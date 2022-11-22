Read full article on original website
The Friday Flyer
City invites all to Dec. 3 Winter Wonderland event
The Canyon Lake Town Center will be transformed into a Winter Wonderland on Dec. 3 where the city Christmas tree lighting ceremony will take place and children will enjoy a variety of free games and rides. The City of Canyon Lake, in collaboration with the Canyon Lake Family Matters Club,...
foxla.com
Festival of Lights fireworks show at Mission Inn
Riverside's historic Mission Inn Hotel & Spa kicked off the holiday season in style with the 30th anniversary celebration of the Festival of Lights. MORE: https://bit.ly/3V6xVrl.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Family Owned Christmas Tree Business Tells Their Story
No matter when you choose to get into the Christmas spirit, whether that’s before or after Thanksgiving… It’s safe to say now, is the time to start pulling out those Christmas decorations. If you still need a tree, look no further than one local family who has...
The Friday Flyer
Home #4 chosen for Canyon Lake Woman’s Club Holiday Home Tour
Sandy Varsharchi’s house located at 30430 Sea-Horse Circle has been chosen as one of the five homes on the upcoming Canyon Lake Woman’s Club Holiday Home Tour. The tour theme for Sandy’s home is Seahorse Circle Elegance. The Holiday Home Tour is one of the Woman’s Club fundraisers and will take place on Dec. 3. Tickets to visit the five homes are on sale now.
foxla.com
How to watch Festival of Lights at Riverside's Mission Inn
RIVERSIDE, Calif. - What's a holiday season without a light festival?. Kick off the holiday season with flying colors this Friday, November 25 for the 30th-anniversary celebration of the Festival of Lights at Riverside's historic Mission Inn Hotel & Spa. This year, FOX 11 and Good Day LA are the...
cityofmenifee.us
Join us for Menifee's Shop the Block Small Business Saturday tomorrow, November 26!
The big day is almost here! Join us at Central Park (30268 Civic Plaza Dr.) tomorrow, November 26 for our Shop the Block Small Business Saturday pop-up event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Honoring “Small Business Saturday,” Shop the Block brings community members together in a family-friendly environment while...
‘Christmas on Knob Hill’ lights up North County neighborhood for 34th year
Bill Gilfillen, a retired Navy officer, has also been dubbed the "Griswald" of his neighborhood.
Fontana Herald News
Fontana Rotary Club contributes Thanksgiving dinners
The Fontana Rotary Club helped make Thanksgiving a good day for local residents in need. David Dragnich, the president of the club, presented a check to CityLink to help pay for Thanksgiving dinners. “The purpose of Rotary is service to others. We do that locally by working with other service...
spectrumnews1.com
Canines, felines available for free at Riverside County shelters Saturday
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (CNS) — To encourage adoption of homeless pets during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, the Riverside County Department of Animal Services is waiving all adoption fees at two of its largest shelters Saturday. The event, dubbed “Black Saturday,” a play on the phrase “Black Friday” — the post-Thanksgiving...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Cabazon Band of Cahuilla Indians to Host 39th Annual Powwow in Indio
(CNS) – The Cabazon Band of Cahuilla Indians will host their 39th annual Powwow at the Fantasy Springs Resort in Indio starting Friday. The three-day event, with dance and drum competitions as well as other cultural activities, will take place at the resort’s Special Events Center, at 84-245 Indio Springs Parkway.
luxury-houses.net
A Breathtaking Estate with Dramatic Panoramic Views of The Mountains and Down Valley Asks $5.9 Million in Palm Desert, California
71375 Cholla Way Home in Palm Desert, California for Sale. 71375 Cholla Way, Palm Desert, California is a one of a kind property in the South Palm Desert neighborhood of Cahuilla Hills offers dramatic panoramic views of the mountains, golf courses and down valley that are stunning day and night. This Home in Palm Desert offers 4 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 6,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 71375 Cholla Way, please contact Bruce Tweten (Phone: 760-898-2927) at Avenue 8 Inc for full support and perfect service.
