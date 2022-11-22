ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

WHIO Dayton

Road closures planned tomorrow for Dayton Turkey Trot

DAYTON — The Dayton Turkey Trot will be taking place tomorrow at Welcome Stadium in Dayton. >>RELATED STORY: Several roads to be closed for Dayton Holiday Festival. Events will get underway at 7 a.m. for runners to pick up their packets, according to the event’s webpage. The following...
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

JUST IN: Dayton holiday event halted amid report of gunfire

Crowds gathered Friday night for the Dayton Holiday Festival around Courthouse Square and surrounding areas fled amid reports of gunfire. The annual parade had just started when people reportedly heard gunfire in the area of Courthouse Square and started running down Main Street toward Fourth Street, according to Dayton Daily News employees at the scene.
DAYTON, OH
Eaton Register Herald

Magic Charm opens in West Alexandria

WEST ALEXANDRIA — The Preble County Chamber of Commerce, along with members of the West Alexandria Village Council, participated in a ribbon cutting ceremony for the grand opening of a new shop, Magic Charm, in West Alexandria, on Thursday, Nov. 10. “I just want to thank everybody. Hopefully you...
WEST ALEXANDRIA, OH
WHIO Dayton

Several roads to be closed today for Dayton Holiday Festival

DAYTON — The 50th Dayton Holiday Festival kicks off today downtown with the Dayton Children’s Parade and the Grande Illumination. From 4:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m., activities and live entertainment will fill Courthouse Square and the surrounding areas. Dayton Police are reminding drivers that there will be several...
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

1 child, 1 adult hurt following crash in Dayton

DAYTON — One child and one adult were hurt following an accident in Dayton Saturday evening, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. >>1 person taken to Dayton Children’s, 1 other hospitalized following crash in Dayton. Crews were dispatch to the intersection of Salem Avenue and Delaware Avenue around...
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Germantown restaurant takes over Thanksgiving cooking for customers

GERMANTOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – While many family and friends sat down to a home-cooked meal Thursday, a Germantown restaurant took over the cooking and cleaning. The Florentine in Germantown started opening on Thanksgiving in 2018. The first year they served around 300 customers, this year it’s increased to 500. “This year we’re cooking 30 turkeys, […]
GERMANTOWN, OH
WDTN

1 person stabbed overnight in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police responded early Saturday to a reported stabbing in Dayton. According to dispatch, a call came into authorities at 3:52 a.m. for a stabbing in the 400 block of North Upland Avenue in Dayton. The condition of the person stabbed is not known at this time.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Crews battle fire in Auglaize County

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Multiple departments worked to put out a fire in Auglaize County on Saturday. According to the Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office, crews received a call to respond to a commercial fire in the 9000 block of Schuman Road in Wapakoneta at 12:33 p.m. Six area departments and CERT responded to the scene. […]
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH
Eaton Register Herald

1893 Storehouse Co. opens in Lewisburg

LEWISBURG — The Preble County Chamber of Commerce, along with members of Lewisburg Village Council and others welcomed the 1893 Storehouse Company to the village on Saturday, Nov. 5. 1893 Storehouse Company is owned by Lewisburg council member Lori Pheanis. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held before the shop’s...
LEWISBURG, OH
hollandsfj.us

Twp. fire department bids farewell to one officer, installs another

The Springfield Township fire department recognized a retired member and promoted another at the November 21 trustees meeting. Fire Chief Barry Cousino presented Lieutenant Daniel Ball, who stepped down last month, with a proclamation, commending his service to the fire department and community over the past 21 years. The lieutenant...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
dayton247now.com

Dayton Children's Parade shut down abruptly after shots fired

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Dayton Children's Parade, which is a part of the Dayton Holiday Festival, was shut down after reports of a possible shot fired at Courthouse Square near Boston Stocker. Eric Henderson, Assistant Chief of the Dayton Police Department, says there were no injuries reported. "At this...
DAYTON, OH
wyso.org

Yellow Springs Home unveils new housing project

Yellow Springs Home, Inc, a low-income housing program will build a new senior housing project in the village. The organization shared the first stages of its new project during a community outreach event. The project, Yellow Springs Senior Apartments, will provide a mix of senior-friendly cluster homes and rentals. This...
YELLOW SPRINGS, OH
WHIO Dayton

2 people in serious condition after shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — Two people are in serious condition following a shooting in Dayton Saturday afternoon, according to Dayton Police. Crews were called to Oxford Avenue and Rosedale Drive around 3:15 p.m. to reports of a shooting. “As crews arrived on scene, they located a male suffering from a gunshot...
DAYTON, OH

