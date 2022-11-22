Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular record-holding store chain opens another new location in AlabamaKristen WaltersAthens, AL
The 2022 Rocket City Christmas Light Show Returns to Huntsville & Madison area at Toyota Field for a Lot of Family FunZack LoveHuntsville, AL
The University of Alabama Crimson Tide Football Superfan is from Huntsville and Has Not Missed a Game in 50 YearsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Rules for Thee But Not for Me | Alabama Mayor Ignores City OrdinanceJameson StewardDecatur, AL
Armed Robber Dies After Being Shot by Ex-Marine at an Ardmore, AL Gas Station at his Second Armed RobberyZack LoveArdmore, AL
Related
Manna House to give away Thanksgiving ingredients to help local families
If you or someone you know is in need this holiday season, head to Manna House on Monday and Wednesday.
‘One Table’ brings hundreds together for Thanksgiving meal in Huntsville
While the food was delicious and there was plenty of it, some guests said their favorite part was meeting new people.
WHNT-TV
Six North Alabama Counties Report 'Medium' COVID-19 Community Levels Ahead of Holiday Time
We are on the eve of the holiday season and Huntsville Hospital reports only a handful of patients are being treated for severe illness related to COVID-19. Six North Alabama Counties Report ‘Medium’ COVID-19 …. We are on the eve of the holiday season and Huntsville Hospital reports...
256today.com
Christmas on the River at Ditto Landing features Christmas Card Lane
HUNTSVILLE – It will be South Huntsville’s first Christmas on the River at Ditto Landing, and it is certain to become a South Huntsville tradition. The event is presented by Freedom Real Estate & Capital. Ditto Landing, the Madison County Commission and the South Huntsville Main Business Association...
Madison County woman competes in Cookie Challenge
Theres no better time to bake from scratch than during the holidays, but on local one woman is putting her baking to the test in "The Cookie Challenge."
WAFF
Holidays in Huntsville: What to do, where to go
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - There are so many things to do in Huntsville around the holidays, it’s hard to keep up with everything. Our friend Jessica, also known as The Huntsville Mom, is sharing some of her favorite holiday traditions and new places to add to your bucket list this season!
WAAY-TV
North Alabama woman competing on Thanksgiving Day episode of ‘Jeopardy!’ on WAAY 31
“Jeopardy!” has a date with North Alabama this Thanksgiving. Megan Burr, a Guntersville native now working in the film industry in California, is set to appear as one of the three contestants on the new episode airing at 3:30 p.m. Thursday on WAAY 31. The show is staying tight-lipped...
WAFF
Meet the teenager who started The Tree Lot in Rogersville
ROGERSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - “You never thought there would be a tree lot here in Rogersville, Alabama,” said Tanner Owens, the 16-year-old with a Christmas tree business. That’s because the small town outside of Florence only has about 1,300 people living there, according to the 2021...
“A blessing in the community,” local church hands out free Thanksgiving groceries to hundreds
Hundreds of cars lined up outside of First Seventh-day Adventist Church in Huntsville as church members handed out clothing and food on Sunday.
WAFF
A, B, C, easy as 1, 2, 3 for this reading toddler!
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - At just 12 months old, Diego Jr. was learning how to read. Now, the 3-year-old is practicing with flash cards and spelling out basic words. During the pandemic, his mom, Colette, was spending much of her time finding new ways to teach through a...
Hartselle Enquirer
Littlest Christmas Tree Farm opens Friday
The Littlest Christmas Tree Farm in Hartselle will open its season Friday to the public. Santa Claus himself will make an appearance at 9 a.m. arriving from the North Pole in his trusty helicopter, weather permitting. Farm hours for the season will be held on weekdays and Sundays from 2...
City, ministry work to revitalize Huntsville neighborhood that had fallen on hard times
Lincoln Community was a thriving Huntsville neighborhood 100 years ago. Workers from nearby Lincoln Mill, from which the neighborhood gets its name, called the streets in the area home. But like many of the older neighborhoods near Huntsville’s heart, the neighborhood fell on hard times when the cotton mill closed....
travelawaits.com
6 Incredible Holiday Lights Displays Not To Miss In Alabama
After living in Southern California for the first 28 years of my life, I discovered the wonders of Alabama when my family moved to the northern part of my husband’s home state. Used to sunny Christmas days in the high 70s, I was delighted to find cooler, but not frigid, holiday temperatures, making the season all the more magical.
Buc-ee’s Athens: 10 awesomely random things you can buy there
Buc-ee’s is the Death Star of convenience stores. If Obi Wan Kenobi himself was approaching one, the aging Jedi might gasp, “That’s no moon, it’s a gas station.” The enormity is that striking. The third Alabama location of Buc-ee’s, a Texas-founded chain, is at 2328...
UAB patient receives a ‘million-dollar’ surprise following treatment
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Members of the Million Dollar Band took a break from Iron Bowl prep Tuesday to surprise a superfan. Britney Thomas is from Huntsville but has been traveling to Birmingham to UAB Hospital for medical treatments. She survived two strokes, four years ago at the age of 14, which left her unable […]
Hartselle Enquirer
Pet of the week Nov. 23
Chilli is a Red Heeler wanting to find a forever home. She is petite in size yet a little hefty. She loves to walk with you and relax. Her adoption fee is $110. Your future best pal could be waiting on you at the Morgan County Animal Shelter. Visit the adoptable pets at 1314 Industrial Drive in Hartselle.
Popular record-holding store chain opens another new location in Alabama
A popular store chain that holds multiple world records recently opened another new location in Alabama this week. Read on to learn more. On Monday, November 21, 2022, the convenience store chain Buc-ee's, opened its newest Alabama location in Athens.
Tennessee homeowner says fungus from Jack Daniels barrel house killing trees, shrubs
A homeowner in Lincoln County says that Jack Daniels, the popular liquor distillery, is building warehouses that are creating an uncontrollable whiskey fungus that’s killing his plants and trees.
WAFF
Remembering Steve Guthrie: visitation, funeral held in Albertville
Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a shooting in the area of Bob Wallace Avenue and Triana Boulevard on Monday. Members of multiple religions were in attendance for the Thanksgiving service. Grand opening ceremony held at new Buc-ee's location. Updated: 7 hours ago. The ceremony was held at...
WHNT-TV
Development Continues at Orion Amphitheater
While there are plenty of things going on inside the venue, there are even more developments happening outside the venue. While there are plenty of things going on inside the venue, there are even more developments happening outside the venue. Second Annual Yule Celebration Causing Controversy …. The second annual...
Comments / 0