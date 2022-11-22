Read full article on original website
Related
UPDATE: Abilene man arrested for cold 2005 murder has bond reduced
TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene man who was arrested in October for the 2005 murder of Bobby Beck had his bond drastically reduced Tuesday. Marco Ramos was arrested Wednesday, October 26 for Beck’s stabbing death on Saturday, April 9, 2005. Beck was 21 years old. While DNA evidence was collected at the crime […]
Documents: Missing manbun helps identify Abilene murder suspect
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A missing manbun helped investigators identify a suspect accused of shooting and killing a man in Abilene this weekend. Brandon Neely was taken into custody Sunday for the murder of Chungu Mishele, who was shot and killed during a disturbance in the parking lot of an apartment complex on the 1200 […]
Denver City man killed in Thanksgiving morning crash
DENVER CITY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety said a pickup truck crash on Thanksgiving morning took the life of Guadalupe Ortega Ariza, 40, of Denver City. Ariza was the passenger in a pickup truck. DPS said the driver, Alfredo Guerrero Ariza, 27, also of Denver City, was driving eastbound on Interstate 20 […]
San Angelo LIVE!
Capital Murder Suspect Booked Into the Tom Green Co. Jail
SAN ANGELO, TX – A capital murder suspect has been moved from Taylor County's Jail to the Tom Green County Jail. According to court documents, on Nov. 18 at 12:12 p.m., Francisco Morales, 18, of Abilene, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility for capital murder by terror threat/other felony.
San Angelo LIVE!
DPS: Passenger Killed in Crash Near Ranger on Rain Soaked I-20 Thanksgiving Day
RANGER – The passenger in a Chevrolet pickup died in a fatal crash in the rain Thanksgiving day on I-20 about three miles east of Ranger. According to information from the Texas Department of Public Safety, 40-year-old Guadalupe Ortega Ariza of Denver City was a passenger in a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado pickup driven by 27-year-old Alfredo Guerrero Ariza of Denver City.
40-year-old West Texas man dies in overturned vehicle crash while traveling through Eastland County Thanksgiving morning
EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A 40-year-old Denver City, Texas man was killed while traveling on I-20 near Ranger Thanksgiving morning. In a crash report from the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), a 27-year-old driver and his passenger, Guadalupe Ariza, 40, both of Denver City, were traveling east down I-20 in a 2007 Chevrolet […]
myfoxzone.com
Abilene Police impound auction begins Monday
ABILENE, Texas — The Abilene Police Impound Facility has scheduled an auction of abandoned motor vehicles with RENEBATES.COM. The auction of approximately 60 vehicles opens for bids Nov. 28, and bidding continues until noon Dec. 7. Vehicles can be viewed in-person at APD Impound from 10 a.m. - 3...
Crime Reports: Abilene woman found drunk in running car, takes foot off brake & hits 2 APD patrol cars
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 5000 block of Fairmont Street – Burglary of BuildingUnknown suspects gained access to ‘possibly […]
UPDATE: Abilene Police issue murder warrant for Saturday homicide, suspect in custody
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police have issued a murder warrant for the arrest of an 18-year-old man connected to a homicide that occurred on Saturday morning. UPDATE – Brandon Neely has been arrested and charged with First Degree Murder. According to Abilene Police Department’s Facebook page, Neely was found little after 1:00 p.m. Sunday, November […]
Vehicle catches fire near North Abilene church on Thanksgiving
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police and fire crews were called to a car fire in North Abilene on Thanksgiving Day Thursday. Around 3:15 p.m. Thursday, Thanksgiving Day, a vehicle on fire was reported in North Abilene near the corner of North 10th Street and Woodlawn Drive. KTAB/KRBC was able to confirm that no buildings […]
ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY: Group accused of stealing $30,000 from Abilene army surplus store indicted
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Four Abilene men accused of stealing more than $30,000 worth of weapons from a surplus store have been indicted. Isaiah Carrillo, Riley Pitcock, Michael Cody, and Malachi Jones were all indicted by a Taylor County Grand Jury Thursday for Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity in connection to the crime. Court documents […]
$10,000 in damages due to structure fire on Pecan Street
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A structure fire took place on Pecan street early Saturday morning, resulting in about $10,000 in damages. At approximately 9:00 a.m. on November 26, the Abilene Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 1300 block of Pecan Street. When on scene, they discovered heavy smoke and two residents who […]
GALLERY: Amazon Prime truck runs off interstate outside Cisco, DPS stationed for multiple wrecks
CISCO, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Slick conditions on Cisco roads Thanksgiving Day caused an Amazon Prime truck to lose control just outside the city, forming a near jackknife position in the I-20 median. This crash, involving an Amazon Prime 18-wheeler, occurred around 3:30 p.m. on I-20 East Thursday, just ahead of exit 330 to Cisco and […]
Report: Abilene man arrested wearing cat shirt after shooting, killing neighbor’s dog
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man was arrested while wearing a cat shirt after allegedly shooting and killing his neighbor’s dog. Kenneth Hinkle was arrested Tuesday for Cruelty to Non Livestock Animals in connection to the incident, which happened on the 2000 block of Collins Avenue. An arrest report states Hinkle told detectives he […]
GALLERY: Semi truck crashes, catches fire along Highway 36 through Rising Star
RISING STAR, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – If you typically take Highway 36 through Rising Star on your morning commute, you likely had to find another route Wednesday morning due to a semi crash. According to a Facebook post from Rising Star Volunteer Fire Department (VFD), its crews, as well as crews from Sipe Springs VFD were […]
abilenescene.com
New Pillars Downtown Welcome Visitors to Storybook Capital
Did you know that there is an official, state-designated area downtown called the Abilene Cultural District?. Or that Abilene received one of the first five cultural district designations in the state in 2010 alongside Dallas, Fort Worth and Houston?. To draw more attention to the cultural district and to highlight...
koxe.com
Brownwood vs Wichita Falls Friday at ACU
Two teams who have displayed stellar defenses over the past month clash with a berth in the Class 4A Division I Region I championship game at stake, as the Brownwood Lions and Wichita Falls Coyotes cross paths at 7 p.m. Friday at Abilene Christian University in a regional semifinal tilt.
bigcountryhomepage.com
Abilene area forecast: Friday November 26th
Big time changes are in store for the weather for this Black Friday but things will quickly rebound and turn to the warm side of the spectrum as we make our way into next week with readings near 70 degrees expected. For today, we will see cloudy skies and a 90% chance of showers and a high of only 43 degrees. The winds will be strong at 15-20 with gusts at 30 mph from the north. For tonight we will see cloudy skies and a 90% chance of showers continuing. The low will drop to around 40 degrees. And the winds will be out of the north at 15-20 with gusts up to 25 mph.
Comments / 0