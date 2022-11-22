Praga’s eye-catching Bohema is a supercar unlike any other and hot on the heels of its unveiling, Top Gear had the opportunity to check it out in person. Powering the Praga Bohema is a 3.8-liter twin-turbocharged V6 sourced from a Nissan GT-R that is then modified by Litchfield in the UK. In addition to converting the V6 to a dry sump system, it features a pair of new turbochargers that allow it to pump out 700 hp at 6,800 rpm and 534 lb-ft (724 Nm) of torque between 3,000 and 5,000 rpm. The Bohema also rocks a titanium exhaust and a Hewland 6-speed sequential transmission.

