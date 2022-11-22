Read full article on original website
Aviation International News
Sky Harbour Opens Second Private Hangar Complex
Rapidly-expanding private hangar developer/operator Sky Harbour has opened its complex at Nashville International Airport. The 15-acre site, the company’s second to open, offers 150,000 sq ft of private and semi-private turnkey hangar space consisting of 13,350-sq-ft hangars, each capable of sheltering the latest ultra-long-range business jets. They include interior suites with offices, lounges, kitchens, bathrooms/shower facilities, and laundry, and each of the Sky Harbour locations provides its own dedicated ground handling crew.
Aviation International News
First F-16 Fighter Rolls Out at New Greenville Assembly Line
Lockheed Martin has rolled out the first new-build F-16C/D Block 70/72 fighter. The aircraft is also the first F-16 to be produced at the new factory in Greenville, South Carolina. The aircraft, which is also the first of 16 Block 70 aircraft on order for the Royal Bahraini Air Force...
Flying Magazine
Why Does the Pilot in Command Sit on the Left Side of the Cockpit?
Sitting on the left side of the cockpit, the PIC has a better view of the runway during traffic patterns to the left. [Credit: Shutterstock]. Question: Why does the pilot in command sit on the left side of the cockpit in an airplane?. Answer:. Many aircraft in early aviation had...
electrek.co
Silent Yachts launches all-electric, 6-passenger Tender 400 that can hit 20 knots
Solar electric yacht builder Silent Yachts has announced an all-electric tender to support its growing lineup of zero-emissions ships. Despite being a tiny vessel, the SILENT Tender 400 was built with the same design standards as Silent Yachts’ larger boats. Built with carbon fiber and up to 30 kW of electric power, the Tender 400 is light and agile, whether it’s sitting on the stern, or transporting up to six people to and from shore. Have a look.
Aviation International News
Atlantic Aviation Increases SAF Supplies To Colorado
Atlantic Aviation has expanded its continual supply of sustainable aviation fuel in Colorado to all four of its FBOs in the state. In the spring of 2021, Atlantic and its supplier Avfuel announced that continuous supplies of Neste SAF would be available at its Aspen (KASE) location. Now the two companies have turned on the SAF spigot at Atlantic’s Montrose Regional Airport (KMTJ), Yampa Valley Airport (KHDN), and Rifle Garfield County Airport (KRIL) as well.
Germany salvages 1-1 draw with Spain at World Cup
AL KHOR, Qatar — (AP) — Germany forward Niclas Füllkrug salvaged a 1-1 draw against Spain on Sunday at the World Cup. The Germans still need to win their last group match to have a chance of advancing to the knockout stage. The four-time champions were eliminated in the group stage four years ago in Russia.
Cathay Pacific in talks on orders for medium-haul jets, freighters
Nov 25 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd (0293.HK) is in talks with aircraft manufacturers about orders for medium-haul aircraft and dedicated freighters, a senior executive said on Friday.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Longest Train Tunnel in the US (Over 7 Miles Long!)
Discover the Longest Train Tunnel in the US (Over 7 Miles Long!) Over the years, humans have come up with several ways to move around from place to place. Of all the travel options that exist, traveling by train is one of the oldest and most innovative. The first full-scale, functional train in the world was a railway steam locomotive built in the United Kingdom in 1804 by Richard Trevithick, a British engineer born in Cornwall. However, there had been constant use of wooden railroads, called wagonways, in the United States from as early as the 1720s. The first public railway in the United States was the Leiper Railroad, which opened in 1810. However, this railway was closed after a while. Still, it was subsequently reopened as part of the Baltimore & Ohio Railroad, the first U.S. railway chartered for commercial transport of passengers and freight, which was completed in 1827 but opened in 1830.
techaiapp.com
F1 Star Fernando Alonso Lives the Sunreef Eco Life
Fernando Alonso was able to sample the “Sunreef Eco” lifestyle as the Spanish Formula 1 star enjoyed a Sunreef 80 Eco sailing catamaran during his summer holiday in Mykonos. The world premiere of the Sunreef 80 Eco was held at this year’s Cannes Yachting Festival in September.
