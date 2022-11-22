The United States Post Office often gets a bad rap, especially this time a year when the tracking goes from "waiting to be mailed, straight to delivered." I have no issues with the Post Office, but then I just might have a unique perspective in to the USPS as my Uncle Tommy was a letter carrier for over 30 years. It is amazing, even though he has been retired for 20 years, he can still tell you zip codes and addresses for most of the businesses in the town where he worked and lived. Yes, random trivia but he was a dedicated postal employee and proud to be.

