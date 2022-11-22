ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

hailstate.com

Bulldogs Drop Heartbreaker to Huskers

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico – The Bulldogs dropped a heartbreaker to Nebraska in overtime Saturday, 73-65, in the final game of the Puerto Rico Clasico. Mississippi State leaves San Juan with a 1-1 record on the island and a 6-2 overall record. Mississippi State and Nebraska traded punches from...
STARKVILLE, MS
hailstate.com

From Details To The Golden Egg

STARKVILLE – Eggs at breakfast time are certainly not unusual. However, no one had an egg quite like Jamie Parkerson on Friday morning. It was around 8:15 a.m. when Parkerson – owner of J. Parkerson Jewelers in Starkville – was handed the Egg Bowl trophy. Parkerson's task? Go through the tedious process of engraving the latest score on the prize of the Mississippi State-Ole Miss rivalry.
STARKVILLE, MS
hailstate.com

Bulldogs Close Out Regular-Season With A Sweep Over Missouri

STARKVILLE – Mississippi State volleyball closed out its regular-season and celebrated Senior Day in style with a 3-0 [25-16, 25-14, 25-20] victory over Missouri on Saturday evening inside the Newell-Grissom Building. "We were able to go out with a win today on our home court at the Griss," head...
STARKVILLE, MS
hailstate.com

An Egg Bowl Moment For The Ages

OXFORD – There are moments in Egg Bowl history that live forever. Among them, there's the kick and the pick. Pegues' punt return. Dak's comeback. Not to even mention however you want to label the 2019 game's conclusion. Well, now add Randy's right hand to the list. Mississippi State...
OXFORD, MS
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin

Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Wisconsin that are highly praised for their food and service.
WISCONSIN STATE
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Bunch of smarty-pants at the West Bend High Schools

West Bend, WI – According to PrepScholar, about 0.313 percent of all ACT test takers earn a perfect score of 36. Abby Nelson of West Bend East and Zach Koenigs of West Bend West are among this small number. In fact, among the East and West classes of 2023,...
Badger Herald

New interstate railway has potential to connect divided Wisconsin

The Minnesota, Wisconsin and Illinois Departments of Transportation are partnering with Amtrak for the Twin Cities-Milwaukee-Chicago Intercity Rail Project. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, construction on the railway is set to begin in 2023 and finish in 2025. The project will cost approximately $53 million. As of now, the railway will not include a Madison stop, but the project does leave room for a TCMC connecting shuttle service.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

Shooting near Brady and Van Buren

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Thursday, Nov. 24 around 1:53 a.m. near Brady and Van Buren. A 26-year-old male was shot in the leg and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wtmj.com

Two arrested in connection with Milwaukee homicide

MILWAUKEE – Two people were arrested after a 37-year-old man was killed in Milwaukee on Saturday night. It happened around 5:15 p.m. near Hopkins and Courtland, according to police. Police also said that some sort of altercation preceded the man’s death but did not elaborate. There have already...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

50 degree temperatures keep Milwaukee golf course busy

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee reached a high temperature of 57 degrees Wednesday afternoon, which is 13 degrees above average. Lincoln Park Golf Course opened its doors Wednesday as a result of the warm weather. Lincoln Park Golf Course is owned and managed by Milwaukee County. The county will close the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Leaves collected in Milwaukee turned into rich compost

MILWAUKEE — This year, the Milwaukee Department of Public Works picked up about 10,000 tons of leaves during their annual leaf collection, but the life cycle of the leaves restarts after DPW picks them up. All of Milwaukee's leaves are taken to the Orchard Ridge Composting facility in Menomonee...
MILWAUKEE, WI
horseandrider.com

Strangles Confirmed in Wisconsin

A five-year-old gelding at a private facility in Waukesha County, Wisconsin, was confirmed positive for strangles. The gelding began displaying clinical signs, including respiratory symptoms and abscesses, on October 6. The horse is now recovering, but one additional case is suspected. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI

