 11 children by eight different dads and slams critics who called her a 'bad mom'Aabha GopanMemphis, TN
A White Woman Has 11 Children with 8 Different "Baby Daddies" And ALL 8 of the FATHERS are BLACK!!Marry EvensMemphis, TN
Memphis Mourns the Passing of Jimmy Cole
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The University of Memphis is mourning the passing of M-Club Hall of Fame (1977) football student-athlete Jimmy Cole, who passed away on Nov. 17 at the age of 90. Cole was an inaugural part of the growth of Tiger football following World War II. He came...
Memphis Meets Stanford to Wrap Up Disney Trip
ORLANDO, Fla. – After a 73-61 win over Nebraska Friday night, the Memphis Tigers will play in the first game Sunday morning against Stanford at 10 a.m. CT on ESPNU. The Tigers (3-2) and Cardinal (3-3) will meet on the hardwood for only the second time ever in the final matchup of the ESPN Events Invitational. The lone meeting came 22 years ago on Nov. 24, 2000 when No. 5 Stanford won an 83-60 decision.
Tigers Fall the Wichita State in Season Final
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis (18-15, 8-12 AAC) fell to Wichita State (18-12,13-6 AAC) on Friday afternoon. The Shockers won the match 3-1 (25-21,25-21,25-27,25-16). Wichita State took the 2-0 advantage over the Tigers. Errors by Memphis were the difference make during the first set and the offensive attack was unable to stay consistent in the second.
Memphis’ Comeback Bid Falls Short at SMU
DALLAS – The University of Memphis football team fell on the road to SMU, 34-31, on Saturday at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas. Quarterback Seth Henigan completed 27-of-44 passes for 287 yards, one touchdown and one interception for the Tigers (6-6, 3-5 AAC), while running back Asa Martin had 110 total yards and a rushing score. Jevyon Ducker had 10 carries for 81 yards, while wide receiver Javon Ivory grabbed six receptions for 98 yards.
Tigers Late Comeback Not Enough to Calm Red Storm
LAS VEGAS, Nev. – The Memphis Tiger women's basketball team opened up the Las Vegas Invitational today, facing off with St. John's University. While the Tigers staged a late game comeback, Memphis was unable to hold on as they faced the 61-57 loss. Following today's game, Memphis moves to...
NOTES: Tigers Look to Bounce Back Against Nebraska
ORLANDO, Fla. – After a heartbreaking loss to Seton Hall at the buzzer on Thanksgiving night, the Memphis Tigers will look to bounce back Friday afternoon against Nebraska at the ESPN Events Invitational. Tipoff between the Huskers and Tigers is set for 4:30 p.m. CT and the game will...
Penny Hardaway Radio Show Begins Monday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Penny Hardaway Radio Show driven by Wolfchase Toyota starts its weekly airings Monday at 7 p.m. on location at Brookhaven Pub & Grill and over the airwaves on 98.9 THE ROAR OF MEMPHIS. Hosted by Jeff Brightwell, the show features Coach Hardaway and special guests...
The Katrina Merriweather Show to Premiere Sunday Morning
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The second season of The Katrina Merriweather Show, presented by Chic-fil-a, will air on Sunday, Nov. 27 on WMC Action 5 News beginning at 11 a.m. Hosted by Tyler Springs and Dave Woloshin, the show will provide an inside look at the Tiger women's basketball program with interviews, behind the scenes footage and content from the women's basketball team that fans cannot find anywhere else.
