WLBT
TSA agents find cat stowed in checked luggage
NEW YORK (Gray News) – A TSA officer was shocked to find a family’s pet stowed inside a checked bag at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York. According to a spokesperson for TSA, the orange cat was spotted after the luggage went through the X-ray unit.
Attempted Kidnapping on NYC Subway: NYPD Need Help
Subway rider tries taking a child off of the train. NYPD investigate.Photo byNYPD Crime Stoppers. Wednesday morning at the 34th Street subway stop, a man tried grabbing a 10-year-old boy by the legs and pulling the child off the subway train. NYPD is investigating the attempted kidnapping and they're asking for help tracking down the perpetrator.
Man took off pants, underwear and tried to rape N.Y. subway passenger: police
NEW YORK — A man took off his pants and underwear and tried to rape a woman on a Manhattan subway train, police said Thursday. The 24-year-old victim was riding an uptown 4 train when the stranger doffed his pants and underwear and laid on top of her about 11:30 p.m. Nov. 17, police said. He groped her and tried to pull her skirt down.
Deli on Staten Island’s South Shore robbed by man with gun Thanksgiving night: NYPD
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A masked bandit struck an Annadale deli Thursday night, making off with more than $500 in cash, according to police. The suspect reportedly entered Hylan View Bagels and Deli, located at 4727 Hylan Blvd., just after 9:30 p.m. He displayed a silver firearm at the register, an NYPD spokeswoman said Friday.
A man tried to rape a woman in a moving subway train, Manhattan.
A man took off his clothes and tried to rape a 24-year-old woman inside a moving subway train last week. According to the NYPD, The suspect was sitting next to the victim when he started to remove his pants and underwear. After that, he climbed on top of the 24-year-old victim and tried to pull down her skirt. Looking for help, the victim was able to make her way to the other train car.
pix11.com
Bronx gas station worker shot point-blank in head
A gas station worker in the Bronx was fighting for his life Friday morning after a masked gunman shot him point-blank in the head, according to the NYPD. A gas station worker in the Bronx was fighting for his life Friday morning after a masked gunman shot him point-blank in the head, according to the NYPD.
I took a 10-hour train ride from Virginia to New Jersey for $45. Here are the 7 things that surprised me the most.
I don't like flying on planes or taking buses, so I bought an inexpensive Amtrak ticket and embarked on a 10-hour journey from Roanoke to Newark.
who13.com
Parents accused of leaving toddler alone in South Carolina while taking trip to New York
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A mother and father accused of leaving their 2-year-old child alone in South Carolina while they were on a trip to New York were arrested Monday. According to the Charleston Police Department, officers were called to an apartment complex around 2 p.m. on Nov. 17 after someone reported a toddler alone in an apartment. A witness told officers that the child’s father, Donald Gekonge, 24, sent a text saying he was in New York for business.
Big pile of garbage left on Manhattan sidewalk in ‘illegal, wrong, totally ridiculous’ move: Sanitation Department
CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX11) — New York City’s Sanitation Department called out a store that left a massive pile of garbage on a Manhattan sidewalk. The trash was left on the west side of Sixth Avenue between 16th and 17th streets on Sunday, a Sanitation Department spokesperson said. Workers cleared it up and a $50 fine […]
Attn All New Yorkers: USPS Needs Your Help For Operation Santa
The United States Post Office often gets a bad rap, especially this time a year when the tracking goes from "waiting to be mailed, straight to delivered." I have no issues with the Post Office, but then I just might have a unique perspective in to the USPS as my Uncle Tommy was a letter carrier for over 30 years. It is amazing, even though he has been retired for 20 years, he can still tell you zip codes and addresses for most of the businesses in the town where he worked and lived. Yes, random trivia but he was a dedicated postal employee and proud to be.
Worker, 31, dies when pinned between pallet and forklift in Brooklyn
The NYPD is investigating the death of a 31-year-old man who died after becoming pinned pinned between a pallet and a forklift in Brooklyn on Thursday evening.
bkreader.com
East NY Mother Serves Entire Thanksgiving Meal to New Yorkers on L Train
A Brooklyn woman invited all of New York City to her Thanksgiving dinner this week, setting up a whole meal inside a subway car to feed strangers. CBS2’s Hannah Kliger has more on the story behind the viral movement. Videos are circling online, many with more than 1 […]...
Worker, 27, dies in fall from Staten Island ShopRite building
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 27-year-old male succumbed to his injuries Wednesday afternoon after a fall or jump from a building in New Dorp, police said. On Wednesday, at approximately 2:35 p.m., police responded to a 911 call of an aided individual at 2656 Hylan Blvd., a spokesperson for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information told the Advance/SILive.com.
Fire tears through Bronx home in Morrisania leaving 3 injured
Three people were injured in an overnight house fire in the Morrisania neighborhood of the Bronx.
amny.com
Thieves set a bullseye on Target store chain in New York City
Target stores have been, well, targeted relentlessly by brazen thieves according to the company’s recent earnings call. “I got caught stealing from Target, I will try again later,” one man could be heard recently speaking on a cellphone as he marched away from the Kips Bay Target in Manhattan.
openculture.com
When Salvador Dalí Dressed — and Angrily Demolished — a Department Store Window in New York City (1939)
If you want to understand the history of art in twentieth-century America, you can’t overlook the corner of Fifth Avenue and 56th Street in New York City. No, not Trump Tower, but the building it replaced: Bonwit Teller, the luxury department store that had stood on the site since 1929. Then as now, any shop on Fifth Avenue has to find a way to set itself apart, and by 1939 Bonwit Teller had built a “reputation for having Manhattan’s screwiest window displays.” So says Time magazine, covering a minor debacle that year over one of the installations by “the world’s No. 1 surrealist, Salvador Dalí.”
New York’s ‘Off Limits’ Town! What’s the Story of This Secluded Place?
Stay away from Oniontown, New York. Dutchess County New York is an area of 825 square miles of city and countryside, mostly countryside. One small portion of this area, named Oniontown, is off limits to you. This short half mile stretch of road will greet you with 'do not enter' and no trespassing signs yet some have ignored the warnings, and regretted it.
2 dead, 2 critically hurt in Thanksgiving morning apartment fire in the Bronx
Two people, a 20-year-old woman and a 60-year-old man have died. Two other women remain in critical condition.
pix11.com
Armed robber targets Queens bodegas, smoke shops
A brazen robber has targeted smoke shops and bodegas in Astoria, College Point and Elmhurst, police said Thursday. A brazen robber has targeted smoke shops and bodegas in Astoria, College Point and Elmhurst, police said Thursday. Meet 2 college students who are in the business of …. Joe Rubino and...
KRMG
Home alone: Couple accused of leaving 2-year-old in South Carolina apartment for NY trip
Home alone: Couple accused of leaving 2-year-old in South Carolina apartment for NY trip According to news outlets, a witness told police that Donald Gekonge had texted the managers, telling them he was in New York for business. (NCD)
