Read full article on original website
Related
hailstate.com
Bulldogs Drop Heartbreaker to Huskers
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico – The Bulldogs dropped a heartbreaker to Nebraska in overtime Saturday, 73-65, in the final game of the Puerto Rico Clasico. Mississippi State leaves San Juan with a 1-1 record on the island and a 6-2 overall record. Mississippi State and Nebraska traded punches from...
hailstate.com
From Details To The Golden Egg
STARKVILLE – Eggs at breakfast time are certainly not unusual. However, no one had an egg quite like Jamie Parkerson on Friday morning. It was around 8:15 a.m. when Parkerson – owner of J. Parkerson Jewelers in Starkville – was handed the Egg Bowl trophy. Parkerson's task? Go through the tedious process of engraving the latest score on the prize of the Mississippi State-Ole Miss rivalry.
hailstate.com
State Opens The Puerto Rico Clasico With A Blowout Win Over Georgetown
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico – The Mississippi State women's basketball squad opened the Puerto Rico Clasico with a dominant performance over the Hoyas of Georgetown, earning their fifth win of the season following their 67-32 victory to open the tournament. The Bulldogs dominated in all facets of the game...
hailstate.com
Bulldogs Close Out Regular-Season With A Sweep Over Missouri
STARKVILLE – Mississippi State volleyball closed out its regular-season and celebrated Senior Day in style with a 3-0 [25-16, 25-14, 25-20] victory over Missouri on Saturday evening inside the Newell-Grissom Building. "We were able to go out with a win today on our home court at the Griss," head...
hailstate.com
An Egg Bowl Moment For The Ages
OXFORD – There are moments in Egg Bowl history that live forever. Among them, there's the kick and the pick. Pegues' punt return. Dak's comeback. Not to even mention however you want to label the 2019 game's conclusion. Well, now add Randy's right hand to the list. Mississippi State...
4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin
Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Wisconsin that are highly praised for their food and service.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Bunch of smarty-pants at the West Bend High Schools
West Bend, WI – According to PrepScholar, about 0.313 percent of all ACT test takers earn a perfect score of 36. Abby Nelson of West Bend East and Zach Koenigs of West Bend West are among this small number. In fact, among the East and West classes of 2023,...
Badger Herald
New interstate railway has potential to connect divided Wisconsin
The Minnesota, Wisconsin and Illinois Departments of Transportation are partnering with Amtrak for the Twin Cities-Milwaukee-Chicago Intercity Rail Project. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, construction on the railway is set to begin in 2023 and finish in 2025. The project will cost approximately $53 million. As of now, the railway will not include a Madison stop, but the project does leave room for a TCMC connecting shuttle service.
CBS 58
Shooting near Brady and Van Buren
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Thursday, Nov. 24 around 1:53 a.m. near Brady and Van Buren. A 26-year-old male was shot in the leg and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Wis. election officials weigh changes to military voting
Election officials are weighing whether changes to military absentee voting are needed after a top Milwaukee election official was charged with fraud in false requests for military absentee ballots
This Huge Drive-Through Light Show in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for an easy way to get into the holiday spirit, you might want to try going to a holiday light show!
Wisconsin weighs changes to military absentee voting after top election official charged with fraud
Members of the Wisconsin Election Commission say they've talked about the potential for a change in state law that would allow military voters to use their military IDs to verify their identity.
wtmj.com
Two arrested in connection with Milwaukee homicide
MILWAUKEE – Two people were arrested after a 37-year-old man was killed in Milwaukee on Saturday night. It happened around 5:15 p.m. near Hopkins and Courtland, according to police. Police also said that some sort of altercation preceded the man’s death but did not elaborate. There have already...
WISN
50 degree temperatures keep Milwaukee golf course busy
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee reached a high temperature of 57 degrees Wednesday afternoon, which is 13 degrees above average. Lincoln Park Golf Course opened its doors Wednesday as a result of the warm weather. Lincoln Park Golf Course is owned and managed by Milwaukee County. The county will close the...
Two Wisconsin Towns Named Most 'Magical Winter Wonderland Towns' In U.S
Here's where you can find them.
WISN
Leaves collected in Milwaukee turned into rich compost
MILWAUKEE — This year, the Milwaukee Department of Public Works picked up about 10,000 tons of leaves during their annual leaf collection, but the life cycle of the leaves restarts after DPW picks them up. All of Milwaukee's leaves are taken to the Orchard Ridge Composting facility in Menomonee...
horseandrider.com
Strangles Confirmed in Wisconsin
A five-year-old gelding at a private facility in Waukesha County, Wisconsin, was confirmed positive for strangles. The gelding began displaying clinical signs, including respiratory symptoms and abscesses, on October 6. The horse is now recovering, but one additional case is suspected. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program...
Milwaukee outdoor gear shop wants consumers to shop sustainably
The Milwaukee Outdoor Indoor exchange hopes to encourage people to shop sustainably on Black Friday.
Deadly pedestrian hotspots nationwide share similarities with Milwaukee streets
A new study by the University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee identifies the deadliest streets in the country for pedestrians and there are similar characteristics for several corridors in Cream City.
This Pretty Christmas Town in Wisconsin Has All The Hallmark Movie Vibes You Love
If you've ever visited Cedarburg, Wisconsin before, I'm sure you're well aware of the historic charm it provides, but have you ever seen it at Christmas? It's straight out of a Hallmark movie!. One of Wisconsin's Prettiest Christmas Towns. Being from Illinois, when I think about charming Christmas towns the...
Comments / 0