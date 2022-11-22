ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breckenridge, TX

Capital Murder Suspect Booked Into the Tom Green Co. Jail

SAN ANGELO, TX – A capital murder suspect has been moved from Taylor County's Jail to the Tom Green County Jail. According to court documents, on Nov. 18 at 12:12 p.m., Francisco Morales, 18, of Abilene, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility for capital murder by terror threat/other felony.
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
DPS: Passenger Killed in Crash Near Ranger on Rain Soaked I-20 Thanksgiving Day

RANGER – The passenger in a Chevrolet pickup died in a fatal crash in the rain Thanksgiving day on I-20 about three miles east of Ranger. According to information from the Texas Department of Public Safety, 40-year-old Guadalupe Ortega Ariza of Denver City was a passenger in a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado pickup driven by 27-year-old Alfredo Guerrero Ariza of Denver City.
RANGER, TX
40-year-old West Texas man dies in overturned vehicle crash while traveling through Eastland County Thanksgiving morning

EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A 40-year-old Denver City, Texas man was killed while traveling on I-20 near Ranger Thanksgiving morning. In a crash report from the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), a 27-year-old driver and his passenger, Guadalupe Ariza, 40, both of Denver City, were traveling east down I-20 in a 2007 Chevrolet […]
EASTLAND COUNTY, TX
Abilene Police impound auction begins Monday

ABILENE, Texas — The Abilene Police Impound Facility has scheduled an auction of abandoned motor vehicles with RENEBATES.COM. The auction of approximately 60 vehicles opens for bids Nov. 28, and bidding continues until noon Dec. 7. Vehicles can be viewed in-person at APD Impound from 10 a.m. - 3...
ABILENE, TX
Crime Reports: Abilene woman found drunk in running car, takes foot off brake & hits 2 APD patrol cars

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 5000 block of Fairmont Street – Burglary of BuildingUnknown suspects gained access to ‘possibly […]
ABILENE, TX
ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY: Group accused of stealing $30,000 from Abilene army surplus store indicted

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Four Abilene men accused of stealing more than $30,000 worth of weapons from a surplus store have been indicted. Isaiah Carrillo, Riley Pitcock, Michael Cody, and Malachi Jones were all indicted by a Taylor County Grand Jury Thursday for Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity in connection to the crime. Court documents […]
ABILENE, TX
$10,000 in damages due to structure fire on Pecan Street

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A structure fire took place on Pecan street early Saturday morning, resulting in about $10,000 in damages. At approximately 9:00 a.m. on November 26, the Abilene Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 1300 block of Pecan Street. When on scene, they discovered heavy smoke and two residents who […]
ABILENE, TX
New Pillars Downtown Welcome Visitors to Storybook Capital

Did you know that there is an official, state-designated area downtown called the Abilene Cultural District?. Or that Abilene received one of the first five cultural district designations in the state in 2010 alongside Dallas, Fort Worth and Houston?. To draw more attention to the cultural district and to highlight...
ABILENE, TX
Brownwood vs Wichita Falls Friday at ACU

Two teams who have displayed stellar defenses over the past month clash with a berth in the Class 4A Division I Region I championship game at stake, as the Brownwood Lions and Wichita Falls Coyotes cross paths at 7 p.m. Friday at Abilene Christian University in a regional semifinal tilt.
BROWNWOOD, TX
Abilene area forecast: Friday November 26th

Big time changes are in store for the weather for this Black Friday but things will quickly rebound and turn to the warm side of the spectrum as we make our way into next week with readings near 70 degrees expected. For today, we will see cloudy skies and a 90% chance of showers and a high of only 43 degrees. The winds will be strong at 15-20 with gusts at 30 mph from the north. For tonight we will see cloudy skies and a 90% chance of showers continuing. The low will drop to around 40 degrees. And the winds will be out of the north at 15-20 with gusts up to 25 mph.
ABILENE, TX

