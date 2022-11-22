STARKVILLE – Eggs at breakfast time are certainly not unusual. However, no one had an egg quite like Jamie Parkerson on Friday morning. It was around 8:15 a.m. when Parkerson – owner of J. Parkerson Jewelers in Starkville – was handed the Egg Bowl trophy. Parkerson's task? Go through the tedious process of engraving the latest score on the prize of the Mississippi State-Ole Miss rivalry.

STARKVILLE, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO