A Davenport woman is accused of driving straight toward two Polk County deputies as she exited a pawn storeEddyEvonAnonymousPolk County, FL
'She elevated it to violence' | Woman accused of hitting 2 Polk County deputies with a car while leaving pawn shop
LAKELAND, Fla. — A 27-year-old woman from Davenport is accused of hitting two Polk County deputies with her car while leaving a pawn shop Saturday in Lakeland. Deputies responded to a call about Carina Holder using a stolen credit card to purchase an item at Max Pay Pawn shop on North Combee Road, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
St. Pete man killed after pointing gun at officers during welfare check, sheriff says
Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in St. Petersburg Sunday.
‘Nobody should ever have their life taken away’: Family demands justice after St. Pete woman found with hatchet in head
A St. Petersburg man was accused of trying to kill a woman with a hatchet on Tuesday morning.
Thanksgiving Day Mass Casualty Event Averted In Florida When Police Stop “Reckless” Woman
A Florida woman, who was allegedly about to drive her car through the route of a 5K run on Thanksgiving morning was stopped by police, and a possible mass casualty event was averted. The St. Petersburg Police Department said 38-year-old Ashlee Lauren Morgan was
Florida woman found with hatchet ‘protruding from her head,’ deputies say
A man in St. Petersburg is accused of trying to kill a woman with a hatchet on Tuesday morning.
1 killed in Saturday night hit-and-run in St. Petersburg
One person died, and another was arrested in a late Saturday night hit-and-run in St. Petersburg, police said.
Florida Man Arrested After Woman Found With Hatchet Protruding Out Of Her Head
A Florida man has been arrested in a barbaric attack on a 56-year-old woman earlier this week. According to deputies, on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at approximately 10:36 a.m. deputies responded to 4000 24th Street North, Lot 230 in St. Petersburg in reference to an attempted
cbs12.com
Drone saves hiker in Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Drone to the rescue!. Officials with Polk County say a hiker was in distress at Tigers Creek Preserve on Friday. Polk County Fire Rescue received the report and found the hiker with an aerial drone. The drone searched for the hiker who was reportedly...
Suspect engages in standoff with Orange County deputies
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A person has been arrested after a standoff Friday morning, Orange County Sheriff’s Office said. Investigators said the incident happened near Chickasaw Trail and Turkey Drive. Deputies said they had approached a sexual battery suspect at a home near Pigeon Circle around 3 a.m.,...
Hillsborough County School Resource Deputies Get New Shields And Firearms
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – Sheriff Chad Chronister continues to put student safety first with the addition of new shields and firearms for school resource deputies. Starting in mid-November, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office received its first shipment of new ProTech Assault II VP shields to
Pinellas County Detectives Investigating Deadly Thanksgiving Day Fire In Dunedin
DUNEDIN, Fla. – On Thursday, November 24, 2022, at approximately 9:13 a.m., deputies responded to 1695 Lakeview Lane, Apartment D in Dunedin to a report of an active fire. Upon arrival, deputies located 82-year-old Patricia Mitchell outside her residence. She was transported to a
Family says schizophrenic St. Petersburg man missing for 3 days
Chapinski says 56-year-old son, Benjamin Chapinski, III, has been missing for three days. This isn't the first time he's been gone before too. He was missing for about two weeks back in 2017.
fox13news.com
Neighbor tries to save 82-year-old Dunedin woman from fire; burglary, homicide detectives investigating
DUNEDIN, Fla. - An 82-year-old woman died after a fire broke out in her home Thanksgiving morning, and now the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office homicide and burglary units are investigating. Deputies say a neighbor tried to save 82-year-old Patricia Mitchell after hearing the woman yelling for help at 9 a.m....
46-Year-Old Dover Woman Killed Walking On SR-60
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – A 46-year-old Dover woman has died in a crash that happened just before 8:00 pm on Thanksgiving. According to Florida Highway Patrol, an SUV was traveling westbound on SR-60, east of North St. Cloud Avenue, when the Dover woman walked
Florida Man Arrested In Hate Crime Shooting At Tampa Bar
TAMPA, Fla. – A man who fired his weapon outside a South Tampa bar after yelling racial slurs on Monday has been taken into custody. Just before 9 PM on November 21, 2022, the Tampa Police Department responded to the SOHO Saloon, located at 410
NBC 2
Crash on I-75 leaves 2 people dead
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A crash between a car and a motorcycle kills two people Friday night. The motorcyclist was driving west on State Road 70 and approaching Interstate 75 when he attempted to stop and avoid a car in front of him. The motorcycle crashed into the car’s rear and the passenger and driver separated from the motorcycle.
Sheriff's office: Hillsborough County detention deputy arrested for DUI
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A detention deputy with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office was arrested for DUI, according to the agency. On Wednesday, Deputy Nathan Weaver was reportedly taken into custody by the Clearwater Police Department for getting behind the wheel while under the influence. “We hold our employees...
fox13news.com
Former Marine threatened victim before killing under Tampa overpass, policy say
TAMPA, Fla. - Police said a former US Marine that has been charged with murder threatened the victim before and then followed through with it. Timothy McGovern is accused of killing a man under a Tampa overpass. Prosecutors said he bought a gun at a pawn shop and three days later he used it to kill.
fox35orlando.com
Friends of local beloved Florida artist look for answers into friends death
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A homicide investigation continues in Orange County after a man was found dead on the side of a road. Troopers said a passerby saw the man on the grass shoulder of South Westmoreland Drive, just north of 34th Street near Pineloch Elementary school. Troopers say the...
Ybor City business managers, police ‘disagree’ over crime levels, officer presence
Are enough police out in Ybor City? Some business leaders say 'no' but police disagree, saying they're out in force and will continue to be.
