RUSTON – The Louisiana Tech football team looks to finish its season with a win when they welcome UAB to Joe Aillet Stadium on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast nationally on CBS Sports Network and before kickoff LA Tech will honor its 14-member senior class. Fans that bring a new packaged toy to the game will receive a ticket for $5 admission as part of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation promotion.

RUSTON, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO