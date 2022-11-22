Read full article on original website
fausports.com
Owls set to host 14th Thanksgiving Classic
BOCA RATON, Fla. – The Florida Atlantic University women's basketball team (2-1) is set to host its 14th Thanksgiving Classic on November 25 & 26, welcoming Butler, Binghamton, and Sacred Heart to Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena. Tipoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET on Friday against Binghamton (4-1), and 4 p.m. ET on Saturday against Sacred Heart (1-4). Florida Atlantic Women's Basketball (2-1, 0-0 C-USA) vs. Binghamton (4-1, 0-0 American East) & Sacred Heart (1-4, 0-0 NEC)
southdadenewsleader.com
Homestead defeats Dr. Krop to advance in the playoffs - Next up, Miramar
He Homestead Senior High School football team continues to march through the playoffs. The Broncos defeated Dr. Krop 35-12 in the second round of the playoffs and played very well. Joshua Townsend threw touchdown passes to Cortez Mills and. Richard Dandridge. Dandridge caught a pass to score on a conversion....
Miami football reportedly has $5 million for transfer portal
Tony Pauline of The Pro Football Network reported on Wednesday “The Miami Hurricanes reportedly have a $5 million NIL arsenal which they will use to attract top players who enter the transfer portal.” Mario Cristobal and the Miami football program are expected to deeply enter the transfer portal during the 2023 off-season.
A Predator May Be Operating In Miami
MIAMI — Residents of Miami, Florida are now on high alert. Recently, the police shared that they are searching for a man caught on surveillance video trying to abduct a woman. They went on to release more details about two separate incidents that may have involved different subjects.
Click10.com
Police: Ex-Olympic boxer planned mass shooting at Miami gym, placed deposit for AK-47
MIAMI – Police arrested a former professional boxer Tuesday after they say he threatened to commit a mass shooting at a Miami gym, then placed a deposit for an AK-47 at an Opa-locka pawn shop. Azea Augustama, 39, known as the “Haitian Hitman,” competed for Haiti at the 2008...
Fatal crash causes delays on Florida's Turnpike in southern Palm Beach County
A fatal multi-vehicle crash caused major delays on Florida's Turnpike in southern Palm Beach County on Wednesday morning.
Click10.com
FHP: Fort Lauderdale man killed in I-595 crash
DAVIE, Fla. – A 53-year-old Fort Lauderdale man died in an overnight crash on Interstate 595 Thursday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. At around 12:30 a.m., a 24-year-old Miami Springs woman driving a sedan in the eastbound lanes of the highway, east of State Road 7, “failed to maintain a safe distance” and rear-ended the man’s SUV, causing the vehicle to overturn and the man to be ejected, troopers said.
pontevedrarecorder.com
Discovering a hidden Fort Lauderdale oasis and Club Nibbles
It’s so easy to fall in love with Manhattan Tower – a jeweled hideaway that’s considered to be one of the best-kept secret vacation spots in bustling Fort Lauderdale. Only two blocks from the world-famous 23-mile beach that is dotted with chic properties adorning the shore and skyline, Manhattan Tower transports you back to a timeless colorful past – a masterpiece of architecture for General Motors executives in the early 1950s. Imagined by the innovative and famed mid-century architect Charles McKirahan, the hotel was conceived as a corporate retreat that began with its pedigree. He was known for designing many surviving grand properties in South Florida: yacht and country clubs, iconic hotels, resorts and luxurious mansions along major avenues and hidden driveways. Today, Manhattan Tower is an oasis of tranquility and imagination.
Click10.com
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs helps feed families at one of many Thanksgiving meal events in South Florida
MIAMI – From Miami-Dade to Broward, charities are helping fill South Floridians’ bellies on Thanksgiving Day, holding meal events to ensure no one goes hungry. One of those events featured some serious star power. Hip-hop mogul Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs helped feed families on Thanksgiving Day for The Caring...
WEAR
Police: 1 killed in Thanksgiving night triple-shooting in Florida
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives are actively investigating a Thanksgiving night fatal triple shooting in Florida. The Stuart Police Department said the shooting occurred on 10th Street at around 7:40 p.m. on Thursday. Police say a parked car with "multiple" people inside was the target of the shooting. Two...
