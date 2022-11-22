Adele wanted to perform in front of a crowd that was loosened up with liquid courage at her latest concert! The iconic singer made sure to let her Las Vegas residency audience know she preferred her fans a bit buzzed during her performance at Caesar’s Palace on Friday, Nov. 25. “Go and order some drinks… the drunker you are, the better I am,” the “Water Under the Bridge” hitmaker said between songs, according to The Mirror.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 21 MINUTES AGO