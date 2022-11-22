ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellensburg, WA

Comments / 0

Related
Yakima Herald Republic

It Happened Here: WSDOT to rename I-90 rest areas near Cle Elum

For those who travel Interstate 90, Indian John Hill is a waypoint in the trip, as well as a place to take a well-earned break from their travels. The hill, and the rest areas that sit on either side of the freeway between Cle Elum and Ellensburg, are named for an Upper Yakama man who lived in the area and was known to the settlers who came through. A placard at the rest area gives an extremely brief history of its namesake.
CLE ELUM, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Crash kills 1 near Soap Lake

EPHRATA, Wash. – A 61-year-old man died in a crash on Monday while traveling northbound on State Route 17, just three miles south of Soap Lake. He’s been identified as Neilan David. David’s car left the road and rolled multiple times. He was ejected, and was not wearing a seatbelt. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of...
SOAP LAKE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Yakima settles road design lawsuit for $3 million

YAKIMA, Wash.- The City of Yakima has reached a $3 million settlement with the family of a man that was seriously injured in a car crash at the intersection of 34th Avenue and Fruitvale Boulevard. The family's lawsuit alleged that the width of the intersection was too wide to safely...
YAKIMA, WA
kpq.com

More Snow Projected In Tuesday Winter Weather Advisory

The National Weather Service now expects more snow to accumulate in the Wenatchee area during today's Winter Weather Advisory between 10am and 7pm. Meteorologist Steven Van Horn says the reason for the change is conditions that are now more favorable for snow. "There are models that we were looking at...
WENATCHEE, WA
News Talk KIT

Information Denied In Missing Yakima Boy Case

It's week 11 and still no sign of a 5-year-old Yakima boy missing since September 10 from Sarge Hubbard Park. KIT News has requested all available investigative information from the Yakima Police Department through a Freedom of Information request but like other media organizations the city has denied releasing information claiming it's part of an ongoing investigation.
YAKIMA, WA
KOMO News

Causes of death for father, sons in Grant County canoe accident revealed

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — The manner and causes of death from a canoe accident that left a father and his two sons dead in Grant County has been released. Miguel Porfirio De Dios, 32, and his three sons, all under the age of 11, were at a lake within the Columbia National Wildlife Refuge to go fishing when their canoe capsized on Friday, Nov. 11, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO).
GRANT COUNTY, WA
kpq.com

Man Dead In Late Night Rollover Crash Near Soap Lake

A 61-year-old Ephrata man is dead from single vehicle crash on SR 17 just south of Soap Lake late last night. Troopers say David Neilan was driving a pickup truck northbound on the highway at about 10:15pm when the truck left the roadway, overcorrected and rolled numerous times before coming to a rest on its top.
SOAP LAKE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Local emergency responders ask public to stay home amid freezing rain

KENNEWICK, Wash. – YAKIMA COUNTY. Yakima County Fire District 5 is currently responding to multiple accidents within the district due to weather conditions. In a Facebook post, Fire District 5 is asking the public to take their time if they have to go out or don't go out at all as they expect the roads to get worse with overnight temperatures.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

20-time convicted felon arrested on suspicion of murder in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash.- Yakima Police have arrested a suspect in connection to a murder on Chestnut Avenue. YPD Officers found a man with a gunshot wound behind his left ear with no wallet, cellphone, or identification on the night of October, 22. According to Yakima County Superior Court documents Police Detectives...
YAKIMA, WA
ifiberone.com

Fire destroys historic cabin at Lake Wenatchee early Sunday morning

LAKE WENATCHEE — A historic cabin was destroyed by fire early Sunday morning at Lake Wenatchee. Lake Wenatchee Fire & Rescue responded early in the morning to the reported structure fire along North Shore Drive. Fire crews say the fire was not noticed by nearby residents until the structure was nearly fully-engulfed in flames.
WENATCHEE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Ellensburg Police Department warns of new scam

ELLENSBURG, Wash. - As we occasionally bring to your attention the numerous ways in which professional cowards attempt to scam people out of money, please be aware of a new one taking shape as the Holiday Season is upon us. This new scam is text-based and will present you with...
ELLENSBURG, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy