Mayor Amplifies Diverse, Effective Leadership in JCPD

JERSEY CITY - Mayor Steven M. Fulop joined Public Safety Director James Shea, Police Director Tawana Moody, and Jersey City Police Officers at a swearing-in ceremony inside City Hall today to promote Jersey City’s finest to the ranks of Sergeant, Lieutenant, and Captain. Since 2013, Mayor Fulop has promoted over 470 JCPD officers in all ranks.

“From the start, we have taken our public safety goals to the next level by prioritizing diversity recruitment. With minorities representing nearly 75 percent of the over 700 officers we’ve hired, we are now able to promote more and more of these diverse police officers into supervisor roles,” said Mayor Fulop.

The Fulop Administration has consistently hired and promoted more police officers than previous administrations, as it is proven that effective supervision is critical in carrying out the duties of any department.

Forty percent of today’s newly promoted Captains represent minority populations, including Jersey City’s first Muslim Police Captain. Of the new Sergeants, 67% are minorities - half of whom are Hispanic. Nearly 43% of the new Lieutenants are also minorities. This diversity among supervisors better reflects Jersey City, the most diverse community in the nation.

“We are very fortunate to have the best police officers in the state on the JCPD, and today’s promotions are well-deserved. This administration has prioritized public safety from the start, and growing our police force in both quantity and quality is one of the many successful strategies we have implemented under Mayor Fulop to improve public safety over the past 9 years,” concluded Public Safety Director James Shea.

The promotional lists are as follow:

Captains

Crisant A. Bereguette

Mohammad A. Riaz

Eddie Nieves Jr.

Anibal Rosario Jr.

Michael Galano Jr.

Dennis G. Winters

Michael C. Hulings

Frank J. Laraway

Brian A. Gajewski

Nicholas J. Kramer

Christopher R. Dalton

John J. Friend

Anthony B. Lewis

Jason E. Field

Shawn M. Broderick

Charles M. Lauziere

Keith Armstrong

Marey E. Phillips

Brian M. Sullivan

Titus J. Johnson Sr.

Darren Sorrentino

Lieutenants

Brian W. Cullinane

Jocelyn Roldan

James J. Mitchell

Collin M. Congleton

Denise E. Aquino

Anthony J. Makofka

Jason Perez

David Ortiz

Jill M. Jaeger

Stephen M. Palomba

Anton M. Yanni

Joseph J. Young

Michael F. Rems Jr.

Michael G. Sammartino

JonPaul K. Sielski

Christopher A. Harrison

Michael J. Lang

Michael J. Rivera

Justin M. Sosnowski

John D. Theodoroleas

Sanny B. Fernandez

David L. Scanlon

Samantha Maksymiw

Ahmed Azmy

Anthony Goodman

Wayne Zachowski

Joseph N. Larkins

Cassey B. McKenna

Dwayne K. Dowell

Luz D. Rojas

Michael P. Johns

Joel V. Villabroza

Felipe Trueba

Frank J. Andrek

Rossy O. Barzola

James T. Kane

Cynthia L. Schultz

Yamileth Arroyo

Janixza Domenech

Matthew R. Kilroy

Travis Ragland

Joseph G. Vangelakos

Nicholas E. Gerardi

Richard A. Jackson III

Tarance Bryant

Douglas R. Paretti

Wael L. Shahid

Sergeants

David A. Leon

Ricardo Reyes

John S. Saleh

Frank Scalcione

Robert L. Smith

Anthony Cancel

Joseph M. Chidichimo

Carlos Lugo

Sean F. Licata Sr.

Glenn Rosario

Roger R. Boutros

Gilberto Rivera Jr.

Kevin J. Hill

Melange A. Ramirez

Ivam Rosario

All media must RSVP to Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione at [email protected].