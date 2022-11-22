Read full article on original website
BMW 3.0 CSL, Zenvo TSR-GT, And Ferrari Purosangue UK Pricing: Your Morning Brief
Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. Big news for BMW fans as the 3.0 CSL returns in the form of a limited production coupe, concluding BMW M‘s 50th-anniversary celebrations. The M4-based model features a fully redesigned bodywork inspired by the original 3.0 CSL from the ’70s and comes fitted with the Bavarian automaker’s most powerful inline-six engine yet. The CSL’s twin-turbo 3.0-liter engine produces 553 hp (412 kW / 560 PS) and is exclusively mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. The BMW 3.0 CSL is also lighter than the M3/M4, tipping the scales at 1,624 kg (3,580lbs).
Mercedes Won’t Sell Paid Subscription For More Power To European EV Owners
Already bored of your EV’s neck-snapping acceleration, or wishing you’d shelled out for a more powerful version? That isn’t problem for North American Mercedes buyers who will soon be able to “tune” their cars through an official “Acceleration Increase” subscription program. But Mercedes owners in the UK and Europe won’t be offered the power boost upgrade, a Mercedes UK spokesman confirmed to Carscoops.
Chevrolet FNR-XE Concept Is A Sexy Electric Sports Sedan For China That We Want Too
General Motors’ plans to electrify Buick have been dominating GM news recently, but Chevrolet has a plan to stop its upscale cousin stealing all the limelight and it’s called the FNR-XE concept. That name might sound like the model code for a new Samsung washing machine but the...
Wagoneer McWagonFace? Jeep Asking Fans To Name Electric SUV Coming In 2024
When Jeep announced their electrification plans in the fall, they introduced a handful of electric vehicles including an SUV code-named the Wagoneer S. Now, the automaker is looking to give the model a ‘proper’ name and they’re enlisting the public’s help. While public naming contests have a tendency to go awry, such as the infamous Boaty McBoatface incident, Jeep is incentivizing meaningful entries by holding a contest that will reward the person who makes the winning submission with a $1,000 gift card and a four-person ski trip to Jackson Hole Mountain Resort.
New Praga Bohema Is A $1.3 Million, Nissan GT-R Powered Supercar
Praga is one of the Czech Republic’s best-kept automotive secrets with more than 100 years of history, and countless years of modern racing experience. Now, it will put its expertise on the racetracks of the world onto public roads with the highly limited Bohema supercar. Powered by the 3.8-liter,...
GM And Audi Expand Their Soft Boycott Of Twitter By Pausing Posts
After Elon Musk’s $44 billion Twitter takeover was made official, several automakers temporarily stopped paying for advertising on the social network. Now, it seems that a few brands are skeptical enough about the new ownership to have stopped posting completely. This week, the VW Group reiterated its position that...
5 EVs Make It To 2023 European Car Of The Year Short List
The European Car of the Year awards jury has announced the seven finalists that are in contention for its top prize. Among them are five electric vehicles, one SUV-sedan, and the first Jeep ever designed specifically for Europe. The finalists are the Jeep Avenger, Nissan Ariya, Renault Austral, Volkswagen ID....
BMW Drops Another $1 Billion In Hungarian Plant To Add Battery Assembly Facility For Neue Klasse EVs
BMW announced today that it will invest a further €1 billion ($1.04 billion USD at current exchange rates) in its Hungarian iFactory to add a high-voltage battery assembly facility for Neue Klasse vehicles. The facility will be located in Debrecen, Hungary, on the site of the iFactory, on which...
VW CEO Thinks Autonomous Cars Will Go Mainstream By 2030 Despite Challenges
Most modern vehicles come fitted with a plethora of advanced driver-assistance systems but we are still waiting for full autonomous tech to arrive. According to VW CEO, Thomas Schäfer, this won’t take long, since he estimates that autonomous VW cars will go mainstream on a global scale by the end of this decade, starting with LCVs.
Praga Bohema, Chevy FNR-XE Concept, Sony-Honda EVs Could Get In-Dash PS5: Your Morning Brief
Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. Jeep originally revealed the new truck as the Wagoneer S but now wants your help choosing a permanent replacement for that placeholder name. Play nice, now…. GM plans to roll out 15 new...