Honda To Stop Manufacturing All Gas Powered Lawn Mowers
Honda announced in early October that it will no longer manufacture new gas-powered lawn mowers, signaling the end of an era in lawn care. As battery technology rapidly advances, electric-powered lawn care is trending up in a major way— and its gas-powered counterparts might be on their way out.
Industry-First V10 Outboard Boat Motors Make Up to 400 HP
Mercury MarineMercury's new V10 outboard offers more power than a V8 while being smaller than a V12.
solarindustrymag.com
300 MW La Pimienta Solar Plant Reaches Full Operations
Atlas Renewable Energy’s La Pimienta solar plant is fully operational. The plant, which is located in the state of Campeche, has a capacity of 300 MW, making it the second largest solar plant in Mexico. The plant will supply energy to CFE under a 15-year contract to support the power needs of the Yucatan peninsula.
A new report sheds light on the future of airless tire technology
The global airless tires market was valued at $49.36 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach $77.72 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.70% over the forecast period. This is according to the Brand Essence detailed market intelligence report on the global airless tires market released on Tuesday. The report applies the most effective of each primary and secondary analysis to weigh upon the competitive landscape and also the outstanding market players expected to dominate the global airless tires marketplace for the forecast of 2022 to 2028.
Home Depot Currently Has Immense DeWalt Deals
Home DepotThese Black Friday DeWalt tool deals won't last long.
MotorAuthority
Factory matte black Ferrari Enzo heads to auction
The only Ferrari Enzo delivered from the factory in matte black is headed to auction with RM Sotheby's. It's scheduled to cross the block at the auction house's Sassuolo, Italy, sale, running December 5-7. Matte black was not a standard color for the Enzo, but of the 400 cars completed,...
Sweeping Changes Coming to Lowe's
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Narcity
Pearson Airport Was Named Most Stressful Airport In North America & It's An 'Embarrassment'
Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) has been trying to rebuild its damaged reputation since the summer, but despite some more recent improvements, it seems people aren't forgetting the airport's troubles very quickly. Pearson Airport was just named the "most stressful" airport in North America and the fourth most stressful airport...
'SuperGPS' Technology Accurately Pinpoints Your Position Within Inches
Many of us rely on GPS (Global Positioning System) to estimate travel times, find our way to new places, avoid traffic congestion, keep track of the kids, and generally avoid getting lost. But it's not always the most reliable of systems, especially in built-up areas where it's difficult to get a straight line of sight to and from a satellite. Now researchers have come up with a new and improved technology that could eventually replace GPS in some scenarios. Called SuperGPS, it's accurate within 10 centimeters (or 3.9 inches) and doesn't rely on navigation satellite systems. The new approach makes use of networks...
Aviation International News
AINsight: Six Feet from Disaster
Pilots have benefited from RNAV (GPS) approaches with vertical guidance for more than two decades. These approach procedures provide constant vertical guidance to a decision altitude (DA) and provide a huge leap in safety by eliminating the hazards associated with “dive-and-drive” non-precision approach procedures. Undoubtedly, RNAV (GPS) approaches...
Road & Track
The Toyota Mega Cruiser Is Japan's Greatest Off-Road Machine
The circumstances surrounding Japanese automotive manufacturing in the Nineties and the crop of unique, wonderfully overengineered, technically advanced vehicles born during this period are legendary. Supras, Skylines, Wankel RX-7s, and the original NSX elicit just as strong emotions today as they did when their images first hit PlayStation discs. From the attainable fun of the NA Miata and Integra Type R to the Lexus LS400 that emerged to take on “the world’s best car” at half the price, seemingly every niche of the car industry was headlined by something interesting and Japanese.
