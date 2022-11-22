3 deputies arrested after video shows men beating inmate inside Camden County Jail

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — Channel 2 Action News has learned that three deputies seen on video beating an inmate inside a jail cell have been arrested and fired from their jobs.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said deputies Braxton Massey, 21; Mason Garrick, 23; and Ryan Biegel, 24, are all being charged with battery of an inmate and violating the oath of office.

“The Sheriff’s Office Internal Investigation terminated their employment with The Camden County Sheriff’s Office prior to the arrest. The other two employees involved face disciplinary actions resulting from findings of the Internal Investigation conducted by the Sheriff’s Office,” the Camden County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The GBI was the agency that charged the officers.

“I appreciate the Georgia Bureau of Investigation assisting our agency with this critical incident that occurred,” Camden County Sheriff Jim Proctor said.

The incident came to light after video was released on social media that shows a man being beaten by corrections officers in the Camden County Jail in Woodbine.

According to Camden County Jail records, 41-year-old Jarrett Hobbs from Greensboro, North Carolina, had been arrested for speeding, driving with a suspended/revoked license and possession of a controlled substance on Sept. 3.

Harry Daniels is Hobb’s attorney. Daniels said Hobbs was charged with assault after he was beaten by the officers.

Daniels’ office released two surveillance videos, which do not have sound, from inside the jail. The first video shows Hobbs in a small cell, picking up a small object and what appears to be a sandwich off a bench when several officers come rushing in. The first guard puts a hand on Hobbs’ neck.

Other guards come in to help restrain him, and another guard comes in and starts punching Hobbs on the top of his head.

Another video from another angle shows a corrections officer unlock the door, then several guards enter the cell.

After about 35 seconds, the guards can be seen pulling Hobbs into the hallway and at least two guards can be seen striking Hobbs’ body with their knees. Daniels’ office claims that one of Hobbs’ dreadlocks was ripped from his head during the incident.

The attorney said the officers claimed Hobbs was using profanity and kicking on the door.

“Regardless of whether he was using profanity and beating on the door, you still don’t beat a man. That may have prompted them to enter the cell, but that did not prompt them to beat the hell out of him,” said Daniels.

The GBI continues to investigate this incident.

