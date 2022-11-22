Read full article on original website
BBC
Lincoln: Council criticised over High Street's lack of festive cheer
Business owners in Lincoln have called on the city council to extend the High Street's Christmas lights, as they are "missing out" on festive cheer. They say the strip between the railway barriers and St Mark's shopping area lacks decorations every year. Shop keepers and pub landlords are preparing a...
BBC
East Yorkshire: Free parking to boost Christmas trade
Shoppers in East Yorkshire will be able to park for free at specified locations in the run-up to Christmas. Weekend parking charges are to be suspended by East Riding of Yorkshire Council in on-street and off-street locations, to boost trade in towns. The free period will be on four weekends...
BBC
Lewes Cemetery runs out of burial space
A cemetery in East Sussex has run out of space for new burials. Council officials said existing bookings at Lewes Cemetery would be honoured but no more new full burials would go ahead. They said it was a "really difficult decision" to reach but "one being repeated up and down...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Aldi reveals winners of its charity Christmas card contest
Aldi has revealed the winners of its Christmas card design competition with Teenage Cancer Trust. The supermarket invited both Teenage Cancer Trust staff members and those supported by the charity to submit designs for its 2022 Christmas card range. The winning designs from Franchessca Sefton and Catherine Cook will appear...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Mecca Bingo is selling Christmas jumpers inspired by bingo hall carpets
Mecca Bingo has launched a range of Christmas jumpers inspired by the bingo halls' carpets. The jumpers also feature the bingo-themed festive phrases ‘Dab the Halls’ and ‘Feliz Navidab’. You can pre-order a carpet-inspired jumper at www.meccabingo.com/bingo-clubs. priced at £31.99. Proceeds will go to Mecca Bingo’s...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Paul McCartney's 1972 tour bus restored to former glory and could visit festivals
The 'magic bus' which took Paul McCartney across Europe on his 1972, post-Beatles tour has been restored to its former glory after an appeal by the star. The converted open-top, double-decker bus painted in psychedelic colours carried Paul, his band Wings and their families across Europe 50 years ago. The...
