Read full article on original website
Related
Carscoops
2023 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid Has More Torque Than 3.5-Liter V6 And More Power Than Turbo-Diesel
The Hyundai Santa Fe family has grown in Australia with the launch of the new Hybrid variant, the first hybrid SUV to be sold by the automaker Down Under. Powering the Santa Fe Hybrid is a 1.6-liter T-GDi Smartstream engine supplemented by a 44.2 kW electric motor that draws power from a 1.4 kWh lithium-ion polymer battery pack. Power is sent through all four wheels thanks to a six-speed automatic transmission. The SUV is good for a combined 169 kW (227 hp) and 350 Nm (258 lb-ft) of torque.
Carscoops
Wagoneer McWagonFace? Jeep Asking Fans To Name Electric SUV Coming In 2024
When Jeep announced their electrification plans in the fall, they introduced a handful of electric vehicles including an SUV code-named the Wagoneer S. Now, the automaker is looking to give the model a ‘proper’ name and they’re enlisting the public’s help. While public naming contests have a tendency to go awry, such as the infamous Boaty McBoatface incident, Jeep is incentivizing meaningful entries by holding a contest that will reward the person who makes the winning submission with a $1,000 gift card and a four-person ski trip to Jackson Hole Mountain Resort.
Carscoops
The Praga Bohema May Have A Nissan Engine But It’s A Truly Unique Supercar
Praga’s eye-catching Bohema is a supercar unlike any other and hot on the heels of its unveiling, Top Gear had the opportunity to check it out in person. Powering the Praga Bohema is a 3.8-liter twin-turbocharged V6 sourced from a Nissan GT-R that is then modified by Litchfield in the UK. In addition to converting the V6 to a dry sump system, it features a pair of new turbochargers that allow it to pump out 700 hp at 6,800 rpm and 534 lb-ft (724 Nm) of torque between 3,000 and 5,000 rpm. The Bohema also rocks a titanium exhaust and a Hewland 6-speed sequential transmission.
Carscoops
Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Caught Doing 152 MPH In A 55 MPH Zone
The driver of a Lamborghini Aventador SVJ got a reality check in California recently after being stopped for almost driving at three times the legal speed limit. Officers from the California Highway Patrol in the Buellton area of the state snapped the Italian supercar traveling at 152 mph (244 km/h) through a 55 mph (88 km/h) zone on SR-154. That is some way shy of the car’s top speed but is clearly much faster than anyone with any common sense would dare to drive in a 55 mph zone.
Carscoops
Gran Turismo’s 25th Anniversary Update Adds New Cars And The Road Atlanta Track
Polyphony Digital announced the much-anticipated 25th-anniversary update for Gran Turismo, which adds new vehicles, including a special edition of the Red Bull X2019, and the Road Atlanta track. The free update is scheduled for November 24. Gran Turismo gamers in the Playstation 5 console will gain access to new cars...
Carscoops
Ford Must Recall Over 500,000 Escapes And Bronco Sports For Fire Risk
Ford has been forced to initiate a serious recall of 2020-2023 Escapes and Bronco Sports due to a leaking fuel injector. The root cause of the issue is still being investigated, according to documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, but the problem may lead to a fire under the hood of the crossovers.
Carscoops
2023 Mercedes CLE Convertible Sheds A Little Cammo In Latest Test Run
The Mercedes-Benz CLE is set to make its debut quite soon, so it comes as no surprise that the automaker is spending less time applying camouflage. The latest shots of the convertible CLE show more of it than we’ve seen before. The last time we saw the non-AMG version...
Carscoops
This Stealthy Porsche Cayman GT4 RS Weissach Is Dream Garage Material
Porsche might be working on the new and fully electric successors of the Boxster and Cayman sportscars, but we still can’t get over the swan song of the current ICE-powered generation, the 718 Cayman GT4 RS. A stunning example of the latter was sold by Autowelt Schweiz AG in Zurich, Switzerland, featuring a total black configuration.
Carscoops
New Praga Bohema Is A $1.3 Million, Nissan GT-R Powered Supercar
Praga is one of the Czech Republic’s best-kept automotive secrets with more than 100 years of history, and countless years of modern racing experience. Now, it will put its expertise on the racetracks of the world onto public roads with the highly limited Bohema supercar. Powered by the 3.8-liter,...
