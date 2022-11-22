ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

WLBT

TSA agents find cat stowed in checked luggage

NEW YORK (Gray News) – A TSA officer was shocked to find a family’s pet stowed inside a checked bag at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York. According to a spokesperson for TSA, the orange cat was spotted after the luggage went through the X-ray unit.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bridget Mulroy

Attempted Kidnapping on NYC Subway: NYPD Need Help

Subway rider tries taking a child off of the train. NYPD investigate.Photo byNYPD Crime Stoppers. Wednesday morning at the 34th Street subway stop, a man tried grabbing a 10-year-old boy by the legs and pulling the child off the subway train. NYPD is investigating the attempted kidnapping and they're asking for help tracking down the perpetrator.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Newsing the States

A man tried to rape a woman in a moving subway train, Manhattan.

A man took off his clothes and tried to rape a 24-year-old woman inside a moving subway train last week. According to the NYPD, The suspect was sitting next to the victim when he started to remove his pants and underwear. After that, he climbed on top of the 24-year-old victim and tried to pull down her skirt. Looking for help, the victim was able to make her way to the other train car.
MANHATTAN, NY
pix11.com

Bronx gas station worker shot point-blank in head

A gas station worker in the Bronx was fighting for his life Friday morning after a masked gunman shot him point-blank in the head, according to the NYPD. A gas station worker in the Bronx was fighting for his life Friday morning after a masked gunman shot him point-blank in the head, according to the NYPD.
BRONX, NY
who13.com

Parents accused of leaving toddler alone in South Carolina while taking trip to New York

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A mother and father accused of leaving their 2-year-old child alone in South Carolina while they were on a trip to New York were arrested Monday. According to the Charleston Police Department, officers were called to an apartment complex around 2 p.m. on Nov. 17 after someone reported a toddler alone in an apartment. A witness told officers that the child’s father, Donald Gekonge, 24, sent a text saying he was in New York for business.
CHARLESTON, SC
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Attn All New Yorkers: USPS Needs Your Help For Operation Santa

The United States Post Office often gets a bad rap, especially this time a year when the tracking goes from "waiting to be mailed, straight to delivered." I have no issues with the Post Office, but then I just might have a unique perspective in to the USPS as my Uncle Tommy was a letter carrier for over 30 years. It is amazing, even though he has been retired for 20 years, he can still tell you zip codes and addresses for most of the businesses in the town where he worked and lived. Yes, random trivia but he was a dedicated postal employee and proud to be.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
amny.com

Thieves set a bullseye on Target store chain in New York City

Target stores have been, well, targeted relentlessly by brazen thieves according to the company’s recent earnings call. “I got caught stealing from Target, I will try again later,” one man could be heard recently speaking on a cellphone as he marched away from the Kips Bay Target in Manhattan.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
openculture.com

When Salvador Dalí Dressed — and Angrily Demolished — a Department Store Window in New York City (1939)

If you want to understand the history of art in twentieth-century America, you can’t overlook the corner of Fifth Avenue and 56th Street in New York City. No, not Trump Tower, but the building it replaced: Bonwit Teller, the luxury department store that had stood on the site since 1929. Then as now, any shop on Fifth Avenue has to find a way to set itself apart, and by 1939 Bonwit Teller had built a “reputation for having Manhattan’s screwiest window displays.” So says Time magazine, covering a minor debacle that year over one of the installations by “the world’s No. 1 surrealist, Salvador Dalí.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Armed robber targets Queens bodegas, smoke shops

A brazen robber has targeted smoke shops and bodegas in Astoria, College Point and Elmhurst, police said Thursday. A brazen robber has targeted smoke shops and bodegas in Astoria, College Point and Elmhurst, police said Thursday. Meet 2 college students who are in the business of …. Joe Rubino and...
QUEENS, NY

