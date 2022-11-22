ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Owls set to host 14th Thanksgiving Classic

BOCA RATON, Fla. – The Florida Atlantic University women's basketball team (2-1) is set to host its 14th Thanksgiving Classic on November 25 & 26, welcoming Butler, Binghamton, and Sacred Heart to Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena. Tipoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET on Friday against Binghamton (4-1), and 4 p.m. ET on Saturday against Sacred Heart (1-4). Florida Atlantic Women's Basketball (2-1, 0-0 C-USA) vs. Binghamton (4-1, 0-0 American East) & Sacred Heart (1-4, 0-0 NEC)
BOCA RATON, FL
Homestead defeats Dr. Krop to advance in the playoffs - Next up, Miramar

He Homestead Senior High School football team continues to march through the playoffs. The Broncos defeated Dr. Krop 35-12 in the second round of the playoffs and played very well. Joshua Townsend threw touchdown passes to Cortez Mills and. Richard Dandridge. Dandridge caught a pass to score on a conversion....
HOMESTEAD, FL
Miami football reportedly has $5 million for transfer portal

Tony Pauline of The Pro Football Network reported on Wednesday “The Miami Hurricanes reportedly have a $5 million NIL arsenal which they will use to attract top players who enter the transfer portal.” Mario Cristobal and the Miami football program are expected to deeply enter the transfer portal during the 2023 off-season.
CORAL GABLES, FL
A Predator May Be Operating In Miami

MIAMI — Residents of Miami, Florida are now on high alert. Recently, the police shared that they are searching for a man caught on surveillance video trying to abduct a woman. They went on to release more details about two separate incidents that may have involved different subjects.
MIAMI, FL
FHP: Fort Lauderdale man killed in I-595 crash

DAVIE, Fla. – A 53-year-old Fort Lauderdale man died in an overnight crash on Interstate 595 Thursday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. At around 12:30 a.m., a 24-year-old Miami Springs woman driving a sedan in the eastbound lanes of the highway, east of State Road 7, “failed to maintain a safe distance” and rear-ended the man’s SUV, causing the vehicle to overturn and the man to be ejected, troopers said.
DAVIE, FL
Discovering a hidden Fort Lauderdale oasis and Club Nibbles

It’s so easy to fall in love with Manhattan Tower – a jeweled hideaway that’s considered to be one of the best-kept secret vacation spots in bustling Fort Lauderdale. Only two blocks from the world-famous 23-mile beach that is dotted with chic properties adorning the shore and skyline, Manhattan Tower transports you back to a timeless colorful past – a masterpiece of architecture for General Motors executives in the early 1950s. Imagined by the innovative and famed mid-century architect Charles McKirahan, the hotel was conceived as a corporate retreat that began with its pedigree. He was known for designing many surviving grand properties in South Florida: yacht and country clubs, iconic hotels, resorts and luxurious mansions along major avenues and hidden driveways. Today, Manhattan Tower is an oasis of tranquility and imagination.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Police: 1 killed in Thanksgiving night triple-shooting in Florida

STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives are actively investigating a Thanksgiving night fatal triple shooting in Florida. The Stuart Police Department said the shooting occurred on 10th Street at around 7:40 p.m. on Thursday. Police say a parked car with "multiple" people inside was the target of the shooting. Two...
STUART, FL
Residential home sales plummet in Florida

For the third month in a row, residential home sales in Florida have taken a nosedive. According to the Miami Association of Realtors, residential closings in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach fell 30 percent in October with only 6,212 closings occurring. The news follows a 20 percent drop in August and a 25 percent drop in September. Moreover, the overall amount of money that changed hands in October fell 20 percent compare to last year, going from $5 billion to $4 billion, the association reveals.
FLORIDA STATE
Man arrested in Florida after 4 Chinese nationals 'executed' in Oklahoma

Authorities in Oklahoma mentioned a person was arrested in connection to the “execution” of 4 Chinese nationals at a marijuana farm in Hennessey on Sunday. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation mentioned Wu Chen, 45, was arrested on Tuesday in Miami, Florida, round 4 p.m. after a automotive tag reader flagged the car he was driving.
HENNESSEY, OK
Police: Man high on Molly shoots at friends in Miami's Little Havana

MIAMI – Two victims accused Dayan Zerquera of shooting at them while he was allegedly under the influence of the illegal drug MDMA, better known as Molly or Ecstasy. The victims, one who said they had been friends for about two years, were Zerquera’s guests at his apartment just across from the baseball stadium in Miami’s Little Havana, according to the arrest report.
MIAMI, FL
Northbound lanes blocked on Florida Turnpike after fatal crash

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — All northbound lanes are closed on Florida's Turnpike after a fatal crash, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened before mile marker 78 after the Glades Road exit. FHP arrived on scene just after 7 a.m. Wednesday. Traffic is backed up to mile...
BOCA RATON, FL
CMA CGM Containership Sets Record as Miami's Largest to Date

PortMiami, while best known as the cruise capital of the world, is also continuing to enhance its cargo operations. Last week, on November 17, the CMA CGM Osiris (156,000 dwt) became the largest containership to ever arrive in the port. According to Miami-Dade’s mayor, it is part of a trend that will continue to see larger vessels docking in the port after efforts to upgrade the facilities.
MIAMI, FL
MDPD: Coral Gables Hospital CEO killed in murder-suicide

MIAMI - The Chief Executive Officer of Coral Gables Hospital has been killed in a murder-suicide, Miami-Dade police said.Police said Maria Cristina Jimenez was shot and killed just before noon on Wednesday by her 62-year-old husband Antonio Mazzorana who then took his own life. The call came in at 11:45 am about the shooting that happened at their home in the Schenley Park neighborhood near  S.W. 57 Ave. and 34 Street. CBS4's Peter D'Oench spoke with Mazzarona's younger brother, Ivan.He said, "I was very surprised. I could not believe what I was hearing but my mind took me to a...
MIAMI, FL
Smoke reported inside jetliner at MIA

MIAMI - A passenger inside an Air France jetliner reported smelling smoke in the cabin after the plane landed at Miami International Airport Wednesday afternoon.Miami-Dade Fire Rescue was called to check the aircraft and gave the all-clear soon after.No injuries were reported, as passengers were being let off the plane. Chopper 4 images from the scene showed rescue units surrounding the aircraft. No other details were made available. 
MIAMI, FL

