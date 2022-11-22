ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
slamwrestling.net

SmackDown: The Brawling Brutes win the advantage game

Tonight we get to find out whose Bianca’s final War Games member is and we are shocked to see that it’s The Man, BECKY LYNCH. She’s back! The last time we saw Lynch she was attacked by Damage Control. She has a long standing rivalry with Bayley so this makes this meeting inevitable and brings karma. I love it. Bayley looked like she saw a ghost… Ha!
slamwrestling.net

Blood(line) is thicker than water for Sami Zayn at Survivor Series: WarGames

Survivor Series has evolved quite a bit since its original 5-on-5 or 10-on-10 elimination style tag team matches. From there, to adding in singles matches (you may have heard of something called the Montreal Screwjob?), to the Brand vs. Brand shows. On Saturday night, the newest incarnation of the event took place, as WWE presented Survivor Series: WarGames, featuring two of the titular matches that bookended the show.
slamwrestling.net

Countdown to Survivor Series

The Bloodline’s legacy is on the line as the dominating faction is challenged by The Brawling Brutes and their back-up while Damage Control’s feud with Bianca Belair and her crew comes to a head in the WarGames steel cage. Here are our predictions and prognostications for Survivor Series.
slamwrestling.net

A Junior Heavyweight Jambalaya takes place this NWA USA

This NWA USA continues to roll through New Orleans, and Kerry Morton is riding high since claiming the NWA Junior Heavyweight title. But the Last Bastion or Professional Wrestling, Colby Corino, wants to claim that top prize for himself, and this is yet another attempt. We’ll see if he’s able...
CHALMETTE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy