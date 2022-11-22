ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cuyahoga Falls, OH

Boakye Takes Storied Title at Apollo

Akron native Kofi Boakye has been crowned the winner of the famed Amateur Night at The Apollo competition in New York City. Boakye, a classically trained pianist, first performed in the competition in February. Amateur Night at The Apollo returned this year after a nearly three-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.
AKRON, OH

