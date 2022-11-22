ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

markerzone.com

RED WINGS DEFENCEMAN SUFFERS SIGNIFICANT INJURY SETBACK

2022 has been a year of ups and downs for Detroit Red Wings defenceman Mark Pysyk. He underwent surgery to repair his Achilles in July and also signed a one-year contract with Detroit worth $850,000 during the same month. Due to the recovery from his injury, Pysyk has get to...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Giannis Antetokounmpo Sent Out A Tweet After The Bucks Beat The Cavs

The Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 117-102 on Friday night in Wisconsin. Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo had a fantastic game with 38 points, nine rebounds and six assists in only 31 minutes. After the big game, he sent out a tweet with a photo. His post has nearly 20,000...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

Chicago Bears lose crucial offensive starter for season

The Chicago Bears will be without a key piece of the offense. The Chicago Bears have been bitten by the injury bug big time this past month. The Bears lost their best running back, Khalil Herbert, to the injured reserve last week. Quarterback Justin Fields was banged up pretty bad last week against the Atlanta Falcons. The Bears had more bad news to report on Wednesday.
CHICAGO, IL
markerzone.com

FORMER RED WINGS FORWARD AND OLYMPIC BRONZE MEDALIST RETURNS TO KHL

After becoming a free agent in the KHL this summer, it was unclear what the future held for former Detroit Red Wings forward Tomas Jurco. On Thursday, Chinese-based KHL team, Kunlun Red Star, announced that they've signed Jurco to a one-year, one-way contract for the remainder of the 2022-23 season.
Yardbarker

Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo praises unlikely starter following loss to Bulls

The Milwaukee Bucks will look to get back in the win column on Friday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Despite a 36-point and 11-rebound effort from Giannis Antetokounmpo on Wednesday, the Bucks fell to the Chicago Bulls 118-113. Milwaukee is now 3-5 since starting the season 9-0. If they are going to beat the Cavaliers (12-6), they will need other players to step up, especially with Khris Middleton and Joe Ingles still recovering. One player that Giannis believes has been a big part of the Bucks’ success is Jevon Carter.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

”The NBA should be watching!” - Mike Budenholzer suggests the league should toughen rules to protect Giannis Antetokounmpo

Over the years, the NBA has done a lot to protect its players. They punish hard fouls seriously, and they take strict action on flagrant fouls. Still, sometimes the refs miss the most blatant calls, particularly on superstars. Some of those superstars are a nightmare to guard, especially in the paint because of how dominant and physically imposing they are. One of the biggest examples among them is Giannis Antetokounmpo, the best player in the world right now.
Yardbarker

Centers of Attention: Knicks suddenly have a big man logjam

New York Knicks big man Mitchell Robinson’s latest injury is a gift and a curse. It’s a gift that allowed the Knicks to gauge second-year center Jericho Sims’ development. Sims seized the opportunity, and now it’s too hard to ignore his growing game. “So Jericho keeps...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

NBA announces significant discipline for Lakers' Patrick Beverley

The NBA on Thursday announced some significant discipline for Patrick Beverley. Beverley was ejected from Tuesday’s Los Angeles Lakers-Phoenix Suns game after giving a forceful, blindside shove to Deandre Ayton ( video here). Some people were calling for harsh discipline for Beverley, and the NBA responded accordingly. The league...
LOS ANGELES, CA

