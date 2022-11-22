Read full article on original website
PHOTOS: Elmira’s Brand Park Pool then & now
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Brand Park Pool on Elmira’s southside hasn’t been used since 2005, falling into decay over the last 17 years. But the pool was once a bustling and popular summer attraction for the City. The Chemung County Historical Society said that the original pool was built in 1926 and was known […]
Thousands Enjoy Sayre Borough Christmas Parade
SAYRE, PA (WENY) -- Thousands of people gathered in Sayre Friday evening for the annual Sayre Borough Christmas Parade. The nighttime parade weaved through downtown Sayre, bringing smiles to kids of all ages. Dozens of local organizations, businesses, dance troupes, and fire and EMS companies took part, tossing candy to spectators along the way.
Festival of Lights Postpones fireworks
The county says that due to the weather forecast this evening, the Festival of Lights is moving the fireworks show from tonight to tomorrow at 7 p.m.
2022 Holiday parades and events in the Twin Tiers
(WETM) — With the holiday season taking off, towns, boroughs, and cities across the region are gearing up for their own holiday events for everyone to see. This year we are seeing the return of some of the best holiday parades in the Twin Tiers, after coming back from being canceled by COVID-19. Below is […]
Bicyclist struck by car in Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — One man sustained injuries after being struck by a vehicle near a busy intersection in Elmira on Friday. The accident happened shortly after 5 p.m. Friday evening where a bicyclist was hit near the intersection of Clemens Center Parkway and Pennsylvania Avenue. The man was seen on the ground while emergency […]
East Middle students save woman in motor accident
On October 24th, Izaiah DeJesus Malachi Bell and Logan Ostrander were walking to school and were just a few blocks from East Middle when they witnessed a collision between two vehicles.
‘Pick Me’! American Pickers make their way through Owego
Residents and business owners in Owego were in for a treat last weekend as American Pickers Mike Wolfe and “Jersey” Jon Szalay rolled into town on their quest to find some unique treasures. According to Jim Mead, owner of the Early Owego Antique Center, Jon Szalay, who he has known for years, called on Sunday morning to let him know they were in town. He also told Mead that he didn’t learn where they were going until that morning, and that Mike “prefers it that way” so as to keep things real.
Riss's Place opens in Montoursville
Montoursville, Pa. — Montoursville has another dining option—Riss's Place sub shop. The restaurant, located at the site of the former Cellini's sub shop at 378 Broad St., opened for business on Monday, Nov. 14. This is the second Riss's Place sub shop in the area. The first opened in Muncy a year ago on N. Main Street. "We were given an opportunity to open a second shop in our hometown....
Flames damage business in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A bar in Luzerne County is closed after a fire damaged the building. Flames broke out at Kate's Place in Wyoming around 5:30 p.m. Officials say the fire started on the second floor before moving to the attic. The bar was open at the time,...
Fatal Crash in Dix
DIX, N.Y. (WENY) -- Early Thursday morning New York State Police responded to a single vehicle accident on Rt-414 that resulted in the death of the driver. Police identified the driver as Jason Ellsworth, age 47, of Corning, adding he was the lone occupant of the vehicle. Ellsworth was traveling...
Owego Police Department Report
The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Nov. 7, 2022 through Nov. 13, 2022 there were 66 calls for service, they responded to two motor vehicle accidents, and two traffic tickets were issued. The department also reported the following arrests. A Female, age 18 of Owego, N.Y.,...
Local Restaurant Gives Back with Free Thanksgiving Meals
PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WENY) -- Fran's Landing in Painted Post is offering free Thanksgiving meals both for pick-up and delivery late Thursday morning and early afternoon. Troy Preston and Kevin Hillman are co-owners for Fran's Landing and they say this is the 12th annual Act-N-Do event. "Well, 12 years ago...
How a CNY traffic stop unraveled a cross-country meth ring, a California desert murder
Cortland County, N.Y. — In February 2019, Cortland County deputies pulled over a pickup truck in a routine traffic stop. What they found was anything but routine: a .380 caliber handgun, four pounds of crystal meth and more than 100 rounds of ammunition. That stop marked the end of...
Vestal student, 18, killed on birthday in single-vehicle crash on Clayton Avenue
This story has been updated with more information about Kadin Abdullah and details on calling hours at a funeral home. A Vestal Central School District student was killed early Thursday morning when a vehicle he was in crashed on Clayton Avenue in Vestal. Vestal police responded at about 1:15 a.m....
Corning man dies in Schuyler County car crash
DIX, N.Y. (WETM) — New York State Police responded Thursday to a vehicle crash in Schuyler County that ended with one man dead. According to police, at around 7:20 a.m. on Thursday, Nov 14, troopers responded to the report of a single-vehicle crash on state Route 414 in the town of Dix. The driver has […]
Crack dealing duo busted
Williamsport, Pa. — A man and woman were arrested for selling crack to undercover detectives three different times in Lycoming County. Members of the District Attorney’s Narcotics Enforcement Unit (NEU) completed three undercover buys with the pair, according to an affidavit. All three buys involved Maxwell Davante Stokley and Sue Ann Brion in the downtown area of Williamsport. On March 15, the 42-year-old Brion was contacted by detectives with the...
Altoona, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Running Water for Dimock? The Latest in the Long Fracking Saga
The Associated Press is reporting that a Susquehanna County community made famous by flaming tap water and the fight over high-volume hydraulic fracture horizontal drilling for natural gas is about to get a staple most people take for granted. A new water line is reportedly going to be installed to...
Man allegedly steals knives from Tractor Supply
Richmond Township, Pa. — A man is accused of stealing knives from Tractor Supply Company in Mansfield. According to police, Edward Zuke, 25, of Canton, fled the scene after police were called to Tractor Supply at 1430 South Main Street in Mansfield. He was located in the Mansfield Walmart and taken into custody without incident, police said. Zuke is accused of stealing a yellow and black foldable cat knife, valued at $40; an orange and gray old timer foldable pocket knife, valued at $12.99; and a Smith and Wesson HRT neck and book knife combo, valued at $24.99. The investigation is ongoing.
Two Alarm Fire Damages Conklin Home/ Apalachin Fire Investigated
Two families in the Southern Tier are going into the holiday season with fire-damaged homes. No injuries are reported after a two-alarm fire damaged a home in Conklin early in the morning November 23. Firefighters from over a half dozen departments, including over the border from Hallstead, Pennsylvania, were called...