Stellantis Could Build EVs In India As It Says Europe Is Too Expensive
Stellantis doesn’t believe it can make affordable electric vehicles in Europe and is weighing up the possibility of building EVs in India for potential export to the Old Continent. While recently speaking with the media on his first trip to India since taking over the reigns of Stellantis, chief...
Best Black Friday 2022 deals: Top offers on iPhones, TVs, Airpods pro and more
Black Friday 2022 weekend is finally here, and it’s the sales extravaganza of the year. There are thousands of offers to be had across everything from air fryers, dehumidifiers, mattresses, fashion, beauty and toys to TVs, gaming, tech, mobile phones and laptops – and we at IndyBest are here to bring you the best deals as they drop.Almost all the big-name brands are taking part, including Pandora, Nintendo, Lego, Ugg, Ninja, Meta, Dyson, Tefal, The White Company, Molton Brown and Shark. Similarly, the likes of Amazon, Very, Asda, Apple, Argos, Boots, Currys and John Lewis & Partners have all slashed their...
Can You Believe That Lynk & Co Has Already Built 800,000 Vehicles?
It’s been almost exactly 6 years since Geely and Volvo joined forces to launch the Lynk & Co brand and on November 19, the carmaker’s 800,000th rolled off the production line. While Lynk & Co remains a relatively small player in the automotive industry and only sells its...
What’s The Biggest Automotive Turkey Of 2022?
It’s turkey day so it’s only natural to talk about this year’s automotive turkeys. While most new models hit the mark, some companies miss and few have as bad an aim as Subaru. The Japanese automaker has released a string of questionable models and we weren’t joking when we said “Subaru has found the ugly stick and used it to beat the Legacy senseless.”
2023 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid Has More Torque Than 3.5-Liter V6 And More Power Than Turbo-Diesel
The Hyundai Santa Fe family has grown in Australia with the launch of the new Hybrid variant, the first hybrid SUV to be sold by the automaker Down Under. Powering the Santa Fe Hybrid is a 1.6-liter T-GDi Smartstream engine supplemented by a 44.2 kW electric motor that draws power from a 1.4 kWh lithium-ion polymer battery pack. Power is sent through all four wheels thanks to a six-speed automatic transmission. The SUV is good for a combined 169 kW (227 hp) and 350 Nm (258 lb-ft) of torque.
Tesla’s ‘Full Self-Driving’ Beta Is Now Available To Everyone In North America
Car drivers came one step closer to obsolescence last night with the appearance of one single tweet from Elon Musk. The Tesla CEO used his new business to tell the world that the EV company’s “full self-driving” (FSD) beta software is now available to any owner of a compatible car in North America. The feature can be ordered from the car’s infotainment screen, provided the owner has already paid for the tech.
The best Black Friday deals under $50
With all the deals, discounts, and promotions running around, it can be awfully tempting to spend a mint over Black Friday and Cyber Monday. But for those trying to stay thrifty and keep their spending in check, we’ve gathered some of the Best Black Friday deals you can currently find for less than $50. There are plenty of worthwhile deals on wireless earbuds, smart home devices, and Bluetooth speakers that fall below the $50 mark, many of which we’d normally recommend picking up at full price.
Calgary Auto Show Canceled For 2023, All Canadian Auto Shows Could Be At Risk
Organizers announced this week that the Calgary International Auto and Truck Show will not be held in 2023. The auto show cited a lack of vehicles due to the global supply chain disruptions as a reason for the cancelation. The Calgary Motor Dealers Association made the decision not to hold...
Gran Turismo’s 25th Anniversary Update Adds New Cars And The Road Atlanta Track
Polyphony Digital announced the much-anticipated 25th-anniversary update for Gran Turismo, which adds new vehicles, including a special edition of the Red Bull X2019, and the Road Atlanta track. The free update is scheduled for November 24. Gran Turismo gamers in the Playstation 5 console will gain access to new cars...
This Stealthy Porsche Cayman GT4 RS Weissach Is Dream Garage Material
Porsche might be working on the new and fully electric successors of the Boxster and Cayman sportscars, but we still can’t get over the swan song of the current ICE-powered generation, the 718 Cayman GT4 RS. A stunning example of the latter was sold by Autowelt Schweiz AG in Zurich, Switzerland, featuring a total black configuration.