Carscoops
New BMW 3.0 CSL Is A Re-Bodied M4 With 553 HP And A Manual Gearbox
BMW has finally unveiled the much-anticipated modern-day 3.0 CSL, a limited-production model based on the M4 featuring a fully redesigned body inspired by the ’70s original nicknamed the ‘Batmobile’. The swan song of the celebrations for BMW M’s 50th anniversary, it will be produced in just 50 numbered units. The 3.0 CSL is lighter than the M4 and comes fitted with the most powerful six-cylinder engine in the Bavarian automaker’s history delivering 553 hp (412 kW / 560 PS) mated to a manual gearbox.
Carscoops
Nearly 9 Out Of Every 10 New Cars In The UK Don’t Offer A Manual Handbrake
It’s no surprise that the rise of quick-shifting automatic transmissions has led to an overall decline in traditional manual transmission offerings in the auto industry. In recent years, this has led to the creation of the saying “save the manuals” in hopes that automakers will hold out for us enthusiasts. However, a new study conducted by CarGurus might have you saying that expression in relation to a different manual car feature: the handbrake.
Carscoops
De Tomaso’s P900 LM Could Compete In The Le Mans Hypercar Class
A set of photos that surfaced on Instagram today appear to show the potent, track-focused variant of the De Tomaso P72 and according to a report, it could compete in the Le Mans Hypercar class. The De Tomaso P72 was presented with much fan fair back in 2019 and is...
Carscoops
Ferrari Purosangue Is $165,000 More Expensive Than A Lambo Urus In The UK
Ferrari has announced the pricing details of its first SUV, and as expected, it’s going to be very expensive. The all-new Purosangue starts at £313,120 ($379,658) in the UK. Pound for pound that puts it well above rivals like the Lamborghini Urus and the Aston Martin DBX. Despite...
Carscoops
Mercedes Won’t Sell Paid Subscription For More Power To European EV Owners
Already bored of your EV’s neck-snapping acceleration, or wishing you’d shelled out for a more powerful version? That isn’t problem for North American Mercedes buyers who will soon be able to “tune” their cars through an official “Acceleration Increase” subscription program. But Mercedes owners in the UK and Europe won’t be offered the power boost upgrade, a Mercedes UK spokesman confirmed to Carscoops.
Carscoops
BMW 3.0 CSL, Zenvo TSR-GT, And Ferrari Purosangue UK Pricing: Your Morning Brief
Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. Big news for BMW fans as the 3.0 CSL returns in the form of a limited production coupe, concluding BMW M‘s 50th-anniversary celebrations. The M4-based model features a fully redesigned bodywork inspired by the original 3.0 CSL from the ’70s and comes fitted with the Bavarian automaker’s most powerful inline-six engine yet. The CSL’s twin-turbo 3.0-liter engine produces 553 hp (412 kW / 560 PS) and is exclusively mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. The BMW 3.0 CSL is also lighter than the M3/M4, tipping the scales at 1,624 kg (3,580lbs).
Carscoops
Manhart Unleashes Its 788-HP Tuned BMW M5 CS
Super sedans don’t come much more super than the BMW M5 CS and while it offers more than enough power for most buyers, the crew at Manhart have created an M5 CS that’s a little more spicy than most. As is so often the case with builds like...
Carscoops
GM And Audi Expand Their Soft Boycott Of Twitter By Pausing Posts
After Elon Musk’s $44 billion Twitter takeover was made official, several automakers temporarily stopped paying for advertising on the social network. Now, it seems that a few brands are skeptical enough about the new ownership to have stopped posting completely. This week, the VW Group reiterated its position that...
Carscoops
London Cyclist Explains Why He Challenged An SUV Before It Crunched His Bike
A short video of an altercation between a cyclist and a driver in a Jaguar F-Pace in London, UK, has been making the rounds lately. Now, we’re getting details from the bike rider about exactly what went down. Here’s how he justified standing in front of an SUV before his bike was demolished under its wheels.
Carscoops
What’s The Biggest Automotive Turkey Of 2022?
It’s turkey day so it’s only natural to talk about this year’s automotive turkeys. While most new models hit the mark, some companies miss and few have as bad an aim as Subaru. The Japanese automaker has released a string of questionable models and we weren’t joking when we said “Subaru has found the ugly stick and used it to beat the Legacy senseless.”
Carscoops
Tesla’s ‘Full Self-Driving’ Beta Is Now Available To Everyone In North America
Car drivers came one step closer to obsolescence last night with the appearance of one single tweet from Elon Musk. The Tesla CEO used his new business to tell the world that the EV company’s “full self-driving” (FSD) beta software is now available to any owner of a compatible car in North America. The feature can be ordered from the car’s infotainment screen, provided the owner has already paid for the tech.
Comments / 0