CNN

Opinion: Three things George Washington gave thanks for

In 1789, George Washington proclaimed the first national holiday of Thanksgiving to express gratitude for "the great degree of tranquility, union, and plenty." Today, these can seem more like an aspiration than a reality at times, given mass shootings, politicial divisions and economic upheavals
CNN

Book: "The modern male is struggling"

Men account for almost 3 of 4 "deaths of despair" - suicide or overdose - and their participation in the labor force is plummeting. But, says author Richard Reeves, "many are afraid if you raise the issue of boys and men that somehow means that you're less concerned with the ongoing concerns of girls and women."
The Hill

Vindman rips Musk as ‘purveyor of hate and division’

Retired Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman on Sunday called Elon Musk a “purveyor of hate and division” after the new Twitter owner called him “both puppet & puppeteer” in an apparent spamming campaign critical of Musk. Musk called out Vindman after a Twitter user noted he...
CNN

Scholar identifies alarming trends among US men

Richard Reeves, author of the book "Of Boys and Men: Why the Modern Male Is Struggling, Why It Matters, and What to Do about It," discusses why men in the US are more likely to die by suicide than women.
CNN

CNN