Residential home sales plummet in Florida
For the third month in a row, residential home sales in Florida have taken a nosedive. According to the Miami Association of Realtors, residential closings in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach fell 30 percent in October with only 6,212 closings occurring. The news follows a 20 percent drop in August and a 25 percent drop in September. Moreover, the overall amount of money that changed hands in October fell 20 percent compare to last year, going from $5 billion to $4 billion, the association reveals.
blackchronicle.com
Man arrested in Florida after 4 Chinese nationals ‘executed’ in Oklahoma
Authorities in Oklahoma mentioned a person was arrested in connection to the “execution” of 4 Chinese nationals at a marijuana farm in Hennessey on Sunday. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation mentioned Wu Chen, 45, was arrested on Tuesday in Miami, Florida, round 4 p.m. after a automotive tag reader flagged the car he was driving.
Click10.com
Police: Man high on Molly shoots at friends in Miami’s Little Havana
MIAMI – Two victims accused Dayan Zerquera of shooting at them while he was allegedly under the influence of the illegal drug MDMA, better known as Molly or Ecstasy. The victims, one who said they had been friends for about two years, were Zerquera’s guests at his apartment just across from the baseball stadium in Miami’s Little Havana, according to the arrest report.
cbs12.com
Northbound lanes blocked on Florida Turnpike after fatal crash
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — All northbound lanes are closed on Florida's Turnpike after a fatal crash, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened before mile marker 78 after the Glades Road exit. FHP arrived on scene just after 7 a.m. Wednesday. Traffic is backed up to mile...
maritime-executive.com
CMA CGM Containership Sets Record as Miami’s Largest to Date
PortMiami, while best known as the cruise capital of the world, is also continuing to enhance its cargo operations. Last week, on November 17, the CMA CGM Osiris (156,000 dwt) became the largest containership to ever arrive in the port. According to Miami-Dade’s mayor, it is part of a trend that will continue to see larger vessels docking in the port after efforts to upgrade the facilities.
MDPD: Coral Gables Hospital CEO killed in murder-suicide
MIAMI - The Chief Executive Officer of Coral Gables Hospital has been killed in a murder-suicide, Miami-Dade police said.Police said Maria Cristina Jimenez was shot and killed just before noon on Wednesday by her 62-year-old husband Antonio Mazzorana who then took his own life. The call came in at 11:45 am about the shooting that happened at their home in the Schenley Park neighborhood near S.W. 57 Ave. and 34 Street. CBS4's Peter D'Oench spoke with Mazzarona's younger brother, Ivan.He said, "I was very surprised. I could not believe what I was hearing but my mind took me to a...
Smoke reported inside jetliner at MIA
MIAMI - A passenger inside an Air France jetliner reported smelling smoke in the cabin after the plane landed at Miami International Airport Wednesday afternoon.Miami-Dade Fire Rescue was called to check the aircraft and gave the all-clear soon after.No injuries were reported, as passengers were being let off the plane. Chopper 4 images from the scene showed rescue units surrounding the aircraft. No other details were made available.
cw34.com
Boca Raton homeowner looking for answers from HOA and AT&T after damaged sewage line
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Stacy Furgang said sewage water ran into her home after the Crescent Lakes at Boca Raton Homeowners' Association allowed AT&T into the community for upgrades. In 2019, the HOA board alerted homeowners that AT&T would be digging and installing upgraded fiber-optic lines for customers...
WSVN-TV
Passengers boarding Thanksgiving eve flights at local airports encounter heavy traffic, large crowds
FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - The holiday hustle is in full swing across South Florida as travelers hoping to reach loved ones on Thanksgiving found getting to the airport to be a nightmare. 7News cameras captured a sea of red lights and vehicles crammed outside Terminal 2 at...
Click10.com
Chinese fugitive in marijuana farm murders begs to stay in Miami over fear of ‘mafiosos’
MIAMI – After he was arrested in Miami Beach for murders in Oklahoma, a Chinese man told a judge in Miami-Dade County court that he feared the members of an organized crime organization. Chen Wu, also known as Wu Chen, communicated with Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Mindy S. Glazer on...
