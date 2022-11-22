ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christmas on the River at Ditto Landing features Christmas Card Lane

HUNTSVILLE – It will be South Huntsville’s first Christmas on the River at Ditto Landing, and it is certain to become a South Huntsville tradition. The event is presented by Freedom Real Estate & Capital. Ditto Landing, the Madison County Commission and the South Huntsville Main Business Association...
Holidays in Huntsville: What to do, where to go

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - There are so many things to do in Huntsville around the holidays, it’s hard to keep up with everything. Our friend Jessica, also known as The Huntsville Mom, is sharing some of her favorite holiday traditions and new places to add to your bucket list this season!
Meet the teenager who started The Tree Lot in Rogersville

ROGERSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - “You never thought there would be a tree lot here in Rogersville, Alabama,” said Tanner Owens, the 16-year-old with a Christmas tree business. That’s because the small town outside of Florence only has about 1,300 people living there, according to the 2021...
A, B, C, easy as 1, 2, 3 for this reading toddler!

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - At just 12 months old, Diego Jr. was learning how to read. Now, the 3-year-old is practicing with flash cards and spelling out basic words. During the pandemic, his mom, Colette, was spending much of her time finding new ways to teach through a...
Littlest Christmas Tree Farm opens Friday

The Littlest Christmas Tree Farm in Hartselle will open its season Friday to the public. Santa Claus himself will make an appearance at 9 a.m. arriving from the North Pole in his trusty helicopter, weather permitting. Farm hours for the season will be held on weekdays and Sundays from 2...
6 Incredible Holiday Lights Displays Not To Miss In Alabama

After living in Southern California for the first 28 years of my life, I discovered the wonders of Alabama when my family moved to the northern part of my husband’s home state. Used to sunny Christmas days in the high 70s, I was delighted to find cooler, but not frigid, holiday temperatures, making the season all the more magical.
Pet of the week Nov. 23

Chilli is a Red Heeler wanting to find a forever home. She is petite in size yet a little hefty. She loves to walk with you and relax. Her adoption fee is $110. Your future best pal could be waiting on you at the Morgan County Animal Shelter. Visit the adoptable pets at 1314 Industrial Drive in Hartselle.
Remembering Steve Guthrie: visitation, funeral held in Albertville

Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a shooting in the area of Bob Wallace Avenue and Triana Boulevard on Monday. Members of multiple religions were in attendance for the Thanksgiving service. Grand opening ceremony held at new Buc-ee's location. Updated: 7 hours ago. The ceremony was held at...
Development Continues at Orion Amphitheater

While there are plenty of things going on inside the venue, there are even more developments happening outside the venue. While there are plenty of things going on inside the venue, there are even more developments happening outside the venue. Second Annual Yule Celebration Causing Controversy …. The second annual...
