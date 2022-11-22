Read full article on original website
Women’s Basketball: No. 4 Ohio State rolls Wright State 105-52The LanternColumbus, OH
Heidi Mathenby: Ohio woman "tired of taking care of grandmother" drowns her in bathtubLavinia ThompsonEaton, OH
50th Anniversary, Dayton Holiday Festival's Celebration! Begins this week, with the Grande Illumination.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Walmart Introducing Nationwide “Stores of the Future”Joel EisenbergBeavercreek, OH
3 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Road closures planned tomorrow for Dayton Turkey Trot
DAYTON — The Dayton Turkey Trot will be taking place tomorrow at Welcome Stadium in Dayton. >>RELATED STORY: Several roads to be closed for Dayton Holiday Festival. Events will get underway at 7 a.m. for runners to pick up their packets, according to the event’s webpage. The following...
dayton.com
JUST IN: Dayton holiday event halted amid report of gunfire
Crowds gathered Friday night for the Dayton Holiday Festival around Courthouse Square and surrounding areas fled amid reports of gunfire. The annual parade had just started when people reportedly heard gunfire in the area of Courthouse Square and started running down Main Street toward Fourth Street, according to Dayton Daily News employees at the scene.
Eaton Register Herald
Magic Charm opens in West Alexandria
WEST ALEXANDRIA — The Preble County Chamber of Commerce, along with members of the West Alexandria Village Council, participated in a ribbon cutting ceremony for the grand opening of a new shop, Magic Charm, in West Alexandria, on Thursday, Nov. 10. “I just want to thank everybody. Hopefully you...
Several roads to be closed today for Dayton Holiday Festival
DAYTON — The 50th Dayton Holiday Festival kicks off today downtown with the Dayton Children’s Parade and the Grande Illumination. From 4:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m., activities and live entertainment will fill Courthouse Square and the surrounding areas. Dayton Police are reminding drivers that there will be several...
webcenterfairbanks.com
Gunshot during holiday festival prompts parade cancellation in Dayton, Ohio
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — A gunshot during a holiday festival in Dayton sent people running for safety and prompted the cancellation of a parade minutes after it had started, authorities said. A police sergeant on duty saw juveniles fighting and heard the shot fired shortly after 8 p.m. Friday...
1 child, 1 adult hurt following crash in Dayton
DAYTON — One child and one adult were hurt following an accident in Dayton Saturday evening, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. >>1 person taken to Dayton Children’s, 1 other hospitalized following crash in Dayton. Crews were dispatch to the intersection of Salem Avenue and Delaware Avenue around...
Germantown restaurant takes over Thanksgiving cooking for customers
GERMANTOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – While many family and friends sat down to a home-cooked meal Thursday, a Germantown restaurant took over the cooking and cleaning. The Florentine in Germantown started opening on Thanksgiving in 2018. The first year they served around 300 customers, this year it’s increased to 500. “This year we’re cooking 30 turkeys, […]
Victim stabbed in Dayton residential area, transported to Miami Valley Hospital
DAYTON — Crews responded to a reported stabbing in a Dayton residential neighborhood early Saturday morning. Montgomery County officers were called to the 400 block of North Upland Avenue at around 3:50 a.m. Authorities reported that a victim was stabbed, dispatch confirmed. Medics were called shortly after. Multiple people...
Inaugural ‘Dayton Soup Fest’ to host more than 10 vendors’ creative dishes; free entry for guests
DAYTON — The Yellow Cab Tavern will be hosting its first ever “Dayton Soup Fest” Saturday afternoon and into the evening. The event will feature dozens of local food trucks and restaurant vendors from 4 to 8 p.m. Each of the more than 10 vendors will serve...
1 person stabbed overnight in Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police responded early Saturday to a reported stabbing in Dayton. According to dispatch, a call came into authorities at 3:52 a.m. for a stabbing in the 400 block of North Upland Avenue in Dayton. The condition of the person stabbed is not known at this time.
Police confirm a shot was fired during Dayton Children’s Parade downtown; No one injured
DAYTON — Police have confirmed that a shot was fired Friday night during the Dayton Children’s parade downtown and officers believe a male juvenile fired a handgun into the air while at least two juvenile females were fighting, Dayton police Lt. Col. Eric Henderson said at a media briefing after the event was abruptly stopped.
Crews battle fire in Auglaize County
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Multiple departments worked to put out a fire in Auglaize County on Saturday. According to the Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office, crews received a call to respond to a commercial fire in the 9000 block of Schuman Road in Wapakoneta at 12:33 p.m. Six area departments and CERT responded to the scene. […]
Free Thanksgiving dinners available in Dayton this afternoon
DAYTON — People in need of a meal on Thanksgiving have the opportunity to get one in Dayton today. Free Thanksgiving meals will be available today in the parking lot across the street from Estridge Market beginning at 3 p.m. The drive-thru style giveaway will provide a meal for...
Eaton Register Herald
1893 Storehouse Co. opens in Lewisburg
LEWISBURG — The Preble County Chamber of Commerce, along with members of Lewisburg Village Council and others welcomed the 1893 Storehouse Company to the village on Saturday, Nov. 5. 1893 Storehouse Company is owned by Lewisburg council member Lori Pheanis. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held before the shop’s...
hollandsfj.us
Twp. fire department bids farewell to one officer, installs another
The Springfield Township fire department recognized a retired member and promoted another at the November 21 trustees meeting. Fire Chief Barry Cousino presented Lieutenant Daniel Ball, who stepped down last month, with a proclamation, commending his service to the fire department and community over the past 21 years. The lieutenant...
‘It’s just like chaos;’ People describe scene after shot fired during Dayton Children’s Parade
DAYTON — Dayton Police continue to investigate what led to gunfire erupting during a holiday celebration Friday night as the Dayton Children’s Parade ended abruptly. People ran after hearing a gunshot in the area. >>Police confirm a shot was fired during Dayton Children’s Parade downtown; No one injured...
Dayton barber shop becomes place for hot holiday meal -- not a haircut -- this Thanksgiving
DAYTON — No haircuts this Thanksgiving Day at the Lux Barber Lounge, 1115 W. Third St. in Dayton. No, this was the place to get a hot holiday meal and a serving of love. “We don’t have it all, but we know there are people that are less fortunate,” Antwione Shackleford, the co-organizer of the Thanksgiving Giveback told News Center 7′s Xavier Hershovitz.
dayton247now.com
Dayton Children's Parade shut down abruptly after shots fired
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Dayton Children's Parade, which is a part of the Dayton Holiday Festival, was shut down after reports of a possible shot fired at Courthouse Square near Boston Stocker. Eric Henderson, Assistant Chief of the Dayton Police Department, says there were no injuries reported. "At this...
wyso.org
Yellow Springs Home unveils new housing project
Yellow Springs Home, Inc, a low-income housing program will build a new senior housing project in the village. The organization shared the first stages of its new project during a community outreach event. The project, Yellow Springs Senior Apartments, will provide a mix of senior-friendly cluster homes and rentals. This...
2 people in serious condition after shooting in Dayton
DAYTON — Two people are in serious condition following a shooting in Dayton Saturday afternoon, according to Dayton Police. Crews were called to Oxford Avenue and Rosedale Drive around 3:15 p.m. to reports of a shooting. “As crews arrived on scene, they located a male suffering from a gunshot...
