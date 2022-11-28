Pinal sheriff's deputies continue hunt for alleged killer

The Pinal County Sheriff’s Department continues its search for a man who is a suspect in the shooting death of his wife.

PCSO reports that at around 9 p.m., Monday Nov. 21, the department received a 911 call from a home on Padilla Road near Stanfield, about an hour southwest of Florence.

"The call was from a child who said a family member had been shot and was dying," Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb said .

The 30-year-old victim later died.

PCSO alleges that Ismael Ortega Hernandez, 32, ran away from the house on foot, and his cell phone was recovered in the area.

Lamb said when deputies arrived, the scene was very chaotic dealing with family members and the victim.

"During that time, the suspect was able to get out the back door," Lamb said. "We had several resources that we deployed, dogs, everything that we could to try to find the suspect."

Lamb added that the Department of Public Safety also had supplied a helicopter in the search.

Lamb said Hernandez should be considered armed and dangerous, according to PCSO. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants. He is estimated to be about 5-feet-5-inches to 5-feet-7-inches tall, with a thin build.

The public is being asked to call 911 or the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office with information on Hernandez’s whereabouts.