Navy petty officer who helped disarm Colorado nightclub shooter speaks out for first time
Thomas James, one of the two men who helped disarm a shooter during last week's mass shooting inside Club Q in Colorado Springs, issued his first statement about his role in the attack on Sunday.
Opinion: Three things George Washington gave thanks for
In 1789, George Washington proclaimed the first national holiday of Thanksgiving to express gratitude for "the great degree of tranquility, union, and plenty." Today, these can seem more like an aspiration than a reality at times, given mass shootings, politicial divisions and economic upheavals
Book: "The modern male is struggling"
Men account for almost 3 of 4 "deaths of despair" - suicide or overdose - and their participation in the labor force is plummeting. But, says author Richard Reeves, "many are afraid if you raise the issue of boys and men that somehow means that you're less concerned with the ongoing concerns of girls and women."
Wells are running dry in drought-weary Southwest as foreign-owned farms guzzle water to feed cattle overseas
Around 80% of Arizona has no laws overseeing how much groundwater corporate megafarms are using, nor is there any way to track it.
Speeding tanks, booming howitzers, shaking bones: This is how South Korea sells weapons
The South Korean defense industry believes it has the the weapons to reach President Yoon Suk Yeol's goal of becoming the world's fourth biggest arms exporter. Dozens of militaries are interested.
GOP, Trump’s potential 2024 rivals criticize Nick Fuentes dinner
Top GOP figures and potential 2024 Republican presidential candidates spent the weekend criticizing former President Trump after reports surfaced that he had dinner at Mar-a-Lago with known white supremacist Nick Fuentes.
Biden faces a broad set of challenges at home this holiday season
This holiday season looks very different from the last for many Americans, when Covid-19 test shortages and an Omicron variant surge disrupted numerous family celebrations.
Vindman rips Musk as ‘purveyor of hate and division’
Retired Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman on Sunday called Elon Musk a “purveyor of hate and division” after the new Twitter owner called him “both puppet & puppeteer” in an apparent spamming campaign critical of Musk. Musk called out Vindman after a Twitter user noted he...
Users are split over Black Twitter's chances to survive under Elon Musk
Black Twitter is mourning the possible end of the influential community they found on Twitter more than a decade ago, but users are split between finding a new app or staying put.
Scholar identifies alarming trends among US men
Richard Reeves, author of the book "Of Boys and Men: Why the Modern Male Is Struggling, Why It Matters, and What to Do about It," discusses why men in the US are more likely to die by suicide than women.
Start your week smart: China, Severe weather, Landslide, World Cup, Irene Cara
Here's what you need to know to Start Your Week Smart.
'The Perfect Storm' author on his near-death experience
Inspired by his own near-death experience requiring blood donations, author and war correspondent Sebastian Junger now advocates for blood donation to help save other people's lives.