Riverside County waiving adoption fees in attempt to clear animal shelters
In an effort to help find foster animals a new home, Riverside County Animal Services is offering free adoptions for anyone interested in bringing home a new pet. Black Saturday is an annual tradition at the animal shelters in Jurupa Valley and Thousand Palms, when all adoption fees are waived. Just recently, Riverside County Animal Services rescued 72 dogs that were living inside a home in Cabazon. From dogs and cats, to rabbits and guinea pigs, there are plenty of animals at the Jurupa Valley shelter that can use a new home. One of those critters include a 5-year-old Pomeranian mix, who was just brought to shelter thanks to a good Samaritan. "He has a fractured leg. Not really sure what happened. A good Samaritan just brought him, found him on the street. We've been taking care of him for about two weeks now,' veterinarian Itzel Vizcarra told CBSLA Reporter Tena Ezzeddine. "He's a very nice guy likes to pee outside his kennel. He's potty trained. Obviously he will be free but someone like him is going to need a little more love and attention since he does have a medical history."For more information on the free adoption day, click here.
foxla.com
SoCal shoppers brave long lines at Honey Baked Ham stores
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - On Thanksgiving Eve, shoppers across Los Angeles County scrambled to get traditional staples in time for the holiday. For many, the ultimate centerpiece for Thanksgiving is the protein and for some, buying a pre-made ham or turkey is the better and more convenient option – even if it means temporarily practicing more patience.
whatnowlosangeles.com
A New Upscale Mexican Restaurant to Open in Long Beach
Viaje LB is gearing up to debut on the corner of Second Street and Corona Avenue in Long Beach’s Belmont Shore neighborhood (5224 E 2nd St. Long Beach, CA 90803). The building once housed Julio Gutierrez’s Baja Fish Tacos but is currently under construction as it transitions to become a contemporary, full-service Mexican eatery.
‘God blessed me with 5 princesses’: Cathedral City family gives forever home to 5 adopted sisters
A Cathedral City family just got a lot bigger and just in time for Thanksgiving – giving a group of sisters a new home. Jennifer, Mia, Quetzaly, Sofia and Karla, ages 3 to 9, were just adopted this month into the Avena-Rivera family. "Because they're sisters, we wanted them to be together," said Sofia Rivera Vidal, The post ‘God blessed me with 5 princesses’: Cathedral City family gives forever home to 5 adopted sisters appeared first on KESQ.
micechat.com
HERE WE GO! Disneyland & Theme Park Black Friday Ticket Deals
We’ve been waiting for the theme park ticket deals to drop and they have finally arrived! Use the MiceChat links below and promo code for the best value. Note that Disneyland tickets purchased today will be good for first use through 2024, so they make the perfect Christmas gift!
vvng.com
Superior Grocers supermarket to replace Indoor Swapmeet in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – A Southern California-based grocery chain is seeking to repurpose the recently shuttered High Desert Indoor Swap meet on 7th Street and La Paz Drive. The company is requesting approval to allow for the establishment of a new Superior Grocers supermarket in the shopping center currently...
SFGate
Tennis Ace Lindsay Davenport Serves Up Her Laguna Beach Home for Rent
Former tennis pro Lindsay Davenport wants to net some rental income. Her palatial Orange County, CA, home is available for $27,500 per month. Located on Emerald Bay—a gated community in Laguna Beach—this pretty abode sits right above the water, offering ocean-blue views for miles. Davenport purchased the place in 1997 for just over $2 million.
KTLA.com
Riverside County thief seen on video stealing home’s holiday decorations
Surveillance video captured the moment a woman parked her car, got out and started stealing the holiday decorations from the yard of a Riverside County home. “She had no cares in the world,” homeowner Steven Casselman told KTLA’s Shelby Nelson. “She was shopping like she was at the store, just taking her sweet time.”
Victorville to form CA’s first Community Revitalization Investment Authority for Old Town redevelopment
VICTORVILLE – Victorville, announced Monday, it is one step closer to forming the first Community Revitalization Investment Authority (CRIA) in California. The CRIA – an economic and affordable housing tool will be used to finance the revitalization of Old Town Victorville.
