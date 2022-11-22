Read full article on original website
Binance Allotted $1 Billion Again for Crypto Recovery Funds
CZ claimed that $1 billion is earmarked for the recovery of crypto companies. Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao “CZ” indicated that all funds are in BUSD. Binance contributed another $1 billion to industry recovery initiatives on November 24. And the fund was raised to the tune of $2 billion to protect the crypto firms’ recovery. Furthermore, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao “CZ” indicated that all funds are in BUSD.
Indian Crypto Exchange CoinDCX Releases Proof of Reserve
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Shiba Inu, Matic, and ADA tokens are among its most valued assets. CoinDCX will work with CoinMarketCap to launch the latter’s new proof-of-reserves tracker. Coinbase-backed cryptocurrency exchange CoinDCX collaborated with Nansen to provide proof-of-reserves on November 24. This coincided with a rise in the need for exchanges...
Bybit Brings Its Top-Notch Exchange to World Blockchain Summit Bangkok
One of the most trusted, reliable, and transparent cryptocurrency derivatives platforms, Bybit, joins the 23rd global edition of World Blockchain Summit as Headline Sponsor on 8-9 December 2022 at The Athenee Hotel, Bangkok. The advanced, user-friendly platform, combined with best-in-class infrastructure, excellent customer service, and multilingual community support; Bybit moves...
Crypto Lending Platform Matrixport Seeking $100M Fundraise
Financial backers have pledged at least $50 million to the crypto lender. Jihan Wu, a crypto billionaire, established Matrixport Technologies. Matrixport Technologies Pte, one of Asia’s largest crypto lenders, is attempting to seek $100 million in new capital at a $1.5 billion value. Due to the FTX crash, big crypto lenders like BlockFi and Genesis have been experiencing a severe shortage of available funds.
Binance Unveils Merkle Tree Proof of Reserves (PoR) System
Binance plans to begin rolling out this capability with Bitcoin (BTC) before expanding. The leading exchange is also working on implementing ZK-SNARKs for PoR. The Merkle tree Proof of Reserves (PoR) protocol was just announced by Binance, the largest crypto exchange. To better show users where their money is going, Binance says this new function is a must-have.
Singapore Launches Probe Into Crypto Lending Platform Hodlnaut
With the collapse of the Terra ecosystem earlier this year, Hodlnaut allegedly lost $190M. Singaporean authorities have tightened their control over the country’s crypto industry. The newest update is that Singaporean authorities are looking into allegations of fraud and deceit against cryptocurrency lender Hodlnaut Pte. The struggling crypto lender’s...
Crypto Wallet SafePal Registers Record Sign-Ups Post FTX Bankruptcy
In the aftermath of FTX’s bankruptcy, SafePal, the Binance-backed decentralized wallet brand with software, hardware, and extension wallet products, has announced record levels of new customers. Since November 11, the platform has seen a 10x surge in traffic, and over the same time, SafePal’s web3 hardware wallet has had record-breaking sales. Binance served as the fundraising round’s lead for SafePal in 2018.
NFT Infrastructure Vinci Protocol Completes $2.1M in Seed Funding
Vinci Protocol, a project focused on building an NFT infrastructure where users, developers, and companies are empowered to interact with the NFT space in their unique ways, has raised $2.1M in seed funding led by UOB Venture Management, SigNum Capital, and TGE Capital. The team will use the fund to accelerate the development of NFT tools and services, encompassing NFT finance, NFT Oracle, NFT Governance, and NFT Commerce.
Crypto Trading Firm ‘Hayvn’ Plans Bidding For Acquiring FTX Pay
Executives at Hayvn believe FTX Pay is a good fit for the Hayvn Pay system. The Hayvn board has authorized a strategy to publicly bid for FTX Pay. On Friday, Abu Dhabi-based cryptocurrency trading firm Hayvn said that it was contemplating making an offer to acquire FTX’s payments business, FTX Pay. Executives at Hayvn believe FTX Pay is a good fit for the Hayvn Pay system. Moreover, it has been claimed that FTX, now a defunct cryptocurrency exchange, is looking to sell or restructure its payments business post-filing bankruptcy.
Binance is Not A Chinese Company-CZ
Binance is not a Chinese company, exclaims CZ. Binance has nothing to do with China. Voyager soon under the stables of Binance. The current crypto market is indeed quite complex, and in other words boring with the markets being propagatively low. With lesser activities, the market is on a whole completely drunk and wasted. The situation is not far different for even the largest global crypto exchange, the Binance.
Binance Remains Unaffected From the Crypto Crisis?
Prominent crypto firm Binance, is acting as a catalyst to speed up the adoption. Binance is a standalone company to have active hiring going on. The adoption of cryptocurrency is spreading over the variant continents undoubtedly, but still, the position held by the fiat currencies is vital. It may take a few more years for crypto to be in everyday use. Prominent crypto firms like Binance, are acting as catalysts to speed up this process.
Hacker Steals $42M Worth Crypto From Fenbushi Capital Founder
SlowMist said hackers had stolen Shen’s wallet seed code. The investor was reportedly utilizing the non-custodial Trust Wallet. On Wednesday, Bo Shen, a founding partner at Fenbushi Capital, tweeted about the theft of as much as $42 million in cryptocurrency from his personal wallet. Shen claims that on November...
Walken Exceeds 2 Million Registered User Milestone
Walken Move-to-Earn mobile app has exceeded 2 million users. Walken reached 1 million users in August and is now at 2 million. Walken is a Move-to-Earn mobile app created by a team that counts users’ steps using the movement-detecting features of common smartphones and wearables. Users are then rewarded with WLKN tokens for participating in in-app games and NFTs. Despite a gloomy market, the company is still gaining great pace. Due to the project’s sustainable tokenomics and engaging gameplay, interest in it keeps growing.
Casinos Blockchain Offers Unique Insights Into Fan Tokens
Crypto and sports have a lot in common – both are fast-paced and boast millions of fans. So, it’s no surprise that crypto found its way into the sports industry in recent years. That includes betting, too. Today, there are more crypto casinos than ever before!. Sports teams...
Syscoin Price Prediction 2022 — Will SYS Hit $0.8 Soon?
Bullish SYS price prediction is $0.1974 to $0.7507. The SYS price will also reach $0.8 soon. SYS bearish market price prediction for 2022 is $0.1104. In Syscoin’s (SYS) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and much other information about SYS to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
Bonafida (FIDA) Price Prediction 2022 – Will FIDA Hit $5 Soon?
Bullish FIDA price prediction is $0.6529 to $4.0103. The FIDA price will also reach $5 soon. FIDA bearish market price prediction for 2022 is $0.2074. In Bonafida (FIDA) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other information about FIDA to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
