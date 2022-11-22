Read full article on original website
Former Ellensburg resident and CWU grad dies in the line of duty while on patrol for Bellevue Police
BELLEVUE - A 34-year-old Bellevue police officer with ties to Ellensburg died in the line of duty on Monday. The Bellevue Police Department says Jordan Jackson was on his patrol motorcycle in the 500 block of Bellevue Way SE when he was hit by a white car. Jackson was transported...
Just in time: Firefighters prevent explosion of diesel tanker on I-90 near Ellensburg
ELLENSBURG - A disaster on I-90 in Thorp just west of Ellensburg was averted on Wednesday due to a swift response by firefighters. In the early afternoon, firefighters raced to the scene of a diesel tanker truck fire; the vehicle was hauling a full load of fuel. When crews arrived,...
45-Year-Old Daniel A. Teigen Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Ephrata (Ephrata, WA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Ephrata on Tuesday morning. Ford Ranger driven by 45-year-old Daniel A. Teigen of Soap Lake, Washington, was traveling north on Road B Northwest, near Road 18 at around 11 a.m. According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, he lost control of...
Wenatchee Bible Study Leader Accused Of Rape Free On Reduced Bail, Pleads Not Guilty
A Wenatchee bible study leader charged with rape is free after posting bail that was reduced from $1 million to $750,000. An attorney for 69-year-old Michael Edward Wilson filed for the reduced bail Friday and a judge granted the request Monday with conditions. That same day, Wilson pleaded not guilty...
It Happened Here: WSDOT to rename I-90 rest areas near Cle Elum
For those who travel Interstate 90, Indian John Hill is a waypoint in the trip, as well as a place to take a well-earned break from their travels. The hill, and the rest areas that sit on either side of the freeway between Cle Elum and Ellensburg, are named for an Upper Yakama man who lived in the area and was known to the settlers who came through. A placard at the rest area gives an extremely brief history of its namesake.
Crash kills 1 near Soap Lake
EPHRATA, Wash. – A 61-year-old man died in a crash on Monday while traveling northbound on State Route 17, just three miles south of Soap Lake. He’s been identified as Neilan David. David’s car left the road and rolled multiple times. He was ejected, and was not wearing a seatbelt. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of...
Yakima settles road design lawsuit for $3 million
YAKIMA, Wash.- The City of Yakima has reached a $3 million settlement with the family of a man that was seriously injured in a car crash at the intersection of 34th Avenue and Fruitvale Boulevard. The family's lawsuit alleged that the width of the intersection was too wide to safely...
More Snow Projected In Tuesday Winter Weather Advisory
The National Weather Service now expects more snow to accumulate in the Wenatchee area during today's Winter Weather Advisory between 10am and 7pm. Meteorologist Steven Van Horn says the reason for the change is conditions that are now more favorable for snow. "There are models that we were looking at...
Information Denied In Missing Yakima Boy Case
It's week 11 and still no sign of a 5-year-old Yakima boy missing since September 10 from Sarge Hubbard Park. KIT News has requested all available investigative information from the Yakima Police Department through a Freedom of Information request but like other media organizations the city has denied releasing information claiming it's part of an ongoing investigation.
Causes of death for father, sons in Grant County canoe accident revealed
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — The manner and causes of death from a canoe accident that left a father and his two sons dead in Grant County has been released. Miguel Porfirio De Dios, 32, and his three sons, all under the age of 11, were at a lake within the Columbia National Wildlife Refuge to go fishing when their canoe capsized on Friday, Nov. 11, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO).
Man Dead In Late Night Rollover Crash Near Soap Lake
A 61-year-old Ephrata man is dead from single vehicle crash on SR 17 just south of Soap Lake late last night. Troopers say David Neilan was driving a pickup truck northbound on the highway at about 10:15pm when the truck left the roadway, overcorrected and rolled numerous times before coming to a rest on its top.
Local emergency responders ask public to stay home amid freezing rain
KENNEWICK, Wash. – YAKIMA COUNTY. Yakima County Fire District 5 is currently responding to multiple accidents within the district due to weather conditions. In a Facebook post, Fire District 5 is asking the public to take their time if they have to go out or don't go out at all as they expect the roads to get worse with overnight temperatures.
20-time convicted felon arrested on suspicion of murder in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash.- Yakima Police have arrested a suspect in connection to a murder on Chestnut Avenue. YPD Officers found a man with a gunshot wound behind his left ear with no wallet, cellphone, or identification on the night of October, 22. According to Yakima County Superior Court documents Police Detectives...
Neighborhood complaints lead to arrest of fentanyl and meth drug dealer, YPD says
YAKIMA-- The Yakima Police Department (YPD) said they arrested a man over the weekend for selling fentanyl and meth to the homeless. They say a search warrant was served at a "neighborhood nuisance" on Friday, Nov. 18. YPD Detectives, Patrol, DEA task force, Codes, and Refuse all collaborated in the...
Fire destroys historic cabin at Lake Wenatchee early Sunday morning
LAKE WENATCHEE — A historic cabin was destroyed by fire early Sunday morning at Lake Wenatchee. Lake Wenatchee Fire & Rescue responded early in the morning to the reported structure fire along North Shore Drive. Fire crews say the fire was not noticed by nearby residents until the structure was nearly fully-engulfed in flames.
Ellensburg Police Department warns of new scam
ELLENSBURG, Wash. - As we occasionally bring to your attention the numerous ways in which professional cowards attempt to scam people out of money, please be aware of a new one taking shape as the Holiday Season is upon us. This new scam is text-based and will present you with...
