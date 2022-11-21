ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
crescentcitysports.com

Miller leads LSU past Akron in Cayman Islands Classic

GEORGE TOWN, Grand Cayman – The LSU Tigers will play for a championship in a multi-team event for the second consecutive year as they advanced to the finals Tuesday of the Cayman Islands Championship with a 73-58 win over Akron at John Gray Gymnasium. The Tigers are now 5-0...
AKRON, OH
crescentcitysports.com

Ragin’ Cajuns rally past Mustangs for OT win

DALLAS – Jordan Brown scored four of his season-high tying 26 points in overtime and the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns closed out the extra session with a 7-0 run to earn a gritty 76-72 win over SMU on Tuesday at Moody Coliseum. Greg Williams, Jr., added 14 of his...
LAFAYETTE, LA
crescentcitysports.com

McNeese’s Micah Davey named to 2022 Bluebloods FCS All-Freshman Team

LAKE CHARLES – McNeese redshirt freshman linebacker Micah Davey has been named to the inaugural Bluebloods FCS All-Freshman Team, one of only 27 freshman standouts in the nation to receive the honor from across the country that includes players from 12 of the 15 FCS conferences. The native of...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
crescentcitysports.com

LSU’s Matt House named semifinalist for Broyles Award

BATON ROUGE – LSU defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Matt House has been selected as one of 15 semifinalists for the 2022 Broyles Award, which is presented annually to the top assistant coach in college football. The Broyles Award was created in 1996 recognizing legendary coach Frank Broyles’ legacy...
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy