Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ourquadcities.com
St. Ambrose to hold memorial service for Patrick Torrey
St. Ambrose University will host a university-wide prayer service in memory of Patrick Torrey on Monday, Nov. 28 at 7 p.m., in Christ the King Chapel, 518 W. Locust St., Davenport. The service will be open to the public. The 22-year SAU senior died suddenly on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022....
ourquadcities.com
Galesburg coffee business to serve Sandburg College
The Carl Sandburg College Board of Trustees on Monday approved a three-year food service contract with Innkeeper’s Coffee during its regular monthly meeting on the Main Campus in Galesburg. Innkeeper’s, which has a permanent location in downtown Galesburg (80 N. Seminary St.), will serve breakfast from 7:30-10 a.m. and...
Knox County property transfers for Nov. 17-20, 2022. See a list of home and other sales
The Knox County Assessment Office submits the following Illinois real estate transfer declaration transactions recorded in Knox County the week of Nov. 17-20, 2022. Only the primary name as listed on the submitted sales report is published. Additional owners’ names that would be on the full deed may not appear in this list. (This week’s list is abbreviated due to the holiday.)
ourquadcities.com
1 dead after motorcycle-semi crash in Davenport
UPDATE: A 37-year-old man suffered fatal injuries about 5:30 p.m. Saturday in a crash involving two motorcycles and a semi, according to a news release from Davenport Police. An investigation indicates the motorcycles were headed east at a high rate of speed on Rockingham Road when they collided with a semi that was making a left turn from Schmidt Road onto Rockingham Road, the release says.
ourquadcities.com
Help sought to find missing QC man
The family of 20-year-old Jeremiah Schussler, who is missing, asks for help from the public. Jeremiah is 6’2″ tall, weighs 240 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes, according to the Quad Cities Missing Persons Network Facebook page. He wears dark-rimmed glasses and has a large scar...
One injured in East Moline accident, house struck
One person was injured in a two car accident in East Moline on November 22. According to reports from the scene, a Dodge Journey SUV and a Chrysler Town & Country van collided and the Town & County struck a house at the corner of Seventh Street and 30th Avenue. Debris was reported to be […]
1 Illinois hospital gets 'F' grade, here's how your hospital ranked
MOLINE, Ill. — According to Leapfrog, hospital safety grades are given to nearly 3,000 general acute-care hospitals across the country twice each year. Hospitals are measured by more than 30 different national performance measures from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the leapfrog hospital survey and from other sources, according to Leapfrog.
Every Step You Take, Every Time You Brake, The I-74 Bridge Will Be Watching You
Sure we've seen speed radar guns and even speed photos but there's something new coming to Bettendorf and Moline's I-74 bridge. You shouldn't be speeding on that bridge anyway but now something will be in the sky to deter you even more from flying across it. It's "aerial speed-enforcement markings", according to the Quad-City Times. They're kind of unique so follow me on this:
ourquadcities.com
Motorcyclist killed in Morrison crash
A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a motorcyclist in Morrison, Ill., on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. At 1:32 p.m. that day, Whiteside County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the 16000 block of Crosby Road in rural Morrison for a single-vehicle motorcycle crash with injury, according to a Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office release.
ourquadcities.com
Walmart staffer stole gift cards at work, police allege
An 18-year-old Davenport woman has been released on bond after police allege she stole several gift cards from Walmart while she worked there. Glenda Mae Christner faces a Class D felony charge of second-degree theft, court records show. Shortly after 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Davenport Police responded to Walmart, 5811 Elmore...
iheart.com
Iowa House race flips after Scott County recount
(Des Moines, IA) -- An Iowa House race appears to have flipped after a recount in Scott County. Democrat Craig Cooper holds a 6 vote lead over Republican Luana Stoltenberg in Iowa House District 81, which covers northwest Davenport. Before the recount, Stoltenberg led Cooper by 29 votes. Iowa Secretary...
One injured in vehicle vs pedestrian accident in Monmouth
A person walking in traffic in Monmouth was struck by a vehicle Wednesday night. Few details are known at this time but Monmouth Police say that at around 10:15 the individual was walking in the eastbound traffic lanes to the east of North Main St. and U.S. 34 intersection. After...
ourquadcities.com
Arrests made in 17-year-old’s murder in Rock Island
Two men in Oklahoma have been arrested for a Sept. 18 murder in Rock Island. On Monday, detectives with the Rock Island Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division, in cooperation with the U.S. Marshals Service, arrested two men in Oklahoma City for the Sept. 18 homicide of 17-year old Angel Lopez Jr.
aledotimesrecord.com
Cash reported stolen from bar in southeastern Galesburg
GALESBURG — Over $1,000 in cash was reportedly taken in the burglary of a southeastern Galesburg tavern Sunday morning. Police were called to The Store, 497 E. Berrien St., at 10:47 a.m. where the owner said the theft took place at some point after the bar closed at 2 a.m. He said that $1,334 in cash had been in a bag in a cupboard, with only employees knowing the location.
KWQC
Authorities release name of man killed in motorcycle crash in rural Morrison
MORRISON, Ill. (KWQC) - The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the man killed while riding a motorcycle Wednesday in rural Morison. According to Whiteside County Sheriff’s office, 60 year-old Wyane G. Treskon of Morrison died in the single-vehicle crash. Deputies responded to the 16000...
QC man arrested after disturbance in East Moline
An East Moline man is behind bars after a disturbance involving gunshots yesterday. East Moline Police Officers were dispatched to 305 22nd Avenue Court on November 22 at about 4:12 p.m. for a report of a disturbance. Officers were advised en route that gunshots were heard coming from the residence. On arrival, they located two […]
starvedrock.media
Accident on I-80 Drives Traffic to Route 6
Things got a bit dicey in spots in Bureau County today. An accident was reported on Interstate 80 late this morning. It occurred in the eastbound lanes, near the Sheffield exit. Compounding the situation was the fact that traffic was being routed onto eastbound Route 6, which passes through Princeton – where a vehicle was on fire at one point this morning.
KCJJ
Iowa City man accused of locking household member in their room and assaulting them
An Iowa City man has been arrested on domestic abuse charges after allegedly locking a household member inside their room and physically assaulting him. Officers were called to the Lower Muscatine Road residence of 42-year-old Willy Bikoli Monday night on reports of an assault. According to the residents, Bikoli became upset with the victim when he received a phone call referencing the victim’s repeated late arrivals to school. Bikoli then went to the victim’s bedroom, locked it from the inside, and started becoming physically assaultive. The victim told officers that Bikoli grabbed his arms, and he attempted to get up off the bed and leave. However, Bikoli then reportedly became more physical.
ourquadcities.com
Man stole copper from former Schnucks, police allege
Police allege suspect stole thousands in material, left thousands in damage. A 29-year-old suspect is behind bars after Bettendorf Police allege he stole thousands in copper and aluminum materials from the former Schnucks grocery store building. Taylor Bradford, address unknown, faces felony charges of third-degree burglary, first-degree theft, and first-degree...
KCRG.com
Multi-vehicle accident leaves several injured in Jo Daviess County
JO DAVIESS COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On November 22nd at approximately 5:32 pm, emergency crews responded to the area of E. Lake Rd. #3 and S. Apple Canyon Rd for a report of a multi-vehicle accident. According to investigators, 59-year-old Francis Holzer drove passed an stop sign while talking on...
Comments / 0